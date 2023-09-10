It seems to be the year of the rookie, with so many making their debut in Week 1 of the NFL. Quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson started for the teams that selected them in the top four of the 2023 NFL Draft.

At running back, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were two players to watch. Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers along with safety Ji'Ayir Brown and cornerback Christian Gonzalez were other rookies who impressed in preseason and looked to continue to progress as the regular season begins.

There are a lot of rookies to keep up with, so here's a look at the ones who made the biggest splash in Week 1.

Stroud's highly anticipated first attempt ended up being rather unique. His pass was batted down and he ended up catching his own toss. While it was not a reception for a first down or a significant play, it could have been a lot worse if Stroud was not there to catch his own pass.

Jalen Carter was selected by the Eagles with the No. 9 pick and is making quarterback Mac Jones' day difficult.

Packers' first-round pick Lukas Van Ness recorded his first career sack against quarterback Justin Fields on second-and-goal. The sack helped prevent a touchdown and forced the Bears to kick a field goal.

Bijan Robinson can cross "score a touchdown in the NFL" off his checklist.

Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs was breaking tackles during his NFL debut.

Here is a look at his carries in Thursday's big win:

Zay Flowers had nine receptions for 78 yards along with two carries for 9 yards and is not easy to catch.