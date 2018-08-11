NFL Week 1 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Teddy Bridgewater's first Jets drive ends in TD

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL preseason started in earnest on Thursday night with 12 games. We saw the Browns' two quarterbacks impress, Saquon Barkley take his first career carry for 39 yards, and unfortunately, we saw a few important players (like Washington's Derrius Guice) suffer long-term injuries.

The Friday night slate is a bit less crowded with just two games, but that doesn't mean we can't follow along with all the notable developments. For all the scores, highlights and takeaways from the first week of the preseason, make sure to keep reading.

Scores and schedule

Friday

Falcons at Jets, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Lions at Raiders, 10:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Saturday

Vikings at Broncos, 9:05 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Chargers at Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Thursday

Panthers 28, Bills 23 (box score)

Bengals 30, Bears 27 (box score)

Buccaneers 26, Dolphins 24 (box score)

Browns 20, Giants 10 (box score)

Steelers 31, Eagles 14 (box score)

Saints 24, Jaguars 20 (box score)

Patriots 26, Redskins 17 (box score)

Ravens 33, Rams 7 (box score)

Packers 31, Titans 17 (box score)

Texans 17, Chiefs 10 (box score)

49ers 24, Cowboys 21 (box score)

Colts 19, Seahawks 17 (box score)

Touchdown Teddy

Josh McCown got the start under center in the Jets' preseason opener, but his game-opening drive went pretty much nowhere before New York punted. Said punt pinned the Falcons back near their only goal line, and they ended up quickly kicking back to the Jets. When New York took the field for its second drive of the game, it was Teddy Bridgewater under center.

And Bridgewater looked really good! He went 4 of 5 for 37 yards in his first drive as a Jet, converting a fourth-down conversion and ending the drive with a touchdown toss to fellow newcomer Isaiah Crowell.

Bridgewater doesn't seem likely to start in New York, given that they have experience with and trust in McCown, as well as Sam Darnold waiting in the wings. If he impresses throughout the preseason, however, another team could be convinced to trade for him, whether as a starter or a backup. One drive and one touchdown is a nice start.

As a side note: Crowell was not penalized for lowering his helmet while carrying the ball, even though that's supposed to be a point of emphasis this season. Crowell was then spotted heading into the blue tent on the sideline to be evaluated for a head injury, as he was dinged in the head twice while attempting to cross the goal line.