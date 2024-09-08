NFL Week 1 injury updates, inactives: Tyler Lockett active for Seahawks

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 1 of the NFL season

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL regular season! Football on Sunday is back! But unfortunately, so are injuries. It may only be the first Sunday of the 2024 season, but we've already got some key players ailing.

Tyler Lockett had been listed as questionable but was active for the Seahawks against the Broncos.

We've got you covered with all the injury news around the league with kickoffs for the 4 p.m. window on the horizon, and there are no shortage of big names to monitor as the next wave of action gets underway.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below!

Buccaneers inactives

The Bucs had 15 players on the injury report this week, with Logan Hall (foot) ruled out and Trey Palmer (concussion) labeled as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup.

 
Cowboys inactives

John Stephens Jr. (hamstring) was ruled out ahead of the game. All other players listed on the injury report were full participants on Thursday and Friday, including Marshawn Kneeland (knee), Damone Clark (knee) and Mazi Smith (Achilles).

 
Commanders inactives

Jer'Zhan Newton (foot/NIR) was doubtful heading into Sunday and is inactive. 

 
Browns inactives

The Browns had a lengthy injury report this week. Jordan Hicks (calf) was limited in practice two days this week and is active. Jerry Jeudy was dealing with a knee injury, but was a full participant all week. 

 
Raiders inactives

Tommy Eichenberg was questionable heading into Sunday with a knee injury and is active for their matchup against the Chargers.

 
Seahawks inactives

Tyler Lockett (thigh) was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but is ready to go after being a full participant on Friday. Pharaoh Brown is out with a foot injury.

 
Broncos inactives

The Broncos are healthy heading into Week 1 and had no one on their injury report this week.

 
Chargers inactives

Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) was questionable heading into Sunday, but will play. 

 
Giants returner Gunner Olszewski is out, per the team, after re-aggravating a groin injury during warmups.

 
Steelers inactives 

Russell Wilson will play if Kyle Allen and Justin Fields go down with injuries. Fortunately for Fields, RB Jaylen Warren will play after missing most of the preseason with a hamstring injury. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 8, 2024, 3:58 PM
Sep. 08, 2024, 11:58 am EDT
 
Vikings inactives 

Minnesota will have wideouts Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor after both players had injury designations early in the week. 

CB Fabian Moreau
 DB Dwight McGlothern
WR Trishton Jackson
DT Levi Drake Rodriguez
DT Jalen Redmond
OT Walter Rouse
QB Brett Rypien (3rd)

Bryan DeArdo
September 8, 2024, 3:56 PM
Sep. 08, 2024, 11:56 am EDT
 
Jaguars inactives

The Jaguars only had two players listed on their injury report this week, Daniel Thomas (Achilles) and Arik Armstead (veteran rest). Thomas is out against the Dolphins. 

 
Titans inactives

The Titans will have DeAndre Hopkins, who was limited in practice all week with a knee injury. Jamal Adams did not practice all week due to a hip injury and is sidelined for the season opener. 

 
Giants inactives 

No Tommy DeVito today unless the Giants suffer injuries to Daniel Jones and Drew Lock. 

S Anthony Johnson
CB Tre Hawkins III
OLB Boogie Basham
OL Jake Kubas
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd)

Bryan DeArdo
September 8, 2024, 3:53 PM
Sep. 08, 2024, 11:53 am EDT
 
Bills inactives

Javon Solomon (oblique) and Dawuane Smoot (toe) were ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Colts inactives

Josh Downs was listed as out ahead of the weekend and Matt Gay, who was questionable, is also out.

 
Texans inactives

M.J. Stewart was the only player listed on the Texans injury report this week ahead of their matchup against the Colts. 

 
Patriots inactives

The Patriots had a lengthy injury report this week. Jabrill Peppers (hip), Hunter Henry (foot), Jonathan Jones (hamstring) and Joshua Uche (foot) are all a go against the Bengals.

 
Panthers inactives 

As expected, Carolina will be without two of its tight ends today. Because of that, the team activated Feleipe Franks on Saturday. 

S Jammie Robinson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
C Andrew Raym
G Jarrett Kingston
TE Tommy Tremble
TE Messiah Swinson
DE LaBryan Ray

Bryan DeArdo
September 8, 2024, 3:43 PM
Sep. 08, 2024, 11:43 am EDT
 
Bengals inactives

The Bengals will be without one of their star wide receivers, but it's not the one many would've guessed a few weeks ago. Tee Higgins is officially out, after tweaking his hamstring.

Ja'Marr Chase (illness), who was a hold-in during training camp as he looks for a new contract, is active.

 
Bears inactives 

As you can see, the Bears won't have a ton of depth today on the offensive line. Chicago may lean more on rookie Rome Odunze today with Scott out. 

WR Tyler Scott
LB Noah Sewell
OL Kiran Amegadjie
DL Zacch Pickens
RB Roschon Johnson
OL Bill Murray
DL Dominique Robinson 

Bryan DeArdo
September 8, 2024, 3:41 PM
Sep. 08, 2024, 11:41 am EDT
 
Dolphins inactives

The biggest news from the Dolphins on Sunday was star Tyreek Hill was detained by police ahead of the game for a driving violation. Hill is expected to play. He was dealing with a thumb injury leading up to the season opener.

Waddle (undisclosed) is healthy and ready to hit the field as well.

 
Cardinals inactives 

Not many surprises here. Weaver is the only Cardinals inactive player dealing with an injury. The team didn't elevate anyone to replace him for today's game. 

  • CB Darren Hall
  • LB Jesse Luketa
  • OL Jon Gaines II
  • TE Travis Vokolek
  • WR Xavier Weaver (oblique)
Bryan DeArdo
September 8, 2024, 3:35 PM
Sep. 08, 2024, 11:35 am EDT
 
Falcons inactives 

Atlanta doesn't have any significant injury news prior to kickoff. TE Kyle Pitts, as expected, will play after being on the injury report earlier this week. 

RB Jase McClellan
CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.,
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
WR Casey Washington
DL Ruke Orhorhoro

Bryan DeArdo
September 8, 2024, 3:33 PM
Sep. 08, 2024, 11:33 am EDT
 
Ja'Marr Chase is officially active, despite looking for a new contract and his illness designation.

 
Justin Fields will start for Pittsburgh.

Russell Wilson, who was named the Steelers' starter ahead of the season, is officially out for the season opener against the Falcons. Wilson was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury that limited him in practice this week. 

 
Russ Wilson update 

Wilson is still trying to find a way to play today. The Steelers will release their injury report shortly, but this may very well be a game-time decision. I don't think Wilson will be ruled out. They could start Fields and he could be an emergency backup. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 8, 2024, 3:22 PM
Sep. 08, 2024, 11:22 am EDT
 
Ja'Marr Chase, questionable and listed with an illness, is warming up. There is still no official status for the wide receiver, who is after a new contract with the Bengals.

 
D.J. Reader, who was limited in practice all week, will likely have to wait for his 2024 debut. 

