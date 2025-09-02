The first batch of NFL Power Rankings always come back to haunt me. It happens that way every year. The teams get placed into their spots from 1-32 before the season and then after Week 18 I look back and wonder how I could have been so wrong -- just like you.

Oh, well. That's what makes the league so fun -- the unpredictability of it all.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl last February, open in the top spot of my Power Rankings this season, which is the way it always is for me. Champs earn the right to start at the top.

But that doesn't mean I think the Eagles will finish there. It's hard to repeat. Hell, it's been hard to repeat in their own division. That hasn't happened since 2004. They will snap that streak and win the NFC East this season, but they won't win the Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills, who are in the second spot, will win it. It's their time. They have the MVP in Josh Allen back with one of the best offensive lines in the league. They can run it with James Cook and, while there isn't a true No. 1 receiver, they are plenty good enough in the passing game.

The biggest difference for them to finally win it all is the defense. The defensive line will be deep and talented. That matters -- especially if Joey Bosa can stay healthy throughout. The corners are banged up now, but the season is about December and January for them, not September.

The schedule is favorable to say the least. They don't go past Houston in terms of heading out West and most of their tough games are at home. They have the look of a 13-win team to me.

That means they get the top seed and would need to win just two games to get to the Super Bowl, which they will do.

They will play the Green Bay Packers in that Super Bowl. The Packers were the youngest team in the league last season, which means the young players got a ton of experience last year. I like teams with players going from Year 1 to Year 2 and Year 2 to Year 3 who have experience. That's the Packers.

I had the Packers in the Super Bowl even before they made the move to acquire Micah Parsons from Dallas. He now gives them a dynamic edge player who can wreck a game, which was something the Packers knew they had to have. They gave up a lot to get him, but they are all in with this young group. Remember, he's just 26 as well.

Quarterback Jordan Love played hurt all of last season, so he has to stay healthy. If he does, the Packers will win the NFC North and get to the Super Bowl.

So it's the Bills-Packers for me, with the Bills winning it. So get the party started, Bills fans. This is the year. It's finally going to happen.

For now, though, you have to be content being No. 2 in my Power Rankings.