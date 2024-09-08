NFL Week 1 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Patriots stun Bengals, Bills survive Cardinals and more

Everything to know about Week 1 right here

It's finally here: the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season. And if the first two games were any indication, we're in for a wild day of football. In the season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs survived the Baltimore Ravens by literal inches. In Game 2, the Saquon Barkley-Eagles came back to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. 

We've got 13 more games Sunday with plenty of intriguing storylines. How will top draft picks Caleb Williams (Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders) perform in their NFL debuts? How will Kirk Cousins (Falcons) and Justin Fields/Russell Wilson (Steelers) look on their new teams? Elsewhere, the Texans are look to ride the momentum of a surprising 2023 campaign against a division rival, the Patriots begin the post-Bill Belichick era versus the Bengals and so much more.

Below you can find all of Sunday's best plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games. 

Week 1 schedule

Thursday

Chiefs 27, Ravens 20 (Takeaways)

Friday

Eagles 34, Packers 29 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Patriots 16, Bengals 10 (Recap)
Steelers 18, Falcons 10 (Recap)
Vikings 28, Giants 6 (Recap)
Bears 24, Titans 17 (Recap)
Bills 34, Cardinals 28 (Recap)
Dolphins 20, Jaguars 17 (Recap)
Texans 29, Colts 27 (Recap)
Saints 47, Panthers 10 (Recap)
Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Cowboys at Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Commanders at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Rams at Lions, 8:20 ET (Preview)

Monday

Jets at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Updating Live
(42)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Steelers 18, Falcons 10

Justin Fields spoiled Kirk Cousins' Falcons debut. Atlanta failed to score a single point in the second half, while Cousins threw for 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

As for Fields, he completed 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards. George Pickens was his WR1 with 85 yards on six catches. The Steelers offense scored zero touchdowns. Chris Boswell was the star with six made field goals. He was the first Steelers kicker in franchise history to have three 50+ field goals in a game!

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Jaguars 17, Dolphins 20

Another AFC South collapse. The Jags were up 17-7 at halftime, but allowed 13 unanswered from Miami in the second half -- including a 52-yard Jason Sanders field goal which was the game-winner.

Tyreek Hill had 130 yards and a touchdown, while his running mate Jaylen Waddle had 109 yards on five catches. An interesting note from this game is that Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. both rushed 12 times. Bigsby had 29 more yards than Etienne with 73.

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Panthers 10, Saints 47

This was a blowout from beginning to end. Bryce Young completed 13 of 30 passes for 161 yards and two interceptions, while Derek Carr missed just four passes and threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. 

Alontae Taylor had 3 sacks. That's tied for the most sacks by a DB in a game in NFL history.

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Titans 17, Bears 24

Talk about a TITANIC collapse. Tennessee led 17-3 at halftime, but scored zero points in the final two quarters while the Bears defense and special teams took over the game.

Jonathan Owens returned a blocked punt for a TD, and Tyrique Stevenson had a pick six off of Will Levis. Caleb Williams completed 14 of 29 passes for 93 yards, while his offense recorded just 148 total yards. He's the first No. 1 overall pick QB to win his first start since David Carr in 2002. The last 15 went a combined 0-14-1.

As for the Titans ... a pretty frustrating start to the Brian Callahan era. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Cardinals 28, Bills 34

Arizona held a 17-3 lead at one point, but a 24-point second-half performance from the Bills landed them in the win column. Josh Allen completed 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns, and also added 39 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Vikings 28, Giants 6

The Giants failed to get into the end zone in Week 1, while Daniel Jones completed 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions. On the other side, Sam Darnold completed 19 of 24 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Patriots 16, Bengals 10

The upset is complete. The Patriots came into Cincinnati and upset Joe Burrow while never trailing in the contest. Jacoby Brissett completed 15 of 24 passes for 121 yards, but it was Rhamondre Stevenson who was the main vehicle on offense. He rushed 25 times for 120 yards and 1 TD.

As for Burrow? He threw for just 164 yards. Ja'Marr Chase was his leading receiver with 62 yards on six catches. The Patriots defense played a massive role in this W, and Jerod Mayo becomes the first head coach to win his debut as a TD underdog since 2010 (Jason Garrett)

 
Pinned
Link copied

Anthony Richardson pulls Colts within 2

After a 57-yard completion to Alec Pierce, Richardson punched in the score himself on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. He is not someone easy to take down. Head coach Shane Steichen elected for the extra point, so the deficit remains 2. 

Richardson has three total touchdowns on the day. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FIRST DYNAMIC KICKOFF RETURN TD

DeeJay Dallas will go down in the history books as the first NFL player to score with the new dynamic kickoff format. You can believe special teams coordinators will be studying this play: 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears defense making plays, take lead from Titans

Caleb Williams' debut hasn't gone incredibly well to say the least, but Chicago's defense and special teams are doing all they can to pull off this come-from-behind victory.

After a punt-block TD return, new Bear Darrell Taylor strip-sacked Will Levis from behind, and T.J. Edwards recovered. 

After Chicago kicked a field goal, Levis then threw a BAD INT which was returned by Tyrique Stevenson for the Bears' second TD of the game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Keon Coleman's big catch sets up 'Air Allen'

The rookie out of Florida State is expected to play a major role immediately in Buffalo, and he showed he's capable of doing so with this big catch to get the Bills into scoring position. 

Just two plays later, Josh Allen jumped over a defender for the score.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Anthony Richardson's high-risk throw turns into TD

We know Anthony Richardson isn't afraid to try tight windows, and he was rewarded on this throw with a 54-yard TD from Ashton Dulin. 

If the safety had his eyes in the right place, it could have been a turnover. Instead, Colts get seven to pull within two points of the rival Texas. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyreek finally gets his TD

It was only a matter of time, right? Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa have their first long TD of the new season -- an 80-yard score. 

This comes after he was briefly detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium before the game, so he had to incorporate that into his celebration by putting his hands behind his back

 
Pinned
Link copied

Travis Etienne goal line fumble

Another fumble at the goal line!

It appeared Jacksonville was set to build on its double-digit lead, but Jevon Holland wasn't going to allow that to happen. An incredible defensive play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

C.J. Stroud goes off script

Stroud is great when it comes to keeping plays alive, and that's something he's had to do several times today vs. the Colts. Check out this third-and-14 completion to Nico Collins, where he scrambled right, kept his eyes downfield and hit the open target off the scramble drill. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Daniel Jones pick-six

Things have gone from bad to worse in New York, as Daniel Jones' screen pass was intercepted by Andrew Van Ginkel, who returned it for a touchdown. 

It's 28-6 Minnesota. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills take their first lead of the game

Here comes Buffalo! Khalil Shakir's TD comes after Mack Hollins' score, and the Bills have their first lead of the game! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears special teams TD!

Down double digits to Tennessee, Chicago needed a burst of energy. That came in the form of a blocked punt, and Jonathan Owens returned it for six! 

As you may have heard, Owens is the husband of Olympic superstar Simone Biles, who also took to social media to celebrate. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

T.J. Watt fumble recovery

One of the reasons T.J. Watt is one of the best players in the game is because of his speed. Check out how quickly he was able to jump on this fumbled snap from Kirk Cousins. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings rolling in New York

Sam Darnold has been efficient in his Minnesota debut, and currently has as many incompletions as he does passing touchdowns vs. the Giants. Daniel Jones on the other side has 60 yards passing.

21-3 Vikings early in the third quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

HALFTIME AROUND THE NFL

The Bengals are down 10-0 to the Patriots, while the underdog Cardinals hold a 17-10 lead over Josh Allen and the Bills. The Titans are also looking to ruin Caleb Williams' NFL debut, and are currently up 17-3.

Perhaps the most shocking score is the Panthers being down 30-3 to the Saints in New Orleans. Derek Carr is torching this defense, and had three passing touchdowns in the first two quarters. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bayou blowout

Reach out to a Panthers fan and tell them you love 'em. First-year head coach Dave Canales is down a whopping 27 points in the first half to the rival Saints. 

Derek Carr is 12 of 16 for 121 yards and THREE TDs. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Allen scores first Bills TD of the season

The Bills are certainly on upset alert against the pesky Cardinals, but they have one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the game in Josh Allen. He scored Buffalo's first TD of the season just before the halftime break to give the home fans some juice. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kyle Pitts TD!

Kyle Pitts fantasy owners, rejoice. Your TE has a TD.

This score before halftime put the Falcons up 10-6. Kirk Cousins is now 13 of 18 for 136 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans go up 17 on Caleb Williams, Bears

Tennessee has been the better team in Chicago through the first half of Week 1, and Will Levis put his squad up 17 with this TD toss to Chig Okonkwo.

Decent pass, but Okonkwo is the one who deserves credit on this play. What an effort on the 50-50 ball.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Anthony Richardson red-zone INT

It's the full Anthony Richardson experience. You'll get an absurd 60-yard TD from him in the first quarter, then several misfires and a red-zone INT in the second. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kyle Dugger saves TD at goal line with epic punch out

It appeared the Bengals had a touchdown with a nice catch from Mike Gesicki in the end zone, but it was overturned on review.

Bengals fans also thought they had a touchdown with Tanner Hudson rumbling for the goal line, but Kyle Dugger PUNCHED OUT the rock before he got there! 

Could we have an upset brewing in Cincy?

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold hits Justin Jefferson for fourth-down TD

Justin Jefferson may have a different QB in 2024, but he's still catching touchdowns. New Viking Sam Darnold hit the highest-paid WR in the league for the 3-yard score on fourth down. 

By the way, Darnold is a perfect 10 of 10 for 136 yards and the 1 TD...

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is being evaluated for a concussion, per ESPN

 
Pinned
Link copied

Stefon Diggs scores first TD as Texan

Houston had arguably the best offseason in the NFL, and a reason why was the addition of Stefon Diggs. C.J. Stroud has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to weapons, and he hooked up with his newest one for six early in the second quarter. 

This AFC South showdown could end up being the most intriguing game of the 1 p.m. slate. Keep an eye out. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Patriots Take Down Bengals As Burrow Disappoints

  • Image thumbnail
    5:07

    On-Site Recap: Patriots at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    On-Site Report: Raiders at Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Report: Broncos at Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    On-Site Report: Texans at Colts Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    On-Site Report: Jaguars at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Jordan Love Suffers Sprained MCL, Sidelined For At Least A Few Weeks

  • Image thumbnail
    5:18

    Expectations For Packers After Losing Jordan Love For Next Few Weeks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    On-Site Report: Cardinals at Bills Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    NFL On CBS Week 1 Preview: Latest On Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    Pick To Win QB Battle In Texans-Colts: CJ Stroud Or Anthony Richardson

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    Pick To Win Coaching Battle In Raiders-Chargers: Antonio Pierce Or Jim Harbaugh

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    Pick To Win Week 1 Clash: Jaguars Or Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    Week 1 NFL Highlights: Packers vs. Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Eagles Sound Off After Week 1 Win Over The Packers In Brazil

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Packers Sound Off After Week 1 Loss To the Eagles In Brazil

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Packers-Eagles Fantasy Recap: Start Of The Week For Week 1

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Packers-Eagles Fantasy Recap: Biggest Fantasy Loser

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Packers-Eagles Fantasy Recap: First Impressions Of Eagles Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Packers-Eagles Fantasy Recap: Jordan Love Exits With Lower Leg Injury

See All NFL Videos