NFL Week 1 schedule, picks, Fantasy, TV, how to stream: No Bucs-Dolphins Sunday
Everything you need to get ready for Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is here
Football -- honest-to-goodness real, counts-in-the-standings football -- is back.
The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs kick things off on Thursday night, the week ends with two Monday night games, and two Florida teams may be forced to take their bye at the beginning of the season due to Hurricane Irma.
Are you ready? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs for the first week of the season, info on the Week 1 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 1 games.
We won't have another Sunday without football for the next five months. Time to rejoice.
Schedule
Thursday
Chiefs at Patriots, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Sunday
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dolphins, moved to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Carolina Panthers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ETon FOX (GameTracker)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings , 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos , 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
How to watch on TV, stream
PIT-CLE | OAK-TEN | BAL-CIN | IND-LAR | JAC-HOU | NYJ-BUF
Picks
Prisco: Packers clip Seahawks and every Week 1 game
Breech: Chargers upset Broncos and every Week 1 game
Brinson: Titans top Raiders and every Week 1 game
SportsLine: Get computer and expert picks for the entire season
Fantasy
Lineup cheat sheet: Get help selecting your starters
Waiver Wire: How to replace missing stars in Week 1
Streaming: Best Week 1 streaming options for TE, K, DF
Rankings: Rivers down, Cutler up in our Week 1 update
Trade Chart: Dave Richard helps you analyze trade offers
TB-MIA canceled: What you need to know
Zeke appeal: How Elliott's Fantasy owners should react
Key Week 1 updates
Garrett injured, could miss serious time
Beckham able to warm up at Giants practice
Hurricane Irma: Bucs-Dolphins moved to Week 11
Zeke suspension upheld, reportedly can still play Sunday
Hurricane Harvey: Jags-Texans will stay in Houston
Colts rule Luck out, Tolzien to start
Bills' Taylor (concussion) cleared for Week 1
Bengals' Ross to reportedly miss first two games
