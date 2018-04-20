NFL Week 1 lines, odds: Packers heavy favorites over Bears, Giants home 'dogs vs. Jaguars

The NFL schedule is finally here, so you know what that means: It's time for way-too-early Week 1 odds.

On Thursday night, the NFL released the entire schedule for the 2018 NFL season, which you find here along with our Monday night and Thursday night breakdowns, the Thanksgiving slate, and the best revenge games. It shouldn't come as a surprise to know that the Week 1 spreads have already been released. You'll find them below:

PHI -3.5 vs ATL

PIT -7 @ CLE

MIN -4.5 vs SF

IND -1 vs CIN

BAL -3.5 vs BUF

JAX -4 @ NYG

NO -7.5 vs TB

NE -7 vs HOU

TEN -2.5 @ MIA

LAC -3 vs KC

DEN -2.5 vs SEA

CAR -2.5 vs DAL

AZ -1 vs WAS

GB -9 vs CHI

DET -6 vs NYJ

LAR -1.5 @ OAK — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) April 20, 2018

Most of those make a ton of sense, but it should be noted that they will likely all change with the 2018 NFL Draft only a week away and as training camp/preseason injuries begin to mount up. For instance, if Carson Wentz isn't able to recover in time for Week 1 and Nick Foles is forced to start under center for the Eagles against the Falcons, we could see that line shift toward the Falcons. Like Wentz, Andrew Luck's status is also in doubt and whether he plays or not will undoubtedly affect the line for Colts (-1) vs. Bengals.

Already, though, a couple surprising ones are: Packers (-9) vs. Bears considering the Packers have been prone to slow starts and their roster -- outside of the quarterback position, of course -- isn't that much better than the Bears' (if at all); as well as the Patriots being seven-point favorites against the Texans, considering the Texans nearly beat them in Foxborough a year ago (of course, Deshaun Watson's health matters a ton here too).

R.J. White, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL analyst in 2017, shared his thoughts with me (follow him on Twitter here). Here are the early lines he's eyeing:

I love the Falcons +3.5, considering we don't know about health of Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery, Jason Peters for the start of the season.

Vikings -4.5 at home against the 49ers all day (especially if it's a 1 p.m. game).

Ravens -3.5 at home against a team starting AJ McCarron or a rookie in Week 1 is fantastic, especially with the Bills' offensive line a question mark.

Broncos -2.5 at home, especially if they draft immediate help instead of a QB.

Rams -1.5, even though it's the late Monday night game, which can get weird



Again, it's early, so any and all takeaways from the schedule release are going to be way too reactionary, but hey this is the NFL we're talking about. If any league is worthy of reactionary takes, it's the NFL.

Have at it.