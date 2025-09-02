NFL Week 1 Power Rankings: Eagles get top spot to start, but Bills will finish No. 1 with long-awaited title
Pete Prisco shares his first Power Rankings of the 2025 NFL season
The first batch of NFL Power Rankings always come back to haunt me. It happens that way every year. The teams get placed into their spots from 1-32 before the season and then after Week 18 I look back and wonder how I could have been so wrong -- just like you.
Oh, well. That's what makes the league so fun -- the unpredictability of it all.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl last February, open in the top spot of my Power Rankings this season, which is the way it always is for me. Champs earn the right to start at the top.
But that doesn't mean I think the Eagles will finish there. It's hard to repeat. Hell, it's been hard to repeat in their own division. That hasn't happened since 2004. They will snap that streak and win the NFC East this season, but they won't win the Super Bowl.
The Buffalo Bills, who are in the second spot, will win it. It's their time. They have the MVP in Josh Allen back with one of the best offensive lines in the league. They can run it with James Cook and, while there isn't a true No. 1 receiver, they are plenty good enough in the passing game.
The biggest difference for them to finally win it all is the defense. The defensive line will be deep and talented. That matters -- especially if Joey Bosa can stay healthy throughout. The corners are banged up now, but the season is about December and January for them, not September.
The schedule is favorable to say the least. They don't go past Houston in terms of heading out West and most of their tough games are at home. They have the look of a 13-win team to me.
That means they get the top seed and would need to win just two games to get to the Super Bowl, which they will do.
They will play the Green Bay Packers in that Super Bowl. The Packers were the youngest team in the league last season, which means the young players got a ton of experience last year. I like teams with players going from Year 1 to Year 2 and Year 2 to Year 3 who have experience. That's the Packers.
I had the Packers in the Super Bowl even before they made the move to acquire Micah Parsons from Dallas. He now gives them a dynamic edge player who can wreck a game, which was something the Packers knew they had to have. They gave up a lot to get him, but they are all in with this young group. Remember, he's just 26 as well.
Quarterback Jordan Love played hurt all of last season, so he has to stay healthy. If he does, the Packers will win the NFC North and get to the Super Bowl.
So it's the Bills-Packers for me, with the Bills winning it. So get the party started, Bills fans. This is the year. It's finally going to happen.
For now, though, you have to be content being No. 2 in my Power Rankings.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Eagles
|The roster is loaded. The offense has 10 of 11 starters back and the young defense is filled with players ready to make major leaps forward. But repeating is tough to do.
|--
|0-0-0
|2
Bills
|They have the MVP back at quarterback in Josh Allen and the defense should be better. The injuries at corner are a concern, but they will be fine.
|1
|0-0-0
|3
Chiefs
|The talk of their demise is absurd. They are again going to be the class of the AFC West and a Super Bowl contender. They will be better than they were a year ago in large part because the offensive line will be better.
|1
|0-0-0
|4
Packers
|They have a ton of young talent ready to take the next step. The Micah Parsons trade gives them the sack-game-over defender they lacked.
|3
|0-0-0
|5
Ravens
|Talent, talent and more talent. Now they just have to get it done in the playoffs. They will be a deep playoff team and should push for the Super Bowl.
|--
|0-0-0
|6
Buccaneers
|They are loaded. Baker Mayfield will push to win the MVP with some big numbers. The defense will also be much improved.
|3
|0-0-0
|7
Lions
|They will battle the Packers in the division and should be a wild card team. The loss of both coordinators and some attrition on the offensive line are concerns.
|3
|0-0-0
|8
Commanders
|Jayden Daniels flashed star potential last season, and he should be even better this year. The offensive line will be improved, which will help.
|2
|0-0-0
|9
49ers
|Don't bury them just yet. They still have stars on the roster and that matters. Health wrecked their season in 2024. They will bounce back and win the NFC West.
|5
|0-0-0
|10
Broncos
|They shocked many by going to the playoffs last year, and they are a better team now. The defense could be the best in the league and Bo Nix should show growth in his second season.
|1
|0-0-0
|11
Bengals
|It's all about the defense. We know they will score a ton, but the defense has to be better. New coordinator Al Golden will help that.
|1
|0-0-0
|12
Cowboys
|Dak Prescott is back healthy and adding George Pickens to the passing game will help a lot. They will score. We don't know what the impact of trading Micah Parsons will have on this team from an emotional standpoint -- not much to be honest -- but it will be felt on the field.
|6
|0-0-0
|13
Rams
|This season will hang on the health of Matthew Stafford's back. If it's good, they compete for the division title. If it isn't, they are done.
|5
|0-0-0
|14
Vikings
|It's all about J.J. McCarthy. Is he ready to lead this team to the postseason in his first year as a starting quarterback? They've improved both lines, which was a must.
|1
|0-0-0
|15
Texans
|The entire season might hinge on the offensive line. That unit was bad last year, but changes were made. The question is this: Is the unity any better?
|--
|0-0-0
|16
Chargers
|The loss of left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending knee injury will hurt, but they will again play a Jim Harbaugh-style of football, which means tough and nasty. Is this the year Justin Herbert wins a playoff game?
|6
|0-0-0
|17
Jaguars
|The new regime has done a nice job with Trevor Lawrence so far. But this is a major year for him to prove many of the doubters wrong. If not, this team has big problems.
|4
|0-0-0
|18
Steelers
|How much does Aaron Rodgers have left? He showed well down the stretch last season, so if that carries over the offense could be good.
|1
|0-0-0
|19
Bears
|New coach Ben Johnson takes over with one priority: Making Caleb Williams a better player. He looked good at times in the preseason work, but now it counts. Time will tell.
|2
|0-0-0
|20
Cardinals
|They've added talent to the defense, which will make it better. But this is a big year for Kyler Murray to prove he is worth the money they pay him. If he plays well, they can be a playoff team.
|--
|0-0-0
|21
Falcons
|Michael Penix Jr. flashed as a rookie, but now he has to show he can do it again. I think he can. Is the defense, which added a lot of edge help, good enough?
|5
|0-0-0
|22
Seahawks
|Sam Darnold takes over as the starting quarterback, hoping to continue his career resurgence from last year in Minnesota. The defense has a chance to be really good, which could carry this team.
|5
|0-0-0
|23
Jets
|It's all about Justin Fields. They have talent in a lot of spots -- especially on defense. But he needs to show he can move the offense on a consistent basis.
|--
|0-0-0
|24
Patriots
|They are on the climb. They just might be a year away. Mike Vrabel will have them playing a tough, feisty brand of football this season that will keep them in games.
|2
|0-0-0
|25
Dolphins
|The offense should be good again, but they have some questions in the secondary that could derail their playoff chances. This is a big year for coach Mike McDaniel.
|1
|0-0-0
|26
Colts
|They opted for Daniel Jones as their quarterback, which tells you what they think of Anthony Richardson. The roster has talent, but it's all about quarterback.
|1
|0-0-0
|27
Panthers
|Bryce Young showed major improvement late last season, so it will be interesting to see if it carries over. They line is good in front of him and adding receiver Tet McMillan will help.
|1
|0-0-0
|28
Raiders
|Pete Carroll's first season will show an improved team, but they play in a brutal division. Improvement might not show the way the fans want.
|--
|0-0-0
|29
Giants
|How long do they wait to go to Jaxson Dart? Russell Wilson will start the season, but he won't be there for long, unless he lights it up.
|1
|0-0-0
|30
Browns
|Joe Flacco will open as the quarterback, which is the right move. He gives them the best chance to win, but they look like the last-place team in their division.
|1
|0-0-0
|31
Titans
|It's Cam Ward time for the the Titans. They have to hope he can do for them what Jayden Daniels did for the Commanders. That's not likely.
|1
|0-0-0
|32
Saints
|The quarterback situation isn't good and they have some issues at other spots. They look like they could be in the No. 1-pick derby for next year.
|1
|0-0-0