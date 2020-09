It's the opening NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 1 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 1.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Chiefs 34, Texans 20 (Recap)

Sunday

Raiders 34, Panthers 30 (Recap)

Ravens 38, Browns 6 (Recap)

Bears 27, Lions 23 (Recap)

Packers 43, Vikings 34 (Recap)

Bills 27, Jets 17 (Recap)

Seahawks 38, Falcons 25 (Recap)

Patriots 21, Dolphins 11 (Recap)

Jaguars 27, Colts 20 (Recap)

Washington 27, Eagles 17 (Recap)

Chargers at Bengals (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Saints (GameTracker)

Cardinals at 49ers (GameTracker)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:10 p.m. ET (Preview)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Brady caps off first Bucs drive with a rushing TD

Those who figured Tom Brady would get off to a slow start with his new team might want to readjust their expectations. On his very first possession as a member of the Buccaneers, Brady led a nine-play, 85-yard scoring drive that chewed up nearly five minutes of game clock. Brady connected with Chris Godwin on a 29-yard dime that dropped right into his hands. Finally, Brady saw an open A gap and ran a QB sneak in for a touchdown.

Mitch Trubisky finds Miller to take the lead

The Bears were trailing for three full quarters before the Lions went into collapse mode. Still, even after providing the Bears with an opportunity to make a wild comeback and grab the lead, Trubisky needed to deliver and that's exactly what he did. Trubisky saved his best pass of the day for last when he dropped a ball into Anthony Miller's arms for a go-ahead touchdown. Miller stayed in-bounds and Chicago took the lead. The Bears trailed 23-6 in the fourth quarter before Trubisky fired off three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Bridgewater finds Anderson on a 75-yarder

In his first start with the Panthers, Bridgewater opened things up in the second half with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson. The former Jet signed with the Panthers this offseason where he was reunited with college coach Matt Rhule. Anderson got early separation, and while a flag was thrown, it was against the Raiders so the play stood. Once Anderson got into open space, there was no slowing him down.

Cousins finds Thielen deep

Now fully healthy after a year battling injuries, Adam Thielen has revived his dominant connection with Kirk Cousins on the deep ball. Thielen got open early in the route and created multiple yards of separation. Cousins didn't disappoint and made sure he put the necessary touch on the ball to lock in the TD.

#LetRussCook to Metcalf

On a fourth down with five to go, the Seahawks gambled big and were rewarded for it. The go route was a favorable one for DK Metcalf during his rookie season and that's the route he ran for a touchdown here. It was an excellent ball by Wilson that dropped right into Metcalf's hands -- in stride for the touchdown.

Rodgers looks his old self again

For the first quarter, Vikings-Packers resembled how the series has been for the last four meetings or so -- a lot of defense -- and even a safety. Then, Aaron Rodgers started cooking. The veteran quarterback is more motivated than ever after his team selected a first-round quarterback, and entering Year 2 in Matt LaFleur's offense he already looks more comfortable. Rodgers caught fire in the second quarter with two touchdown passes that reminded us of the MVP-version of himself. The first touchdown included a toe-tapping beauty of a catch by Davante Adams. Then, he hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a bomb. Take a look for yourself.

Carr drops a dime to Agholor

Derek Carr told reporters he felt disrespected this offseason and he has already come out firing in 2020. Carr finished off another Raiders scoring drive with a well-thrown dime to newcomer Nelson Agholor for a 23-yard touchdown. The Vegas era is off to an excellent start on the offensive side of the ball. Through the first half, Carr has completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots design perfect play for Cam's first TD

Get used to not only seeing Cam Newton in a Patriots uniform but also Cam Newton carrying the football past the goalline for a score. On a perfectly designed play by Pats coordinator Josh McDaniels -- a similar play we've seen Cam run prior in his career with the Panthers -- Newton walked one into the end zone. Newton is already up to 26 yards rushing and a touchdown on four attempts.

Wentz drops a perfect ball to Reagor

We have a feeling that you'll be hearing a lot about the Carson Wentz to Jalen Reagor connection for a long, long time. Wentz got his rookie receiver rolling early by connecting on an incredible third-and-long situation with a perfectly thrown deep ball over Reagor's outside shoulder. Although Reagor was originally in doubt for Week 1 after an injury in August, he is rocking and rolling.

Henry Ruggs lets loose early

There was some speculation the Raiders reached by drafting Ruggs over receivers like Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, but Vegas had Ruggs as their clear-cut WR1 and they got him rolling early in Week 1. Ruggs showed off his trademark speed by getting loose in the Panthers secondary and nearly turning his first big play into a touchdown.

Nyheim Hines gets Colts on the board first

Remember when the Colts traded up in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select running back Jonathan Taylor? Well, on the Colts' first possession of the 2020 season, the first of the Philip Rivers era, he didn't touch the ball. Instead, running back Nyheim Hines punched in a 12-yard touchdown run. Hines finished the drive with two touches for 18 yards. Marlon Mack racked up 18 yards on three touches on the opening drive and Rivers went 3-for-3 for 34 yards. It was an impressive drive all around for the Colts.

Gusting winds for Jets-Bills

Those who are expecting the Josh Allen MVP campaign to get rolling early might want to adjust their expectations. While a storm is not certain but possible, the Week 1 Bills-Jets game is going to feature gusting winds up to 20 miles per hour. More so than anything else, wind has a history of impacting offenses on both sides of the ball -- sapping the passing game -- and overall scoring. Last season, the Bills and Jets combined for just 53 points total between both teams in their two games against each other.