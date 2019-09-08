NFL Week 1 odds, picks, TV: Steelers shock Patriots, Ravens roll in Miami as the AFC North shines

The NFL season is finally here and we can't wait to get started.

Last season was one for the books. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for over 1,200 yards in the first three weeks, people actually selected Le'Veon Bell with their first pick in fantasy football and some kid named Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award in his first season as a starter.

I'm expecting just as wacky of a year in 2019, as there are still many unanswered questions I'm looking forward to figuring out.

Will Sean McVay's unborn son be hired as an offensive coordinator? Will Tom Brady take another step forward and truly enter his prime? Are the Rams still not going to play Todd Gurley and tell everyone that he's fine? All jokes aside, 2019 is going to be a great one, and we can't wait.

Hi, my name is Jordan, and CBS has given me the opportunity to share and expound upon my picks for Week 1. If I'm successful, I will get to do a few more of these and be a hotshot around the office. If I flop, well, it was nice meeting you.

Enough with introductions, let's jump into it.

NFL Week 1 picks

Green Bay at Chicago

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Bears, -3

There is this narrative that many have been pushing about first-year head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting off to a rocky start. How great would it be if in their first game together, Rodgers comes out and thrives in what is expected to be a dynamic new system? LaFleur understands Rodgers wants his freedom, and is going to put him in situations where he can excel. Isn't that what a head coach is supposed to do? The Chicago Bears are no pushovers, I understand. I like quarterback Mitch Trubisky, I like the defense, but I expect this one to be a close affair. Eddy Pineiro will miss an extra point in the second half, but will get it back with a game-winning field goal.

The pick: Bears 30-28 over Packers

Baltimore at Miami

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens, -6.5

The Ravens are coming off of their first AFC North title since 2012 and Lamar Jackson is now officially their quarterback moving forward. This offense is going to look a lot different than it did when Joe Flacco was around, and should feature some exotic-looking run packages. As for the Dolphins, they may be/probably are the worst team in the NFL. Just how bad that exactly is remains to be seen. I expect the Ravens to make the playoffs again in 2019, and that road starts Week 1 in Miami.

The pick: Ravens 38-10 over Dolphins

Kansas City at Jacksonville

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs, -3.5

I'm not sure how much I have to explain with this one. Yes, the Jaguars should be much improved. The addition of quarterback Nick Foles automatically makes this team better, but I don't know if they are a squad ready to get back to the AFC Championship game. The team that deserves to be there again is the Chiefs. This offense should be explosive even with Damien Williams toting the rock instead of Kareem Hunt, and they again should be one of the best teams in the NFL. Don't get me wrong, Jalen Ramsey vs. Tyreek Hill will be fun to watch, but I don't think the Chiefs are going to drop this one.

The pick: Chiefs 35-17 over Jaguars

Tennessee at Cleveland

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns, -5.5

OK, what I'm going to talk about next concerns preseason ball, but just stick with me. During the Titans' Week 3 dress rehearsal against the Steelers at home, quarterback Marcus Mariota did not have the outing he was hoping for. He failed to complete even one of his three passing attempts and was sacked for a safety on the Titans' second series. Head coach Mike Vrabel pulled him after that play -- the Titans' starting offensive line could not stop anything! The starters! Things just get worse for them heading into the season opener as well. Star left tackle Taylor Lewan is suspended for the first four games of the season and right tackle Jack Conklin did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. Even if Conklin plays on Sunday, not having him at 100% could spell trouble for the Titans. Stopping Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon are going to be a part of any team's game plan, and they both could have big days against these tackles. Remember last year when the Ravens sacked Mariota 11 times? I was there, I saw the carnage. I don't think the Browns are going to be the Super-Bowl contender many expect them to be in 2019, but they get the win on Sunday.

The pick: Browns 31-21 over Titans

Pittsburgh at New England

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Patriots, -5.5

Sure, I'm going to pick the Patriots to make the Super Bowl again in 2020, but doesn't it seem like they have stumbled out of the gates recently? Last year, they lost two of their first three games. In 2017, they lost their season opener to the Chiefs, as Alex Smith shredded them for 368 yards and four touchdowns. It's not a knock on them, the season doesn't really start until later in the year for New England, but even if you think the Patriots win this matchup, can they cover six points? There's no more Antonio Brown or Le'Veon in Pittsburgh, and hey, that may be a good thing. Ben Roethlisberger led the NFL with 5,129 passing yards last year, don't you think he may operate even better without being asked about where Le'Veon is every single week? This Steelers offense can still be one of the best, and I think the defense is improved as well.

The pick: Steelers 38-35 over Patriots

Other Week 1 scores

Vikings 41-38 over Falcons

Eagles 38-17 over Redskins

Jets 31-24 over Bills

Rams 28-20 over Panthers

Seahawks 35-21 over Bengals

Chargers 24-21 over Colts

Buccaneers 28-27 over 49ers

Cardinals 31-28 over Lions

Cowboys 28-21 over Giants

Saints 35-28 over Texans

Broncos 21-17 over Raiders