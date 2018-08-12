NFL Week 1 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Cousins, Diggs make it look easy for Vikings

Week 1 of the preseason is nearly in the books with just two games left on the docket. In the early game Saturday, Vikings and their new franchise quarterback, Kirk Cousins, face the Broncos, whose new franchise quarterback, Case Keenum, led Minnesota to the NFC Conference Championship Game last January.

In the late game, the Cardinals host the Chargers. Arizona also has a new franchise quarterback -- it'll either be off-season acquisition Sam Bradford or rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen -- while Los Angeles still has Philip Rivers, who remains one of the league's best passers as he begins his 15th season.

The quarterback position has been a recurring theme during this week's games, starting last Thursday when first-overall pick Baker Mayfield had an impressive debut for the Browns, first-rounder Lamar Jackson showed glimpses of his special talents, Patrick Mahomes had a steady-as-she-goes outing as the Chiefs' unquestioned starter, and Deshaun Watson returned to the lineup after missing the second half of last season with an ACL injury.

On Friday, No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold and veteran Teddy Bridgewater were both sharp for the Jets and Derek Carr's backup in Oakland, Connor Cook, had a solid outing in Jon Gruden's return to the sidelines after a nine-year hiatus.

Scores and schedule

Saturday

Vikings at Broncos, 9:05 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Chargers at Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Friday

Jets 17, Falcons 0 (box score)

Raiders 16, Lions 10 (box score)

Thursday

Panthers 28, Bills 23 (box score)

Bengals 30, Bears 27 (box score)

Buccaneers 26, Dolphins 24 (box score)

Browns 20, Giants 10 (box score)

Steelers 31, Eagles 14 (box score)

Saints 24, Jaguars 20 (box score)

Patriots 26, Redskins 17 (box score)

Ravens 33, Rams 7 (box score)

Packers 31, Titans 17 (box score)

Texans 17, Chiefs 10 (box score)

49ers 24, Cowboys 21 (box score)

Colts 19, Seahawks 17 (box score)

Kirk Cousins looks comfortable in this offense

The Vikings decided to let Case Keenum walk in the offseason after he helped the team to the NFC Championship Game in January. They replaced him with Kirk Cousins, who signed a fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million deal in March looked every bit the franchise quarterback in his very first series.

Cousins went 4 of 4 for 42 yards on the eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended in what could become a familiar sight in 2018: Stefon Diggs celebrating in the end zone.

Diggs, who just signed a five-year extension, set up the touchdown with a nifty 28-yard gain earlier in the drive.

But there's more!

Running back Latavius Murray had back-to-back 21-yard runs early in the drive as the Vikings' offensive line, which featured three backups, dominated a Broncos starting defense that was without Von Miller but included first-round pick Bradley Chubb.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer apparently saw enough of Cousins, whose night ended after one series. He was replaced by the man who started 10 games for the Broncos last year: Trevor Siemian.