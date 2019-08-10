NFL Week 1 preseason scores, schedule: What to expect from Chiefs' Mahomes, Bengals' Taylor makes coaching debut

And then there were three. With 13 preseason games already in the books, our attention turns to the final three games of the week. On Saturday night, Week 1 of the preseason wraps up with Rams vs. Raiders, Bengals vs. Chiefs, and Cowboys vs. 49ers.

Here at CBS Sports, we'll be bringing you updates and analysis throughout the night. Below, you'll find Saturday night's schedule in addition to the final results of the 13 games that were played on Thursday and Friday. Farther down below, we'll be updating this story with live analysis, so be sure to check back throughout the evening.

One of the games will be broadcast on NFL Network while the other two will be available for streaming on fuboTV (try for free) and NFL Game Pass (out of market). Be sure to check local listings for local games.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Giants 31, Jets 22 (box score)

Bills 24, Colts 16 (box score)

Ravens 29, Jaguars 0 (box score)

Titans 27, Eagles 10 (box score)

Dolphins 34, Falcons 27 (box score)

Patriots 31, Lions 3 (box score)

Browns 30, Redskins 10 (box score)

Packers 28, Texans 26 (box score)

Panthers 23, Bears 13 (box score)

Seahawks 22, Broncos 14 (box score)

Cardinals 17, Chargers 13 (box score)

Friday

Steelers 30, Buccaneers 28 (box score)

Vikings 34, Saints 25 (box score)

Saturday

Rams at Raiders, 8 p.m. ET

Bengals at Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET

Cowboys at 49ers, 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Below, you'll find a few storylines to keep an eye on Saturday night.

Mahomes expected to play

It's the preseason, which means we'll most of our time watching rookies and backups jockey for position on the depth chart, but on Saturday night, we will also get our first glimpse at the reigning MVP. Not only will Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes play on Saturday, he will play for an entire quarter.

"I do it by quarterbacks, so Patrick [Mahomes] has the first quarter and then Chad [Henne] has the second quarter, [Kyle] Shurmur the third quarter and Chase [Litton] the fourth quarter," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, per the team's website. "Then the guys fall in. Everybody will play in the game. The main thing is that we get some of the young guys some playing time. You normally cut down the game plan a little bit for this. Just take some of the simpler plays -- the easier plays that you've run during camp -- and let them go out and play."

It might be the preseason, but whenever Mahomes is playing football, it qualifies as must-watch television.

Zac Taylor's coaching debut

The Bengals hired Taylor to replace longtime coach Marvin Lewis. Moving on from Lewis was long overdue, but it's also OK to be skeptical about the team's decision to hire Taylor, who spent the past two years as the Rams' wide receivers coach, then quarterbacks coach. He's regarded as an innovative offensive mind, but he's rarely called plays in the NFL. On Saturday, Taylor will make his coaching debut and we'll get a first look at his offense -- or as much of it as he's willing to show.