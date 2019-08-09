NFL Week 1 preseason scores, updates: Daniel Jones flawless in debut, Baker Mayfield can't be contained

If last week's Hall of Fame Game was the appetizer, then Thursday night's slate of games is the main course. On Thursday night, the preseason kicks into action with 11 games. Two more games will be played on Friday night followed by another three on Saturday night to wrap up the first week of the preseason. Finally, after months of filler -- the combine, free agency, the draft, minicamp, and so on -- football is back.

The preseason might not be a time to worry about wins and losses -- remember, the 2017 Browns went 4-0 in the preseason before going 0-16 in the regular season -- but it is the time to evaluate unproven and untested players, for highly drafted rookies to make their NFL debuts, and for the more experienced players to battle for roster spots and jockey for position on the depth chart.

With that in mind, here at CBS Sports, we'll be providing you with updates and analysis of every single preseason game until the summer slowly, but surely turns into autumn and the regular season finally arrives.

Below, you'll find the complete schedule for Week 1 of the preseason. Four games will be broadcast on national television (NFL Network).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Jets at Giants on NFL Network (GameTracker)

Colts at Bills (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Ravens (GameTracker)

Titans at Eagles (GameTracker)

Falcons at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Patriots at Lions (GameTracker)

Redskins at Browns (GameTracker)

Texans at Packers (GameTracker)

Panthers at Bears (GameTracker)

Broncos at Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

Chargers at Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Friday

Buccaneers at Steelers, 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Vikings at Saints, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday

Rams at Raiders, 8 p.m. ET

Bengals at Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET

Cowboys at 49ers, 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Daniel Jones' perfect start

After spending his NFL offseason getting booed before he was even given a chance to take a meaningful snap, Giants sixth-overall pick Daniel Jones wasted no time shoving it to the fans who had already written him off.

On his first series in relief of Eli Manning, Jones led an eight-play, 79-yard scoring drive. On that drive, Jones went a perfect 5 of 5 for 67 yards, a touchdown, and a 158.3 passer rating. All throughout the series, he showed off his tremendous ball placement, including on his touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler in the back of the end zone.

Let's check in on Eli Manning.

Quick check on Eli as Daniel Jones leads the Giants down the field pic.twitter.com/RrsqwTPGIx — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) August 8, 2019

And that was before Jones got the Giants into the end zone.

The Giants-Jets game was suspended soon after Jones' touchdown drive due to the weather. The delay lasted about one hour and the teams were able to resume play just before 8:40 p.m. However, when the game resumed, Jones was replaced by Alex Tanney.

Call it a brief, but perfect preseason debut for Jones, who is supposed to sit behind Manning when the regular season begins. With a couple more preseason outings like Thursday night, Jones could pressure the Giants into at least considering starting him over Manning. There's obviously still a long ways to go. And nobody should overreact one way or the other to one preseason series. But Thursday night went about as well as it could've for Jones.

Darnold, Gase make strong first impression

In our first glimpse of Jets second-year quarterback Sam Darnold playing under new coach Adam Gase, Darnold came out firing, leading the Jets on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a touchdown pass.

On that series, Darnold went 4 of 5 for 68 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. It was Darnold's only drive of the game, but he made the most out of his limited opportunity to make a strong impression -- as did Gase with his play-calling.

The Jets marched 75 yards on 7 plays to score an opening drive TD.



Notably: all seven plays came from the shotgun, several without a huddle, playing with tempo. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 8, 2019 Darnold starts 4-for-5 with 68 yards and this TD to Jamison Crowder! #NYJvsNYG



📺: @nflnetwork

Watch free on the NFL app: https://t.co/tOvsgatvUXpic.twitter.com/zS0n33LFNu — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2019

That said, it's worth noting that Darnold's first pass of the series should've been picked off, but the near-interception was dropped. Darnold looked sharp on the rest of the series, especially on his third down conversion to tight end Chris Herndon when Darnold did well to step up and avoid the rush and threw a nicely weighted ball to his tight end.

Herndon is facing a four-game suspension to begin the regular season, but once he returns, he should become a dangerous weapon in the Jets' passing attack. He's coming off a 39-catch, 502-yard, four-touchdown rookie campaign. Both Darnold and Herndon appear to be poised to take a major step forward in their second seasons.

Mayfield looks sharp

So much for using the preseason to shake off the rust. The Browns' offense immediately picked up where it left off under Freddie Kitchens, appearing to already be in midseason form out the gate on Thursday. With Baker Mayfield under center on the opening series, the Browns journeyed 89 yards on seven plays, with Mayfield going 5 of 6 for 77 yards, a touchdown, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

His touchdown was tremendous. Give the Browns' offensive line credit for creating a perfect pocket. And give Mayfield credit for a throw that barely made its way to Rashard Higgins in between two defenders -- one over the top and another underneath.

Baker Mayfield off to a dangerous start. 5-for-6 with 77 yards and a TD on his first preseason drive.pic.twitter.com/uOFbFmQhEN — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 8, 2019

Mayfield's evening ended after that series, which makes sense. The Browns don't need to expose Mayfield and risk any unnecessary hits. And by the look of it, Mayfield is already ready for the season to start.

So this is why the Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry

With Rob Gronkowski gone and multiple Patriots receivers dealing with injuries, the Patriots need first-round rookie receiver N'Keal Harry to become an impact-now player. So far, so good.

In his preseason debut, Harry demonstrated why the Patriots drafted him and more importantly, how he could play a sizable role in replacing Gronkowski. Take a look at the catch below, because it's the perfect example of why Harry doesn't need to gain separation to be considered open. It's the kind of skill set that should be useful in tight windows, like in the red zone, where Gronk thrived as Tom Brady's primary target.

Harry caught both of his targets for 36 yards. His other reception was also impressive.

Patriots first-rounder N'Keal Harry's first preseason reception, on a comeback route that gains 11. pic.twitter.com/FlUeF2sOin — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) August 9, 2019

He left the game with an injury, but it doesn't appear to be serious.

N'Keal Harry is on the sideline with his teammates, so encouraging that he didn't go to the locker room. He smiled and clapped when fellow rookie Jakobi Meyers caught a touchdown pass. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 9, 2019 N’Keal Harry is out of the medical tent. As soon as he exited the tent, immediately went over and spoke to Brady on the sideline. He currently doesn’t have a helmet near him. #Patriots — Megan O'Brien (@MeganOBsports) August 9, 2019

Brady, who isn't playing on Thursday, should love what he saw from Harry. He lost his favorite target to retirement this offseason, but Harry has the skill set to help Brady forget about Gronk's absence. It's only one preseason game, but Harry is already everything the Patriots wanted him to be.