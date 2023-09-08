The 2023 season is officially underway! The Lions and Chiefs got us started on Thursday night for the regular season opener and now we have a full Sunday slate and Monday Night Football to look forward to as we ring in the new football year.

Panthers at Falcons



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Falcons -3

Current: Falcons -3.5

"I typically hate giving up the hook, but I'm willing to do so here with the Falcons. I like what they've built this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, headlined by the addition of new DC Ryan Nielsen, safety Jessie Bates III and edge rusher Calais Campbell. When you add those pieces (and more) to the likes of Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell, there's promise with this group, which should pose problems for Carolina. Of course, Arthur Smith's offense has plenty to like as well, particularly in the backfield with rookie sensation Bijan Robinson. I thought Desmond Ridder improved with each game after getting the starting job in the back half of last season, and he has the weapons to lead a serviceable offensive attack.

"In general, I don't love the vibes coming out of the Panthers at the moment. The offensive line wasn't impressive this preseason, the wide receiver unit is banged up and now pass rusher Brian Burns could potentially hold out of this game over a contract dispute. That's not even mentioning that quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall haven't fared well out of the gate. In fact, the last two QBs taken No. 1 overall went 0-2 SU and ATS in their first career start (Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence). I expect that trend to continue here with Bryce Young." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he is laying the 3.5 points and making the Falcons one of his five locks of the week. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Falcons (-3.5) Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers

Bengals at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bengals -2.5

Current: Bengals -2.5

"For some reason, every Bengals season seems to start the same way: Joe Burrow misses all of training camp, then shows up to the opener looking a little rusty, and then the Bengals proceed to play the wildest game of Week 1 and that game is always decided by exactly three points.

"It might sound like I'm making this all up, but I swear, I'm not. Let's do a quick refresher:

2020: Burrow's first preseason with the team was cut short during his rookie year due to COVID. In Week 1, the Bengals faced the Chargers and they ended up losing 16-13 in a wild game that wasn't wrapped up until Cincinnati missed a 31-yard field goal with seven seconds left.

Burrow's first preseason with the team was cut short during his rookie year due to COVID. In Week 1, the Bengals faced the Chargers and they ended up losing 16-13 in a wild game that wasn't wrapped up until Cincinnati missed a 31-yard field goal with seven seconds left. 2021: In his second year, Burrow ended up missing the preseason so he could rehab the ACL tear that he suffered as a rookie. Not only did Burrow make it back for the opener, but he led the Bengals to a wild 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings. A big reason the Bengals won is because Dalvin Cook lost a fumble in overtime. Cook only lost TWO FUMBLES the entire season, and one of them came in overtime of that game.

In his second year, Burrow ended up missing the preseason so he could rehab the ACL tear that he suffered as a rookie. Not only did Burrow make it back for the opener, but he led the Bengals to a wild 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings. A big reason the Bengals won is because Dalvin Cook lost a fumble in overtime. Cook only lost TWO FUMBLES the entire season, and one of them came in overtime of that game. 2022: Once again, Burrow missed most of training camp, and this time, it was due to his appendix, which actually RUPTURED in July 2022. Despite having his appendix burst inside his body, Burrow was still on the field for the Bengals' opener against the Steelers, and this game might have been the wildest one of all for him. The Bengals looked like they were going to win after scoring a TD with two seconds left, but a bad snap by their BACKUP long snapper led to an errant extra point, which sent the game to OT where the Steelers would win 23-20.

"That is three crazy games all decided by three points. I don't need to know anything about the Browns or Bengals. I just need to know that Burrow missed the entire preseason and that anytime that happens, craziness ensues in the opener. Usually, I would automatically pick against the Browns because they never win in Week 1, but they ended their 18-year winless streak last season. On the Bengals' end, I am picking them to win the Super Bowl this season, but I am not picking them to win this game. Burrow is 1-4 against the Browns and he always seems to struggle against them, so I'm going to roll with Cleveland here." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Browns to beat the Bengals, 26-23. To see. the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-2.5) at Browns Browns Browns Bengals Bengals Browns Bengals Browns Browns

Jaguars at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Jaguars -3.5

Current: Jaguars -5

"The Colts will be trotting out rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson against the Jaguars. At least he's at home, which will help. But the running game is limited without Jonathan Taylor. The Jaguars will be dynamic on offense this season, and it will start here. Look for a big day from Trevor Lawrence." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Jaguars throttling the Colts well past the 5-point spread. To see all of Prisco's Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars (-5) at Colts Jaguars Colts Jaguars Colts Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars

Buccaneers at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Vikings -6

Current: Vikings -6

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Vikings (-6) Buccaneers Vikings Vikings Buccaneers Vikings Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Titans at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Saints -3.5

Current: Saints -3

"This sure feels likes a massive coaching mismatch. Mike Vrabel is the most underrated coach in the NFL, a guy who gets the absolute most out of a minimal Tennessee roster. Everyone's been touting the reunion of Dennis Allen and Derek Carr as the logic for New Orleans being the consensus favorite in the NFC South and yet no one's mentioning their 0-4 record together. Vrabel's record as an underdog in the early part of the season is outstanding and the Saints are overvalued thanks to a decent preseason performance." -- CBS Spots Senior NFL writer Will Brinson on why he likes the Titans and the points as they travel on the road to face New Orleans. To see all five of his best bets for Week 1, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Saints (-3) Saints Titans Titans Saints Titans Titans Saints Titans

49ers at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: 49ers -3

Current: 49ers -2.5

"The 49ers received exceptionally good news on Wednesday when Nick Bosa signed his record-breaking contract (even if it's just on par with Aaron Donald, that says all you need to know) which makes it ~quite~ odd to see the line move in the opposite direction. Pittsburgh's now just getting two points in this Week 1 matchup. I wouldn't have a problem if this game was a pick 'em; the Steelers have an elite coach, a young would-be franchise quarterback who's flashed this preseason, plenty of weapons, an improved run game and a defense that's trustworthy. Getting points at home to open the season is an easy look, even if the 49ers possess one of the best rosters in the NFL. San Francisco's just 2-3 in Week 1 games the last five years." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer and Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he is taking the points with the Steelers at home. To check out his fives best bets of Week 1, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-2.5) at Steelers Steelers Steelers 49ers Steelers Steelers 49ers 49ers Steelers

Cardinals at Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Commanders -5.5

Current: Commanders -7

"The Cardinals are expected to be the worst team in the NFL this season, and we don't even know officially who will be starting at quarterback on Sunday. The Commanders, on the other hand, have a new energy around them.

"Not only do they have a new quarterback in Sam Howell and a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, but a new franchise owner in the Josh Harris group. Just last week, the Commanders announced that their home opener was sold out. I'm not sure the last time that's happened. Sunday will be the culmination of an epic celebration that has been ongoing in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area since the Harris group put pen to paper. Washington is 4-1 against the spread in its last five Week 1 games. Even with Terry McLaurin's iffy status, I'm taking Washington." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he is rolling with the Commanders and laying the seven point spread over Arizona. To see the rest of his Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Commanders (-7) Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders

Texans at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Ravens -9.5

Current: Ravens -10

"Lamar Jackson is back, healthy and extremely wealthy. He's 45-16 in the regular season as the starter, which is tied for the sixth-most wins through 61 regular-season starts by any quarterback since 1950. He also has a new offense that is expected to include more passing, and a couple of new weapons in Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. Expect the Ravens to be contenders in 2023 if Jackson can remain healthy.

"As for the Texans, they are rebuilding, it's no secret. But what really makes me want to fade them in Week 1 is that rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to have to operate behind a banged-up offensive line. Right tackle Tytus Howard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, guard Kenyon Green is already lost for the season and rookie center Juice Scruggs is on short-term injured reserve as well. That's scary, which is why I'm unafraid to lay double digits with the Ravens. Baltimore is 6-1 ATS in its last seven Week 1 games, while Houston is 1-5 in its last six Week 1 road games." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani explains why he is layng the 9.5 spread and going with the Ravens to blow out the Texans in the opener. To see all of his Week 1 selections, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Ravens (-10) Ravens Ravens Texans Ravens Ravens Texans Texans Texans

Packers at Bears



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Bears -2.5

Current: Bears -1

"I think the Packers are a frisky pick to be the 2023 version of the 2022 Seahawks. The club moved on from its franchise QB this offseason, which has led some to think that this could be a down year as the Packers pick up the pieces from his departure. However, Green Bay could be sneaky good this year with Jordan Love. I thought he flashed enough this preseason to give me confidence in them legitimately contending within the division in 2023. And that kicks off with an upset over the Bears in Chicago in Week 1.

"Love made some high-level throws in the preseason and if second-year weapons like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs take a step forward in Year 2, they have a solid offensive foundation also headlined by a strong O-line and dynamic running back duo in A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones.

"Also, the Bears have dealt with injuries along the offensive line this summer and were one of the worst teams to bet on in the league in 2022, owing a 5-11-1 ATS record. I think the Bears will be a far better team than a season ago, but Green Bay deflates them a bit out of the gate." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Packers to pull off the Week 1 upset. To see all of his Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Bears (-1) Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Bears

Raiders at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Broncos -3

Current: Broncos -3.5

"Sean Payton makes his debut as coach of the Broncos in this home opener. The big challenge is fixing Russell Wilson. The Raiders will counter with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. I think the Broncos will get off to a good start here as Wilson plays better than Garoppolo. But it's close." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Broncos barely finding a win but not covering. To see all of Prisco's Week 1 picks, click here.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Broncos (-4) Raiders Broncos Raiders Raiders Broncos Raiders Raiders Raiders

Eagles at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Eagles -4.5

Current: Eagles -4

"On paper, the Eagles are definitely the better team in this game, but I stopped using paper five years ago, so I will be throwing that factor out the window. The only thing I care about in this game is Bill Belichick. Is he going to be there? If the answer is yes, then I'm picking the Patriots.

"Sure, Belichick completely lost his mind last year when he decided to let Matt Patricia call offensive plays, but despite that, I still like the advantage that he gives the Patriots in this game. This week will mark the first time that Jalen Hurts is facing the Patriots and let me just say that there is nothing more difficult for a quarterback than facing a Belichick defense for the first time.

"Belichick will throw everything but the kitchen sink at a quarterback, only to turn around and throw the kitchen sink anyway. The Patriots offense has a lot of question marks heading into this game, but the defense doesn't and I think Belichick will figure out a way to slow the Eagles down.

"Also, let's not forget that Patricia is no longer calling offensive plays, so New England's offense should be at least somewhat functional this year now that Bill O'Brien is in charge. Actually, I take that back, I just read the tweet below and it appears that Belichick is still calling the shots and that he has completely lost his marbles on the offensive side of the ball.

"I'm guessing he doesn't want to reveal his QB situation heading into the opener because his plan is to sign Tom Brady. Speaking of Brady, the Patriots are celebrating Tom Brady Appreciation Day on Sunday and there's no way I'm picking against them on Tom Brady Appreciation Day." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Patriots to pull off the home upset over the Eagles to begin the year. To read all of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-3.5) at Patriots Eagles Patriots Eagles Eagles Patriots Eagles Eagles Eagles

Dolphins at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chargers -2.5

Current: Chargers -3

"This is a long road trip for the Dolphins to start a season. Miami didn't play well against the Chargers last year in its loss there, but this Miami team might be better. Even so, look for Justin Herbert to again get the best of the battle with Tua Tagovailoa. Miami will keep it close -- real close." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he is taking the three points with Miami in what is expected to be a high-scoring game at SoFi Stadium. To read all of Prisco's picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Chargers (-3) Dolphins Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Dolphins

Rams at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Seahawks -5

Current: Seahawks -5.5

"Whenever the word "specialist" is used, that should have your antenna up. Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp had been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout training camp and Sean McVay noted late week that he suffered a setback and is slated to see a specialist about it. That puts his availability for Week 1 in serious doubt and makes Los Angeles' already thin offense that much more.

"Meanwhile, I've been on the Seahawks' hype train all offseason (have them to win the NFC West among other futures). I like the idea of doubling down on Geno Smith after a late breakout campaign last year by extending him and adding high-upside pieces on both sides of the ball. I think this could be one of the better offenses in the league this season and should be able to outpace the Rams by a touchdown. Also, Pete Carroll has historically had his teams ready to go in Week 1, owning a 3-0 ATS record in Week 1 over the past three seasons. Seattle also covers 57% of their home games under Carroll." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Seahawks -5 as they host the Rams in the opener. To see all of his picks for Week 1, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Seahawks (-5) Seahawks Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Cowboys at Giants

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Cowboys -2.5

Current: Cowboys -3.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants Cowboys Giants Cowboys Giants Cowboys Giants Cowboys Giants

Bills at Jets

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Open: Bills -1.5

Current: Bills -2.5

