NFL Week 1 preseason scores, schedule: Jameis Winston, Kirk Cousins, James Washington shine in first action

Antonio Brown may have stolen the NFL spotlight on Friday by reportedly declaring he'll end his career if he isn't allowed to wear his favorite helmet (seriously), but that doesn't mean other people won't be playing football to start the weekend.

Brown's former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, is up first on Friday night, kicking off the second round of Week 1 preseason action against another old friend in Bruce Arians, who will make his head coaching debut atop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new staff. While neither side figures to play starters for much of the evening, the Bucs, in particular, have quite a few big names vying for good standing under their new boss -- quarterback Jameis Winston chief among them. He'll face a potentially tall task in whatever reps he gets vs. Pittsburgh, too, considering the Steelers' defensive talent.

After Buccaneers vs. Steelers, the Minnesota Vikings will travel to New Orleans for a rematch of the 2009 NFC Championship Game and 2017 NFC divisional round, the first of which the Saints won and the second of which the Vikes claimed in stunning fashion -- remember the "Minneapolis Miracle?" Kirk Cousins and Co. could be limited to one series in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but the matchup could serve as a preview of a future playoff matchup.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Giants 31, Jets 22 (box score)

Bills 24, Colts 16 (box score)

Ravens 29, Jaguars 0 (box score)

Titans 27, Eagles 10 (box score)

Dolphins 34, Falcons 27 (box score)

Patriots 31, Lions 3 (box score)

Browns 30, Redskins 10 (box score)

Packers 28, Texans 26 (box score)

Panthers 23, Bears 13 (box score)

Seahawks 22, Broncos 14 (box score)

Cardinals 17, Chargers 13 (box score)

Friday

Buccaneers at Steelers (GameTracker)

Vikings at Saints (GameTracker)

Saturday

Rams at Raiders, 8 p.m. ET

Bengals at Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET

Cowboys at 49ers, 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Cousins efficient out of the gate vs. Saints

It's not going to silence any critics of his big-game performances, but Kirk Cousins' hot start on Thursday night vs. the New Orleans Saints offered a promising, efficient look at the quarterback, who's entering his second season in Minnesota and first under full-time offensive coordinating by Kevin Stefanski. The big-money signal-caller went a perfect 4 for 4 on the Vikings' opening series in New Orleans, putting nice touch on a 34-yard floater to Adam Thielen and finding rookie running back Alexander Mattison for a 1-yard touchdown pass to put Minnesota up 7-0.

Former Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater wasn't nearly as crisp out of the gate while starting for Drew Brees. While he was 11 for 13 closing in on halftime, the Saints backup also absorbed a pair of sacks while appearing to hold the ball too long, settling for two field goal drives and watching as Sean Mannion, Cousins' relief, also put the Vikings in the end zone for a 14-6 second-quarter lead.

Winston, Bucs start hot in Bruce Arians' debut

He played for less than a quarter, but Jameis Winston looked as comfortable as could be in his first official action under the guidance of new coach Bruce Arians on Thursday, leading Tampa Bay on a 12-play, 81-yard touchdown drive to kick off his make-or-break season under center. Winston's performance obviously carries all the caveats of starring in the preseason, but if you're a Bucs fan, you couldn't have asked for a much better, calmer showing, with Jameis finishing 5 of 6 for 40 yards and a TD to Chris Godwin.

Winston's new backup, Blaine Gabbert, nearly put Pittsburgh on the board upon taking over at quarterback, throwing what could've easily been a pick-six by Steelers rookie Devin Bush, but Tampa also flashed some promise on the ground. Out-gaining the hosts nine first downs to one with about a minute remaining in the first quarter, the Bucs got a handful of early, effective cuts from running backs Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones, who combined for 36 yards in the opening 15 minutes.

James Washington goes deep

Quarterback Josh Dobbs fought off Landry Jones for the right to back up Ben Roethlisberger last year, and he will have to do something similar this preseason. Mason Rudolph is ready to earn a spot on the active roster but is playing behind Dobbs vs. Tampa Bay. The former University of Tennessee star hooked up with second-year wideout James Washington for a huge 43-yard gain on his first throw, which got the Steelers out of the shadow of their own goalpost.

Washington is another player to watch this season for the Steelers, as he is sure to have a much larger role in the offense in 2019. He recorded just 16 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season, but the Steelers are confident that he can break out now that he has some experience in this system. He sure looked like a starting wide receiver on this play.