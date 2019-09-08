NFL Week 1 odds, picks, TV: Chargers roll over Luck-less Colts, Lamar Jackson shines in Ravens opener

Boy, how things can change in just a few months.

I mean, the last time we were getting ready to sit down for a meaningful NFL game the world didn't know that the Game of Thrones finale was going to disappoint the planet, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus had yet to create the song of a generation and we didn't know that "I love you 3000" would be the most beautiful/heartbreaking thing you could ever hear.

And I haven't even gotten into what happened in the NFL.

We just went through an offseason where Antonio Brown got frostbite on his feet after an accident in a cryotherapy chamber in France. Not only that, but the receiver basically went on Facebook Marketplace to find a new helmet for this season. Oh yeah, he also got traded to the Raiders released, and then signed by the Patriots. We also saw Rob Gronkowski and Andrew Luck retire early and the Texans actually tried to poach New England's Nick Caserio to be their GM at the Patriots ring ceremony in Robert Kraft's home.

It's almost as if the NFL tried to take #ThisLeague away from the NBA.

Truly a bananas summer.

It was also a crazy summer for yours truly. I'm Tyler and was hired as one of the new NFL writers here at this fine website a few months ago. But that's enough about me. Let's get to the picks. Here's who I like heading into Week 1.

Take a sigh of relief everyone. We made it. Football is here.

NFL Week 1 picks

Green Bay at Chicago

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Bears, -3

The Bears are a popular pick to take a step back in 2019. After all, they went from having one of the easiest schedules in 2018 to now facing one of the more difficult roads coming up this year. Of course, you can't deny how lethal their defense was a year ago. Khalil Mack and company were the football version of Thanos with all six infinity stones, essentially blanking opposing offenses at will. They say that defense wins championships, but you still have to put up points. I'm still not sold on the Mitch Trubisky-led offense ,and the kicker who "won" the job this summer, Eddy Pineiro, had a comical extra point miss in the preseason finale. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense may take a minute to fully grasp first-year head coach Matt LaFleur's system, but he's too good of a quarterback to throw up a goose egg in the opener. Even if they find the end zone only a couple of times against this defense, it's still more potent of an offensive group that what they'll see on the other side.

The pick: Packers 17-10 over Bears

Pittsburgh at New England

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Patriots, -5.5

Patriots-Steelers will be a nice cherry on top the first NFL Sunday of the year. New England will be showing off a new banner, which ties them with Pittsburgh for the most Super Bowls won by a single franchise. The reining champs historically start off slow to begin a given season, but they do fare pretty well on Banner Night, going 4-1 in their previous unveilings. I do think the Steelers will be much improved from a year ago, with the departures of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell being additions by subtraction. But, I just don't think it'll change them enough to gain their first win against Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium.

The pick: Patriots 27-24 over Steelers

Baltimore at Miami

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens, -7

First-year Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will tell you that he has no business in tanking. Whether or not you believe him (You shouldn't, they are tanking), Miami is not going to be a good football team in 2019. They just traded away rising star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans and now have an offensive line that is as stout as a wet napkin. Defensively, they were in the bottom third of the league in points allowed. Yuck. Meanwhile, the Ravens are a team on the rise with second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, who'll likely run through the Miami defense like an 18-wheeler to a fly.

The pick: Ravens 31-9 over Dolphins

Tennessee at Cleveland

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns, -5.5

It's crazy how much can change in a year. Even after taking Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall at the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns were entering last season as a club that was starting Tyrod Taylor and was 4-44 over its previous three seasons. Fast forward to the here and now, and Cleveland has solidified that Mayfield is its franchise QB, went out and gave him Odell Beckham Jr. and added to the defense. There are questions surrounding their offensive line, but the Browns are in position to make some serious noise in the AFC this season. Quite the glow up if you ask me.

Tennessee, meanwhile, feels like a team dealing with an identity crisis. Marcus Mariota hasn't found his footing, is entering the final year of his deal and there's already speculation that you could see Ryan Tannehill under center at some point.

As it relates to Sunday's matchup, however, you may not get the fireworks that you'd expect. Tennessee will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan as he begins serving his four-game suspension. That could open things up for defensive end Myles Garrett to get after Mariota and really disrupt the Titans' passing game. Because of Cleveland's high powered offense, Tennessee may simply look to running back Derrick Henry to slow the game down and eat clock. Veteran corner Malcolm Butler has mostly played well against Odell Beckham Jr. dating back to his days in New England.

I still like the Browns in this game, but it may not be as flashy of a first showing as you'd expect.

The pick: Browns 17-14 over Titans

Indianapolis at Los Angeles (Chargers)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers, - 6.5

This was probably the easiest game to pick out of the five I featured. Jacoby Brissett is a solid quarterback and is a much better position to take over for Andrew Luck now than he was back in 2017, but the Chargers were one of the best teams in the AFC a year ago and I don't think that's changing in 2019. Even if Melvin Gordon continues his holdout and doesn't play, Philip Rivers and the Chargers offense should be find with a RBBC of Justin Jackson and Austin Ekeler. With the Colts, it's much harder to predict what their offense will look like.

The pick: Chargers 28-13 over Colts

The rest of the bunch for Week 1

Jets 24-21 over Bills

Chiefs 31-17 over Jaguars

Eagles 24-10 over Redskins

Vikings 27- 21 over Falcons

Panthers 21-13 over Rams

Seahawks 28-10 over Bengals

Lions 17-14 over Cardinals

Cowboys 20-7 over Giants

49ers 31-23 over Buccaneers

Saints 28-17 over Texans

Broncos 24-20 over Raiders