On paper, the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the NFL. They have the game's best player in Patrick Mahomes, who is on his way to being the best player ever, and they have a great coach in Andy Reid to go with a talented roster.

That, coupled with my usual tradition of starting the previous year's Super Bowl winner in the top spot of my Power Rankings, has the Chiefs at No. 1 heading into the regular season. They will be attempting a three-peat, which has never happened in the NFL in the Super Bowl era.

But that doesn't mean I am picking the Chiefs to win it all. Even though 2023 was the year to get the Chiefs when they struggled on offense for much of the season, they still found a way to win it all -- and this team is better. But the burden of the three-peat will be too much.

The Chiefs will start in my top spot, but they won't finish there. The Green Bay Packers will be the team to finish the season as the top team and Super Bowl champion.

The Packers are my pick for a variety of reasons. It starts with Jordan Love, who proved to many, including the Packers who gave him a mega-contract last month, that he is their long-term answer at quarterback. He's only scratching the surface of what he can be and will be. He is going to be a star.

Then there's the skill players. They are loaded. On the other side of the ball, the Packers have talent and now have a defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley who will get the best out of them. That unit will be much improved.

The Packers nearly beat the 49ers on the road in the playoffs last year as a bunch of wide-eyed kids. That experience will help get them ready for a playoff push and Super Bowl appearance this season.

The Packers will beat the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. I have the Chiefs losing at home in the divisional round of the playoffs to Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. The Bills will then beat the Jets at home to get to the Super Bowl.

The idea that the window is closed on the Bills is absurd. As long as Josh Allen is slinging it, they are a Super contender. One other thing: They aren't broken up about Stefon Diggs not being around. It will be addition by subtraction. The defense will be better than it was a year ago.

So it will be Josh Allen vs. Jordan Love in the Super Bowl.

Not Patrick Mahomes.

Am I crazy to pick against Reid and Mahomes? Probably so. But call it a hunch.

There's a reason teams don't three-peat.