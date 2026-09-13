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NFL Week 1 live updates, highlights: Jaguars' Parker Washington makes incredible diving TD catch

Get real-time scores, injuries, big plays and key updates from every game as Sunday's action unfolds

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The first NFL Sunday of the year is here, and there are plenty of storylines to zero in on. The new-look Bengals defense will face off against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, Josh Allen will try to register his first career win in Houston against one of the best defenses in the league, Robert Saleh makes his Titans debut against his former team in the Jets, and two former No. 1 overall picks face off in Charlotte with Caleb Williams vs. Bryce Young.

Later in the day, we'll watch an NFC North grudge match in the form of Packers vs. Vikings, and an NFC East rivalry in Commanders vs. Eagles. Plus, Malik Willis makes his Dolphins debut in Sin City, while Jeremiyah Love is expected to make his NFL debut against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers.

It's sure to be an action-packed day, and you've come to the perfect spot to digest it all. Below, we will break down all the notable highlights from around the league. 

Week 1 schedule

Sunday 

Falcons at Steelers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Ravens at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bears at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Saints at Lions, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jets at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cardinals at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Commanders at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. (preview)

Monday
Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Week 1 essentials

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Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson visit the end zone

The two highest-paid running backs both have early touchdowns to give their teams leads.

 
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Will Lee III, YOU JUST GOT MOSSED

Rome Odunze going up and over the defender! Ben Johnson said he's aiming for the highest-scoring offense ever, and the Bears are off to a good start. 

D'Andre Swift finished the drive with a touchdown.

 
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C.J. Stroud DOT

This was a wildly impressive throw from C.J. Stroud with the safety lurking. Nico Collins shows great concentration to reel it in, then David Montgomery finished the drive. 

Jordan Dajani
September 13, 2026, 5:36 PM
Sep. 13, 2026, 1:36 pm EDT
 
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Bengals force ANOTHER turnover

Who thought the Bengals defense would turn into the '85 Bears? Cincy forces its second turnover of the day. 

Jordan Dajani
September 13, 2026, 5:35 PM
Sep. 13, 2026, 1:35 pm EDT
 
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Caleb Williams showing off the wheels

The Bears are in the end zone for the first time this season, and it's Caleb Williams doing the honors. Good start for both offenses in Charlotte.

 
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Lamar the magician!

Another MVP coming for Lamar Jackson? He's been excellent thus far. Check out this ridiculous third-and-16 conversion. 

Jordan Dajani
September 13, 2026, 5:33 PM
Sep. 13, 2026, 1:33 pm EDT
 
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Welcome to the end zone, Demetrius Knight Jr.!

The Bengals spent a ton upgrading their defense, but the internal improvement might be just as important. Here's second-year linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. with the scoop and score for his first NFL touchdown.

 
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Lamar Jackson finds the end zone

I feel like we are going to see some points in Indy today. Zay Flowers had a massive play that got Baltimore down the field, and then Lamar Jackson punched it in himself. If you follow my best bets column, you cashed that ticket at +250. Congratluations. 

Jordan Dajani
September 13, 2026, 5:26 PM
Sep. 13, 2026, 1:26 pm EDT
 
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Bryce Young dealing on the first drive

It's a huge fourth season for Bryce Young, and if the start is any indication, it's going to be a good one. 

Young was 3 for 4 for 41 yards on the drive.

 
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Parker Washington diving TD!

Parker Washington! 

He had a breakout season last year and started off 2026 hot with a DIVING touchdown! Nice throw from Trevor Lawrence. 

Jordan Dajani
September 13, 2026, 5:22 PM
Sep. 13, 2026, 1:22 pm EDT
 
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C.J. Stroud stripped!

Not a great start for Texans QB C.J. Stroud. He was stripped of the ball while trying to step up in the pocket. Bills recover. 

Jordan Dajani
September 13, 2026, 5:19 PM
Sep. 13, 2026, 1:19 pm EDT
 
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Rookie Kenyon Sadiq scores!

Who had Kenyon Sadiq as the first TD scorer in Jets-Titans? The rookie missed most of training camp with an injury, but finds the end zone on his first drive as a pro

Jordan Dajani
September 13, 2026, 5:17 PM
Sep. 13, 2026, 1:17 pm EDT
 
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Texans defense comes up big on opening drive

Josh Allen is trying to win his first game in Houston, but he's going to have to overcome this stout defense.  The Texans stopped him on fourth-and-2 with Buffalo in field goal range. 

Jordan Dajani
September 13, 2026, 5:14 PM
Sep. 13, 2026, 1:14 pm EDT
 
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Deshaun Watson throws a bad pick

The 2026 season is not off to a good start for the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson throws a bad interception. Foye Oluokun is the hero. 

Jordan Dajani
September 13, 2026, 5:12 PM
Sep. 13, 2026, 1:12 pm EDT
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