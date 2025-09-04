Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is here, and we have quite the interesting slate to break down. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles kick off the season on Thursday night against a Micah Parsons-less Dallas Cowboys squad, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert face off in Brazil on Friday night and Aaron Rodgers gets his shot at revenge against the New York Jets.

That's not all, as the Detroit Lions travel to Green Bay to take on Jordan Love and the Packers, Cameron Ward makes his NFL debut against one of the most aggressive defenses in the NFL in the Denver Broncos and "Sunday Night Football" features the top two NFL MVP candidates from last year in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, as the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens.

Which teams should you pick in Week 1, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Steven Taranto are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Sept. 2, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let's jump in.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5) (TNF)

Dajani (Cowboys +8.5): Not many people outside of Dallas probably think the Cowboys have a chance to win this game. Not only are the Eagles celebrating their Super Bowl win at home in prime time, but the Cowboys also just dealt generational pass-rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers. However, I expect a sloppy outing from both teams that will lead to a close game in the fourth quarter. Eagles win, but Cowboys cover the massive number. Teams favored by six or more points in Week 1 following a Super Bowl appearance are 2-10 ATS over the last 20 years. … Eagles 23, Cowboys 17

Taranto (Eagles -8.5): if the overarching 2024 trend of the Eagles benefiting from their rivals' missteps carries over into 2025, this is where the Cowboys' trade of Micah Parsons comes home to roost. Game day will be seven days after Parsons was dealt to the Packers, and it's hard to imagine the locker room still isn't reeling and that first-time coach Brian Schottenheimer's job has only become more difficult without arguably the best player on his team. The loss of Parsons compounds the loss of franchise stalwarts like guard Zack Martin (retirement) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (free agency), and in the short-term, the Cowboys are probably going to feel their absence against an Eagles team that has barely lost since Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith all started playing together. ... Eagles 27, Cowboys 13

Dajani (Chiefs -3): Justin Herbert is 1-7 vs. Patrick Mahomes, but certainly has gotten close. In fact, seven of those eight matchups have been decided by seven or fewer points. There have been 12 lead changes in the fourth quarter or overtime, and six matchups featured a lead change in the final minute of the game. I think we have a legitimate chance for a push in Brazil, but I'll take the team that has dominated the AFC West as of late. … Chiefs 24, Chargers 20

Taranto (Chiefs -3): Ever since the Chiefs got smoked by the Eagles in the Super Bowl, there's been talk of how the Chiefs' dynasty is suddenly vulnerable and of how other teams in the NFL smell blood in the water. Quite frankly, I'll believe it when I see it: The Eagles may not have been afraid of Kansas City, but other teams around the league -- especially the Chargers -- certainly haven't proven they aren't. The Chargers haven't beaten the Chiefs in nearly four years, and they likewise have their own noise to deal with, specifically the idea that the lights of big games are too bright for quarterback Justin Herbert. I expect this to be much like other recent Chiefs and Chargers matchups, where the Chargers do just enough to keep the game competitive only for Steve Spagnuolo's defense to smother them and snuff out their optimism. ... Chiefs 20, Chargers 17

Dajani (Colts -1.5): This has to be one of the most 50/50 Week 1 games, and I've gone back and forth on it for days now. The Colts are 0-9-1 in their last 10 season openers, but the vibes are low in Miami. Tyreek Hill is no longer a team captain, it had an assistant coach recently arrested for battery and De'Von Achane is attempting to rebound from a calf injury. I don't think Daniel Jones is the next Baker Mayfield, but the Dolphins may have the worst cornerback room in the NFL. I'll take the home team. ... Colts 20, Dolphins 17

Taranto (Colts -1.5): What's interesting about this matchup is that it's between two teams, aggrieved with their own circumstances, that many nationally expect to be heading for trouble this season. And for whoever loses, the detractors are probably right. Even if a Week 1 loss doesn't directly break their season, it could foment an atmosphere of dread that could inform the entire year to come. In this case, I would much rather take my chances with the more physical Colts, especially with Lou Anarumo now the defensive coordinator, over a razzle-dazzle Dolphins team that has been roundly criticized as soft and seemingly headed in the wrong direction under Mike McDaniel. ... Colts 20, Dolphins 10

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at New York Jets

Dajani (Steelers -2.5): It's Aaron Rodgers vs. Justin Fields, but perhaps the real matchup is Mike Tomlin vs. Aaron Glenn. I feel confident in saying the Steelers are the better team, and they will win a disgusting, low-scoring affair while the Jets attempt to figure out their identity on offense. Pittsburgh is 4-0 SU and ATS in its past four Week 1 games on the road. … Steelers 13, Jets 10

Taranto (Steelers -2.5): What's difficult about the Jets starting their season against the Steelers as they try to change their identity under Aaron Glenn is that they're trying to prove it against a team that hasn't changed their identity in a half century. The Steelers, from Chuck Noll to Bill Cowher to Mike Tomlin, are a physical team that runs the football, plays great defense and intimidates lesser opponents with a core of players who always seem to make the plays they need to and illustrate The Standard that Tomlin speaks of. The Jets will, at some point, show that Glenn has changed them and they're stronger and tougher than what they were under Robert Saleh. Unfortunately for them, it won't come this week. ... Steelers 30, Jets 10

Dajani (Seahawks +2.5): This is another tough game to pick. On one hand, Robert Saleh has returned to boost the 49ers defense and Christian McCaffrey is back healthy. On the other, Ricky Pearsall is virtually the only healthy wide receiver for Brock Purdy. I'm not some big believer in Sam Darnold this year, and I don't know how to feel about Cooper Kupp anymore, but if Seattle's offensive line is improved and Mike Macdonald can continue to stamp his identity on this defense, I'll take the Seahawks at home in a low-scoring affair. ... Seahawks 17, 49ers 16

Taranto (49ers -2.5): The fortunes of the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan have varied wildly due to injuries, and it can't be understated how much the loss of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey afflicted his team in 2024. When he's been healthy, McCaffrey is one of the best players in the entire league, as evidenced when the 49ers barely lost from the time they traded for him in 2022 to the time McCaffrey earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors at the end of 2023. Even if the loss of Deebo Samuel to the Commanders proves to hurt quarterback Brock Purdy, I doubt the 49ers will have much trouble moving the ball on the Seahawks with McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle both out there together, while I have strong reservations (tell it to the Marines) about Sam Darnold being the same quarterback he was under Kevin O'Connell out in Seattle. ... 49ers 27, Seahawks 13

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-2.5)

Dajani (Packers -2.5): I don't want to be a prisoner of the moment, but the Packers just traded for Micah Parsons and the Lions lost both of their elite coordinators in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Remember the 2023 Eagles? After falling in Super Bowl LVII, they lost offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. What followed next was this weird, discombobulated 11-6 season that saw Philly get blown out in the wild-card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9. The Eagles needed to again reset at both coordinator spots to return to the Super Bowl. Did the Lions make the right decision at OC and DC? Does it even matter as much as we have been talking about it? We'll find out shortly. ... Packers 26, Lions 21

Taranto (Lions +2.5): If Lions head coach Dan Campbell deserves credit for anything he's done in Detroit, it's getting the Lions to stop being the Packers' own personal doormat. After years of being stomped on by Green Bay, the boot is now on Detroit's foot, and they've done the stomping by winning four out of its past seven games against the Packers including two season sweeps. Given that they've done it by building an identity of being perhaps the most physical team in the NFL, I like the idea of the Lions continuing that despite the loss of both of their coordinators from a year ago, and despite the hype that the Packers have enjoyed in the past week since trading for Micah Parsons. ... Lions 24, Packers 20

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (-1.5) (SNF)

Dajani (Ravens +1.5): Both Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are out for blood in 2025, and both would love to start the season with a massive win over another AFC contender. Allen holds a 3-2 record over Jackson, but the Ravens really, really need this win. Why? They will become the first team in NFL history to play three games in September vs. teams that won 13 or more games the previous season! After hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, the Ravens host the Lions, then travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs. The Bills, on the other hand, have an easy schedule. If they win on Sunday night, they may not lose until November. Give me Jackson to register an upset win in Week 1. The Ravens are 7-1 SU and ATS in road prime-time games since 2022, and have covered the spread in five straight regular-season meetings vs. the Bills. … Ravens 27, Bills 24

Taranto (Ravens +1.5): The Bills' and Ravens' respective shortcomings in the postseason, and the narratives that have spawned from them, are what they are. This is a tough matchup to handicap by itself, but I like the overall talent the Ravens have more than I do the Bills, who I feel like are yet again going to be a team that lives and dies by asking Josh Allen to play hero ball. Even if that's worked to the point that Allen earned MVP last year, I think this is the kind of early season spot where the Ravens serve a reminder that they're still among the top forces in the AFC and a team that's not far off from championship form. ... Ravens 24, Bills 21

Dajani (Bears +1.5): I think the Vikings have a very talented squad overall, but J.J. McCarthy is playing his first NFL regular-season game in prime time on the road. That's what I'm most concerned about here. Justin Jefferson is a superstar, but Jordan Addison has been suspended and Adam Thielen just arrived to the team facilities. We'll see how quickly Ben Johnson can turn Caleb Williams into a legitimate pro, but Minnesota is 0-6 SU and 1-4-1 ATS in its past six road prime-time games. There's no way McCarthy is an immediate upgrade over Darnold. Bears fans are excited, and they will create a fun environment for "Monday Night Football." … Bears 20, Vikings 16

Taranto (Vikings -1.5): Ever since their last trip to the NFC Championship Game, I feel like the Bears -- who have been at their best when they lean into their tradition of running the ball and playing defense -- keep trying to change their identity and insist that they're going to become a high-flying Air Raid team that throws it all over the yard (and this time is going to be different and they're going to do it for real). The hiring of playcalling wiz Ben Johnson feels like a continuation of that, and I've been fooled enough times that I don't buy it just yet. The perfect antidote to the promise of a razzle dazzle offense is a great defensive mind like Brian Flores, and I think this is where that shows up and shows that Johnson won't magically change the Bears or quarterback Caleb Williams overnight. ... Vikings 27, Bears 7