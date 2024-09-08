Giants returner Gunner Olszewski is out, per the team, after re-aggravating a groin injury during warmups.
NFL Week 1 injury updates, inactives: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase active; Steelers' Russell Wilson out
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 1 of the NFL season
Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL regular season! Football on Sunday is back! But unfortunately, so are injuries. It may only be the first Sunday of the 2024 season, but we've already got some key players ailing.
Russell Wilson is dealing with a calf issue and has been ruled out for the Steelers. Justin Fields will be under center for Pittsburgh today. The Bengals won't have Tee Higgins (hamstring), but Ja'Marr Chase (illness, game-time decision) will suit up and play against the Patriots.
We've got you covered with all the injury news around the league with kickoffs for the 1 p.m. window on the horizon, and there are no shortage of big names to monitor as the next wave of action gets underway.
Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below!
Steelers inactives
Russell Wilson will play if Kyle Allen and Justin Fields go down with injuries. Fortunately for Fields, RB Jaylen Warren will play after missing most of the preseason with a hamstring injury.
Vikings inactives
Minnesota will have wideouts Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor after both players had injury designations early in the week.
CB Fabian Moreau
DB Dwight McGlothern
WR Trishton Jackson
DT Levi Drake Rodriguez
DT Jalen Redmond
OT Walter Rouse
QB Brett Rypien (3rd)
Jaguars inactives
The Jaguars only had two players listed on their injury report this week, Daniel Thomas (Achilles) and Arik Armstead (veteran rest). Thomas is out against the Dolphins.
Titans inactives
The Titans will have DeAndre Hopkins, who was limited in practice all week with a knee injury. Jamal Adams did not practice all week due to a hip injury and is sidelined for the season opener.
Giants inactives
No Tommy DeVito today unless the Giants suffer injuries to Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.
S Anthony Johnson
CB Tre Hawkins III
OLB Boogie Basham
OL Jake Kubas
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd)
Bills inactives
Javon Solomon (oblique) and Dawuane Smoot (toe) were ruled out ahead of Sunday.
Colts inactives
Josh Downs was listed as out ahead of the weekend and Matt Gay, who was questionable, is also out.
Saints inactives
Not too many surprises here. Khristian Boyd will likely replace Saunders in the starting lineup.
17 Wide receiver A.T. Perry
18 Quarterback Spencer Rattler (designated third quarterback)
50 Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders
52 Linebacker D'Marco Jackson
53 Linebacker Jaylan Ford
85 Tight end Dallin Holker
95 Defensive tackle John Ridgeway III
Texans inactives
M.J. Stewart was the only player listed on the Texans injury report this week ahead of their matchup against the Colts.
Patriots inactives
The Patriots had a lengthy injury report this week. Jabrill Peppers (hip), Hunter Henry (foot), Jonathan Jones (hamstring) and Joshua Uche (foot) are all a go against the Bengals.
Panthers inactives
As expected, Carolina will be without two of its tight ends today. Because of that, the team activated Feleipe Franks on Saturday.
S Jammie Robinson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
C Andrew Raym
G Jarrett Kingston
TE Tommy Tremble
TE Messiah Swinson
DE LaBryan Ray
Bengals inactives
The Bengals will be without one of their star wide receivers, but it's not the one many would've guessed a few weeks ago. Tee Higgins is officially out, after tweaking his hamstring.
Ja'Marr Chase (illness), who was a hold-in during training camp as he looks for a new contract, is active.
Bears inactives
As you can see, the Bears won't have a ton of depth today on the offensive line. Chicago may lean more on rookie Rome Odunze today with Scott out.
WR Tyler Scott
LB Noah Sewell
OL Kiran Amegadjie
DL Zacch Pickens
RB Roschon Johnson
OL Bill Murray
DL Dominique Robinson
Dolphins inactives
The biggest news from the Dolphins on Sunday was star Tyreek Hill was detained by police ahead of the game for a driving violation. Hill is expected to play. He was dealing with a thumb injury leading up to the season opener.
Waddle (undisclosed) is healthy and ready to hit the field as well.
Cardinals inactives
Not many surprises here. Weaver is the only Cardinals inactive player dealing with an injury. The team didn't elevate anyone to replace him for today's game.
- CB Darren Hall
- LB Jesse Luketa
- OL Jon Gaines II
- TE Travis Vokolek
- WR Xavier Weaver (oblique)
Falcons inactives
Atlanta doesn't have any significant injury news prior to kickoff. TE Kyle Pitts, as expected, will play after being on the injury report earlier this week.
RB Jase McClellan
CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.,
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
WR Casey Washington
DL Ruke Orhorhoro
Ja'Marr Chase is officially active, despite looking for a new contract and his illness designation.
Justin Fields will start for Pittsburgh.
Russell Wilson, who was named the Steelers' starter ahead of the season, is officially out for the season opener against the Falcons. Wilson was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury that limited him in practice this week.
Russ Wilson update
Wilson is still trying to find a way to play today. The Steelers will release their injury report shortly, but this may very well be a game-time decision. I don't think Wilson will be ruled out. They could start Fields and he could be an emergency backup.
Ja'Marr Chase, questionable and listed with an illness, is warming up. There is still no official status for the wide receiver, who is after a new contract with the Bengals.
D.J. Reader, who was limited in practice all week, will likely have to wait for his 2024 debut.
The Patriots are expected to have running back Antonio Gibson available today against the Bengals. Gipson was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.
Jalen Ramsey, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since last month, was questionable heading into this weekend. Ramsey did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday.
He is expected to attempt to play, but his snaps will likely be limited if he does.
This is one to monitor as we approach kickoff for the 1 p.m. ET games. Justin Fields could make the start for Pittsburgh.
Good news for the Seahawks.
Caleb Williams should have Keenan Allen to throw to today.
Good morning and welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. We've got you covered with the latest injury news and inactives.
