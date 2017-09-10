NFL Week 1 scores, schedule, highlights, updates: Redskins RB perfects Madden spin

The first NFL Sunday of the season is here. We'll keep you updated on all the news and highlights you need to know here throughout the day, and you can follow along live with any and all of Sunday's games via the GameTracker links below.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs 42, New England Patriots 27 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (GameTracker)

Jets at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins , moved to Week 11

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ETon FOX (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings , 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos , 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Thompson busts out Madden spin

Redskins running back Chris Thompson gave his team the lead in the first half against the Eagles on Sunday by catching a 29-yard touchdown, and he did it by busting out a textbook Madden spin move to elude several Eagles defenders.

Check out Thompson timing his button mash perfectly:

6? 7? 8? More?



Let’s count how many defenders Chris Thompson made miss on this CRAZY @redskins TD. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/iHnmjE4nnG — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2017

The Eagles were able to regain the lead later in the half and take a 16-14 lead into halftime.

Robinson, Woodhead among Week 1 injuries

The Jaguars' season got off to an awful start against the Texans when Allen Robinson suffered a non-contact injury to his knee after making his first catch of the season. The Jaguars ruled Robinson out for the rest of the game with about five minutes left in the first quarter. You can read more about the injury to the receiver here.

Ravens running back Danny Woodhead had to be carted to the locker room after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of his team's game against the Bengals. He's been ruled doubtful to return. Woodhead made three catches for 33 yards and gained four yards on his only carry before going down.

The Eagles fortified their secondary in August by trading for Ronald Darby as part of the Bills' roster rebuild, and he was expected to be the team's No. 1 corner moving forward. Unfortunately, he suffered a non-contact ankle injury and had to be carted to the locker room. We have more about the key injury here.

Campbell can't be stopped in Jaguars debut

The Jaguars shelled out quite a bit of money to bring free-agent defensive lineman Calais Campbell into the fold this offseason. He went about trying to earn his entire deal in his debut, setting the franchise record for sacks in the first half alone. You can read more about his big day here.

Stafford celebrates new deal with pick-six

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signed the biggest deal ever for an NFL player before the season, landing a $135 million contract extension. The team is obviously expecting big things from their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

But on Sunday, Stafford's season didn't get out to the start Lions fans were hoping, as his first pass attempt was intercepted and returned for a pick-six. You can check out the play and more on Stafford here.

Browns go full Browns early vs. Steelers

You could forgive Browns fans for being a bit optimistic heading into 2017 considering they have a talented rookie quarterback under center, an improved offensive line and a lot of young quality players on defense.

And then, the Browns immediately reverted to the team we know and sometimes love in the first quarter against the Steelers, going backwards on offense before having a punt blocked and recovered for a touchdown by Pittsburgh. You can

Cooper turns into Beast Mode on TD

Raiders receiver Amari Cooper wasn't able to score a red-zone touchdown in 2016, but he wasn't going to be denied in the first quarter against the Titans, dragging players into the end zone to score the team's first touchdown of the season.

It wasn't all positive for Cooper in the red zone in the first half of Sunday's game though. You can check out his TD and his subsequent drops here.