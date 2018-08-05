NFL Week 1 on CBS All Access: How to watch, live stream Texans at Patriots, Chiefs at Chargers
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL game on CBS in their local market
Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.
Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.
How to get CBS All Access
Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.
Week 1 NFL games on CBS
Here's the rundown of every game on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 9
Bills at Ravens
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Channel: CBS (check local listings)
- Stream: CBS All Access
Bengals at Colts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Channel: CBS (check local listings)
- Stream: CBS All Access
Texans at Patriots
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Mass.
- Channel: CBS (check local listings)
- Stream: CBS All Access
Steelers at Browns
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Channel: CBS (check local listings)
- Stream: CBS All Access
Chiefs at Chargers
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: StubHub Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
- Channel: CBS (check local listings)
- Stream: CBS All Access
How to watch CBS All Access
The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.
Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.
You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.
And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.
The subscription, of course, also covers prime time matchups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.
"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."
The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.
Questions about CBS All Access
If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.
