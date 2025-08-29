We're less than a week away from the NFL season kicking off with a Cowboys squad now without Micah Parsons heading to Philadelphia to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. That Parsons trade caused the line for the Thursday night kickoff game to move from Eagles -6.5 to -7 at some books and even up to -7.5 at other books.

That won't be the only line movement before the main slate of Week 1 games kicks off Sunday, as bettors start to lock in their plays for the opening games of the season. One particular market that is sure to move plenty is anytime touchdowns, a popular prop bet every week of the NFL season.

We're sharing three anytime touchdown plays with odds we like as of this writing that have the chance to shift away from the number by the time we get to kickoff. You can also see potential odds for parlaying all three picks together below.

Week 1 anytime touchdown parlay picks

Chris Rodriguez Jr. vs. Giants

What would you set the anytime touchdown price for a guy who is ticketed for goal line work on a team whose team total for the matchup is around 27 points? Seems to me that should be pretty close to even odds, yet Rodriguez is still available at +190 over at FanDuel.

It's been a great summer for Rodriguez, who coming into camp looked like a cut candidate. However, he's flashed in preseason action and impressed coaches with his work during camp, so much so that along with the emergence of rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, the Commanders felt comfortable trading last year's starting RB Brian Robinson to the 49ers. That deal has those in Fantasy leagues excited at the upside at Croskey-Merritt, but I wouldn't forget about Rodriguez as a difference-maker on this team.

The third-year back, who scored in two of the three games last year where he had at least five carries, is already reported to have the short yardage and goal line role for Washington this season, and that could lead to a surprisingly large number of touchdowns with defenses having to respect Jayden Daniels' rushing ability as well.

I'm taking this prop all the way down to +125, and I think it's more likely than not Rodriguez ends up in the end zone in Week 1.

David Njoku vs. Bengals

Everything is lining up for Njoku to have a big Week 1 performance. First, he's healthy after being limited to 11 games in 2024. That's no small thing with plenty of players already dealing with injuries suffered during training camp or prior.

Next, Joe Flacco was named starting quarterback for the Browns. Flacco's renaissance with Cleveland at the end of 2023 was fueled largely by Njoku, who caught four touchdowns in a three-game span with Flacco at quarterback.

Finally, the Browns get to face a Bengals defense that doesn't look any better than last year when it was one of two units to give up at least 10 touchdowns to tight ends along with the Panthers. The Bengals offense figures to start strong after getting more work in the preseason, and that should force Flacco and Co. to fling the ball around for four quarters and give Njoku a chance to score late if he doesn't secure his anytime TD in the first half.

I've seen this prop as high as +250 at FanDuel, and I'd play it all the way down to +150.

Zach Charbonnet vs. 49ers

This could end up being the best value on the board by the time we see how workloads shake out in Week 1 as Charbonnet is as high as +370 to score a touchdown at FanDuel while Kenneth Walker is close to even odds. All signs indicate the two Seattle running backs should be a lot closer in odds to score.

First, let's look at last year, when the timeshare was close to even throughout the season with Walker getting 199 touches and Charbonnet 177 touches. Yes, a lot of that was tied to Walker missing six games with injury, but that actually plays into why this is such a nice value spot for Charbonnet in Week 1.

Walker has struggled to stay on the field during camp while dealing with a foot injury while Charbonnet has been out there every day and garnered praise from the coaching staff on a regular basis. It would not surprise in a few weeks to see Charbonnet as the featured back in the offense, but even if the plan is for Walker to be the locked-in starter, it would make sense to ease him in for this matchup after his camp absences and have Charbonnet a bigger part of the mix than the market realizes.

I think Charbonnet should be closer to +200 to score in this game considering the question marks Seattle has in the passing attack and the injuries at receiver for San Francisco having the potential to keep this one close throughout.