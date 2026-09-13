NFL Week 1 live updates, highlights: Jaguars' Parker Washington makes incredible diving TD catch

The first NFL Sunday of the year is here, and there are plenty of storylines to zero in on. The new-look Bengals defense will face off against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, Josh Allen will try to register his first career win in Houston against one of the best defenses in the league, Robert Saleh makes his Titans debut against his former team in the Jets, and two former No. 1 overall picks face off in Charlotte with Caleb Williams vs. Bryce Young.

Later in the day, we'll watch an NFC North grudge match in the form of Packers vs. Vikings, and an NFC East rivalry in Commanders vs. Eagles. Plus, Malik Willis makes his Dolphins debut in Sin City, while Jeremiyah Love is expected to make his NFL debut against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers.

It's sure to be an action-packed day, and you've come to the perfect spot to digest it all. Below, we will break down all the notable highlights from around the league.

Week 1 schedule

Sunday

Falcons at Steelers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Ravens at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Bears at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Saints at Lions, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Jets at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Cardinals at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)

Dolphins at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)

Commanders at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)

Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. (preview)

Monday

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Week 1 essentials