NFL Week 1 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Surprising first-half results all around the league

Bears special teams TD!
Down double digits to Tennessee, Chicago needed a burst of energy. That came in the form of a blocked punt, and Jonathan Owens returned it for six!
It's finally here: the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season. And if the first two games were any indication, we're in for a wild day of football. In the season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs survived the Baltimore Ravens by literal inches. In Game 2, the Saquon Barkley-Eagles came back to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
We've got 13 more games Sunday with plenty of intriguing storylines. How will top draft picks Caleb Williams (Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders) perform in their NFL debuts? How will Kirk Cousins (Falcons) and Justin Fields/Russell Wilson (Steelers) look on their new teams? Elsewhere, the Texans are look to ride the momentum of a surprising 2023 campaign against a division rival, the Patriots begin the post-Bill Belichick era versus the Bengals and so much more.
Below you can find all of Sunday's best plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Thursday
Chiefs 27, Ravens 20 (Takeaways)
Friday
Eagles 34, Packers 29 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Steelers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Cardinals at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Vikings at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Broncos at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cowboys at Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Commanders at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams at Lions, 8:20 ET (Preview)
Monday
Jets at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Down double digits to Tennessee, Chicago needed a burst of energy. That came in the form of a blocked punt, and Jonathan Owens returned it for six!
One of the reasons T.J. Watt is one of the best players in the game is because of his speed. Check out how quickly he was able to jump on this fumbled snap from Kirk Cousins.
Sam Darnold has been efficient in his Minnesota debut, and currently has as many incompletions as he does passing touchdowns vs. the Giants. Daniel Jones on the other side has 60 yards passing.
21-3 Vikings early in the third quarter.
The Bengals are down 10-0 to the Patriots, while the underdog Cardinals hold a 17-10 lead over Josh Allen and the Bills. The Titans are also looking to ruin Caleb Williams' NFL debut, and are currently up 17-3.
Perhaps the most shocking score is the Panthers being down 30-3 to the Saints in New Orleans. Derek Carr is torching this defense, and had three passing touchdowns in the first two quarters.
Reach out to a Panthers fan and tell them you love 'em. First-year head coach Dave Canales is down a whopping 27 points in the first half to the rival Saints.
Derek Carr is 12 of 16 for 121 yards and THREE TDs.
The Bills are certainly on upset alert against the pesky Cardinals, but they have one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the game in Josh Allen. He scored Buffalo's first TD of the season just before the halftime break to give the home fans some juice.
Kyle Pitts fantasy owners, rejoice. Your TE has a TD.
This score before halftime put the Falcons up 10-6. Kirk Cousins is now 13 of 18 for 136 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.
Tennessee has been the better team in Chicago through the first half of Week 1, and Will Levis put his squad up 17 with this TD toss to Chig Okonkwo.
Decent pass, but Okonkwo is the one who deserves credit on this play. What an effort on the 50-50 ball.
It's the full Anthony Richardson experience. You'll get an absurd 60-yard TD from him in the first quarter, then several misfires and a red-zone INT in the second.
It appeared the Bengals had a touchdown with a nice catch from Mike Gesicki in the end zone, but it was overturned on review.
Bengals fans also thought they had a touchdown with Tanner Hudson rumbling for the goal line, but Kyle Dugger PUNCHED OUT the rock before he got there!
Could we have an upset brewing in Cincy?
Justin Jefferson may have a different QB in 2024, but he's still catching touchdowns. New Viking Sam Darnold hit the highest-paid WR in the league for the 3-yard score on fourth down.
By the way, Darnold is a perfect 10 of 10 for 136 yards and the 1 TD...
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is being evaluated for a concussion, per ESPN.
Houston had arguably the best offseason in the NFL, and a reason why was the addition of Stefon Diggs. C.J. Stroud has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to weapons, and he hooked up with his newest one for six early in the second quarter.
This AFC South showdown could end up being the most intriguing game of the 1 p.m. slate. Keep an eye out.
The Panthers aren't showing much improvement from 2023. At least not yet. Derek Carr has this squad rolling, the most recent score being this "mossing" from Foster Moreau.
The dynamic kickoff benefits the Titans! Following Tony Pollard's rushing touchdown, Velus Jones Jr. muffed the kickoff, and KICKED it to the opposing team. Tennessee takes over right outside the red zone.
The Titans are looking to spoil Caleb Williams' NFL debut, and new Titan Tony Pollard has been busy. He has 57 rushing yards on seven carries so far, including this nice 26-yard rushing TD.
Cousins' first INT as a Falcon came before his first TD, as he misfired to Steelers safety DeShon Elliott while trying to find Drake London.
Can Justin Fields pull off an upset in Atlanta? Plays like this from his defense will help.
Richardson is a beast of an athlete who also possesses a cannon for an arm. He showed off that cannon with this 60-yard strike to Alec Pierce. An early candidate for play of the day.
Check out how he rebounded from slipping in the backfield to regroup and fire this missile downfield.
Someone forgot to tell the Cards they were underdogs today. Kyler Murray marched the offense 70 yards down the field on 13 plays and hit Michael Wilson for the 5-yard score.
Murray completed 4 of 5 passes for 44 yards and the TD on this drive. James Conner already has 41 total yards as well.
Houston kept the offense on the field in Indy on fourth-and-short, and it looked like the play was headed for disaster when Stroud fell to his knees in the backfield. However, he quickly gathered himself and completed a pass to Brevin Jordan to move the sticks!
Five plays, seven points for the New Orleans Saints. Derek Carr finds the speedy Rashid Shaheed 59 yards down the field for the first touchdown of NFL Sunday!
The dynamic kickoff may have just become a little less dynamic for the New York Giants. Returner Gunner Olszewski suffered a groin injury in warmups, and will NOT PLAY.
A good breakdown of the dynamic kickoff rule by Jay Feely here:
Biggest story of Week 1!
Good morning and welcome to the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season!