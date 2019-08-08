NFL Week 1 preseason scores, schedule: Daniel Jones makes debut, Josh Rosen tries to win starting job

If last week's Hall of Fame Game was the appetizer, then Thursday night's slate of games is the main course. On Thursday night, the preseason kicks into action with 11 games. Two more games will be played on Friday night followed by another three on Saturday night to wrap up the first week of the preseason. Finally, after months of filler -- the combine, free agency, the draft, minicamp, and so on -- football is back.

The preseason might not be a time to worry about wins and losses -- remember, the 2017 Browns went 4-0 in the preseason before going 0-16 in the regular season -- but it is the time to evaluate unproven and untested players, for highly drafted rookies to make their NFL debuts, and for the more experienced players to battle for roster spots and jockey for position on the depth chart.

With that in mind, here at CBS Sports, we'll be providing you with updates and analysis of every single preseason game until the summer slowly, but surely turns into autumn and the regular season finally arrives.

Below, you'll find the complete schedule for Week 1 of the preseason. Four games will be broadcast on national television (NFL Network). Check your local listings for local games. The rest of the games will be available for streaming on fuboTV (try for free) or NFL Game Pass (out of market). Farther down below, we'll be updating this article with analysis as the action unfolds.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Jets at Giants, 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Colts at Bills, 7 p.m. ET

Jaguars at Ravens, 7:30 p.m. ET

Titans at Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET

Falcons at Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. ET

Patriots at Lions, 7:30 p.m. ET

Redskins at Browns, 7:30 p.m. ET

Texans at Packers, 8 p.m. ET

Panthers at Bears, 8 p.m. ET

Broncos at Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

Chargers at Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Friday

Buccaneers at Steelers, 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Vikings at Saints, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday

Rams at Raiders, 8 p.m. ET

Bengals at Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET

Cowboys at 49ers, 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Before the action gets going on Thursday night, here are a few storylines to keep an eye on.

First look at Daniel Jones

By far, regardless of how he actually plays, Thursday night will belong to Daniel Jones -- the controversial sixth-overall pick of the Giants and Eli Manning's eventual successor -- who will get his first taste of the NFL against the Jets.

Preseason opener tonight at MetLife Stadium with Giants vs Jets. What Daniel Jones wants to accomplish:



1. Move the offense and score points

2. Execute consistently

3. No negative plays (take care of ball) — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 8, 2019

As is the case with all rookies, there's no need to overreact to one preseason performance. This is only the beginning of Jones' NFL journey. One preseason game won't really matter in the end. But based on the way the Giants' fan base has received Jones to this point, don't expect those in attendance to exercise patience if Jones goes out there and looks nothing like a player who was worthy of the sixth-overall pick.

Redskins, Dolphins' QB competitions

The two most intriguing quarterback battles of the offseason will both be on display on Thursday night with Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum (Colt McCoy won't play) going head to head for the Redskins' starting job while Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen will do battle for the Dolphins' starting job. After falling behind Fitzpatrick in the competition early on, Rosen is surging. But the battle will be won and lost in the preseason.

Foles makes his debut

Another reason to watch Thursday night's slate of games? To see Nick Foles make his long-anticipated debut for the Jaguars after signing a monster four-year, $88 million contract in free agency. There's no doubt that Foles is a better quarterback than Blake Bortles. In that sense, the Jaguars upgraded in a big way. But there's a very convincing argument that the Jaguars overpaid for Foles, a quarterback who likely isn't good enough to push the Jaguars over the hump. The beginning of Foles' journey begins on Thursday night, assuming he sees the field briefly before handing the game over to the backups.