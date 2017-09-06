NFL Week 1 schedule, picks, Fantasy, TV, how to stream: It's finally time for football

Football -- honest-to-goodness real, counts-in-the-standings football -- is back.

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs kick things off on Thursday night, the week ends with two Monday night games, and two Florida teams may be forced to take their bye at the beginning of the season due to Hurricane Irma.

Are you ready? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs for the first week of the season, info on the Week 1 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 1 games.

We won't have another Sunday without football for the next five months. Time to rejoice.

Schedule

Thursday

Chiefs at Patriots, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Sunday

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jets at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dolphins*, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ETon FOX (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings , 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos , 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

*This game will be moved or rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma

Key Week 1 updates

Zeke suspension upheld, reportedly can still play Sunday

Hurricane Irma: No Bucs-Dolphins in Miami

Hurricane Harvey: Jags-Texans will stay in Houston

Colts rule Luck out, Tolzien to start

Bills' Taylor (concussion) cleared for Week 1

Bengals' Ross to reportedly miss first two games