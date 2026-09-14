A good rule of thumb in life is this: You get what you pay for.

The Cincinnati Bengals are starting to realize that firsthand after seeing immediate returns from a defense where they deployed an unprecedented amount of resources over the offseason. In all, Cincinnati spent roughly $138.7 million in free agency, with the bulk of that spending going toward the defensive side of the ball.

Most notably, edge rusher Boye Mafe received a $60 million deal, safety Bryan Cook got $40.25 million, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen signed a contract worth a total of $25 million. And that was just what they did on the open market. The Bengals also shipped out the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to New York to land All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who they promptly signed to a one-year, $28 million extension.

This investment, while admittedly hefty, was necessary for Cincinnati.

While Joe Burrow (when healthy) has spearheaded a high-octane offense over his tenure, the organization's ceiling has been battered down because of poor play on the defense. Last season proved to be rock bottom, allowing the third-most points per game (28.9) in the league and allowing the most yards per play (6.2). Their points-per-game-allowed metric had decreased in each of the previous four seasons. That was the cause of the action we saw this offseason.

While you may look at 27 points allowed in a Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to begin 2026 as the Bengals' offense simply bailing the defense out once again with 33 points scored, you'd be mistaken. Cincinnati's defense appears to have turned a corner, and this new cast of characters was at the center of the winning effort.

In the opener, the Bengals' defense generated four total turnovers (all fumbles). Three came on consecutive drives from the middle of the first quarter to the beginning of the second. The first put points on the board with linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. recovering a loose ball after Baker Mayfield was sacked by Myles Murphy and Barrett Carter and returned it 27 yards for the score.

Just three plays after that scoop-and-score, Cook took down Bucs running back Bucky Irving, popped the ball free, and Mafe recovered. Those were three key pillars of this offseason defensive makeover contributing to an early turnover.

Meanwhile, the third fumble was recovered by Cook, and Mafe forced the fourth, so this new group made significant waves in their debuts.

Key Bengals offseason additions Week 1 production S Bryan Cook 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery EDGE Boye Mafe 3 pressures, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery DT Jonathan Allen 2 pressures, 1 sack, 3 tackles DT Dexter Lawrence 2 pressures

On top of the turnovers, Cincinnati finished the opener with four sacks, holding Tampa Bay to converting 5 of 10 third-down opportunities, and allowed a touchdown on just two of their four red zone trips. Meanwhile, a touchdown in this game wasn't the defense's fault, with Burrow tossing a pick six in the third quarter. So, they really surrendered 20 points in the win.

While that doesn't sound like much, for a defense that ranked at or near the bottom of the NFL in most meaningful categories last year, this is a substantial step forward.

Bengals defense in 2025 Stat NFL rank PPG allowed 28.9 30th YPG allowed 380.9 31st Yards per play allowed 6.2 Last

A common talking point about the Bengals entering 2026 has been getting these defensive figures up. They don't need to be a top 10 defense in the NFL, but can they be near league average? If so, the firepower on offense gives them a Super Bowl-caliber ceiling. From what we saw in Week 1, they might be well on their way to spending their way out of the basement and thrusting themselves into serious title contention.

Game Balls

How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate on teams who won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 78.3 YDs 245 TD 4 INT 0 YD/Att 10.65 View Profile

Week 1 stats: 18 of 23 passing, 243 yards passing, 4 passing touchdowns, 150.4 passer rating

Lawrence picked up right where he left off at the end of the 2025 season where he led the NFL in total touchdowns over his final eight games. In the opening win against Cleveland, Lawrence was superb, leading scoring drives on his first four possessions. This was his third career game with four or more passing touchdowns and his 12th career game with three or more passing touchdowns (which tied the most in franchise history).

His final touchdown of the day was arguably his best. Lawrence evaded pressure, rolled out to his left, and somehow uncorked a dart 32 yards down the field to connect with Jakobi Meyers in the back of the end zone.

This was MVP-caliber play from Lawrence, who is entering Year 2 under Liam Coen.

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB Att 29 Yds 156 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Week 1 stats: 29 carries, 156 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; 5 receptions, 30 yards receiving

Gibbs was the top pick in most fantasy football drafts for a reason. With David Montgomery traded to Houston this offseason, there was a promise for an increased workload, and we saw that in Week 1. Gibbs registered 34 touches in the overtime win over New Orleans and piled up 186 yards from scrimmage. This was Gibbs' 12th career game with two or more rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the second-most since entering the NFL in 2023. He also tallied his 50th career touchdown in this game, making Gibbs just the sixth player in NFL history to have this many scores in his first 50 career games.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 69.0 YDs 334 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 11.52 View Profile

Week 1 stats: 20 of 29 passing, 334 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; 6 carries, 23 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns

It was another Herculean effort by Josh Allen as the Bills quarterback willed his team to a 36-31 win against the Texans. Allen carved up what has been widely considered to be one of the top defenses in the league, with Buffalo averaging 7.9 yards per play. This was Allen's first career road win against the Texans, entering this matchup with a 0-4 mark. Allen recorded his seventh career game with 300-plus passing yards, two-plus passing touchdowns, and two-plus rushing touchdowns, which extends his NFL record. This was also his 26th career game with four or more total touchdowns, which ties Brett Favre for fifth all time.

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 24 Yds 144 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Week 1 stats: 24 carries, 144 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; 1 reception, 19 yards receiving

Henry continues to be the ageless wonder. The 32-year-old demolished the Colts' run defense in Baltimore's 41-23 win in Indy. This was his seventh-career game with 140-plus rushing yards and three-plus rushing touchdowns, which ties him with Jim Brown for the most in NFL history. His rushing touchdowns also helped him surpass Marcus Allen for the third-most in NFL history (126).

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 CMP% 72.4 YDs 269 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 9.28 View Profile

Week 1 stats: 21 of 29 passing, 269 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; 10 carries, 65 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns

FIFTY-NINE! The Chicago Bears dropped 59 points in the Week 1 win over Carolina, and Williams was a man possessed in Charlotte. He became the first player in Bears history with 250-plus passing yards, two-plus passing touchdowns, 50-plus rushing yards, and two-plus rushing touchdowns in a game. These 59 points scored were the third-most in a game in Bears history.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 141 REC 84 REC YDs 1048 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Week 1 stats: 8 receptions, 92 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns

Even amid quarterback turnover with Kyler Murray going down in the first quarter and Carson Wentz coming in under durress, Justin Jefferson reminded folks why he's considered one of the top receivers in the NFL. He caught eight of his nine targets on the day for two receiving touchdowns. Remember, Jefferson had two receiving touchdowns in ALL of last season.

Notable Week 1 gaffes

Drake Maye's game-losing INT

We'll go back to the NFL opener for our first gaffe, with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's inexplicable game-losing interception. Trailing 13-10 in the fourth quarter, New England got the ball to the Seattle 16-yard line with less than 30 seconds to play in regulation. While the Patriots could take a shot to the end zone, Maye needed to be smart with a game-tying field goal (and forcing overtime) in his back pocket. Spoiler: he wasn't smart.

On a third-and-5 play, Maye had pressure coming from his right and, with the pocket collapsing, threw off his back foot, and the ball wobbled to the right side of the end zone with Josh Jobe making the game-clinching pick.

This was Maye's first-career three-interception game. Each of them came in the fourth quarter, making him the first quarterback since 2022 to have three picks in the fourth quarter of a one-score game.

Deshaun Watson's poor comeback

Deshaun Watson's return to play was unceremonious. The Browns quarterback was at the helm during a 34-10 demolition at the hands of the Jaguars. Watson completed just 16 of his 22 pass attempts for 205 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also fumbled the ball, but recovered. On just the fifth snap of the game, Watson tossed a pick, which helped spark a 14-0 run by Jacksonville in the first quarter.

Watson nearly had another interception on his second possession of the game, rolling out to his right and throwing the football directly into the chest of a Jags defender, but he couldn't haul in the turnover.

Cleveland was shut out over the first two quarters, and their lone touchdown of the game arrived in garbage time, so the Browns' quarterback situation is still very much a work in progress. Questions about if/when we'll see Shedeur Sanders will only get louder from here.

Minnesota's Kyler Murray experiment goes haywire

The Vikings were hoping that Kyler Murray could be a Sam Darnold 2.0 and reinvigorate the franchise. While Murray presented the highest ceiling of anyone in Minnesota's quarterback room (which is why he won the job), durability was a concern. That unfortunately became a storyline in his debut in the form of a concussion, which cut his day short.

Before leaving the game midway through the first quarter, Murray also struggled through the air, throwing an interception on his first attempt of 2026. While they were able to still defeat the Packers, this was a deflating outcome to one of the more highly anticipated debuts.

Derrick Brown hits Caleb Williams late, gifts Chicago a TD

It was a day to forget for the Carolina defense, giving up 59 points to the Bears. Despite that lofty number, the Panthers were hanging around for the bulk of the day, notably as they were tied 31-31 in the closing minutes of the third quarter. Faced with a second-and-20 situation from the Panthers 21-yard line, Caleb Williams was pressured and threw an incomplete pass. Instead of it being third-and-20 with a possible field goal looming, Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown needlessly hit Williams on that second-down throw. He was flagged for roughing the passer, which not only erased the third-and-20 situation, but gave the Bears first-and-10 at the Panthers 11-yard line. They scored a touchdown three plays after the penalty, and that is when they truly started to pull away.

Stefon Diggs' TD celebration eliminates 2-point attempt

I can't imagine the excitement someone has when scoring a touchdown in the NFL. That said, you need to keep yourself composed. New Commanders receiver Stefon Diggs was able to help Washington carve into Philadelphia's 17-9 lead at the start of the fourth quarter with a 10-yard touchdown catch from Jayden Daniels. However, after reaching the end zone, Diggs leapt in the air and hugged the goalpost. That triggered an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and eliminated the possibility of Washington attempting a 2-point conversion, which they likely would have, as they trailed 17-15 after the touchdown. After being backed up, they had to settle for the PAT and remained behind.

Dak Prescott's inexplicable INT sparks Giants TD drive

After the Dallas defense forced a Giants fumble, the Cowboys were attempting to move down the field and take the lead in some form or fashion before halftime. With the ball at their own 36-yard line, they were looking to get within range for Brandon Aubrey to break the 7-all tie. Instead, on a third-and-5 pass, Dak Prescott was pressured in the pocket, backtracked, and tried to throw the ball deep out of bounds. However, because he threw it fading backward and on his back leg, it didn't have the distance to get out of bounds, which allowed Giants defensive back Jevon Holland to make the diving interception.

That sparked the Giants to a six-play, 55-yard touchdown drive with Jaxson Dart connecting with tight end Isaiah Likley for a 15-yard score, taking a 14-7 lead into the halftime locker room. In a game that was decided by one score, it proved to be a costly miscue.

Two-minute drill

Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 1:

The 96 points scored in Bears-Panthers was the most scored in a Week 1 game in NFL history.

The Bears scored eight touchdowns in Week 1. Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland recorded zero touchdowns.

Lost in the madness of Carolina's loss was Jalen Coker picking up where he left off in the playoffs last season, catching eight balls for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

In an upset win against the Cowboys, Jaxson Dart became the first quarterback in Giants history with at least a 70% completion rate, three-plus passing touchdowns, and 50-plus rushing yards in a game.

The Jets and Giants have both won their season openers for the first time since 2009.

Josiah Trotter -- Tampa Bay's second-round rookie linebacker -- had a remarkable debut, totaling 10 tackles, a sack, and a 38-yard pick six. He's just the fifth rookie to return an interception for a touchdown in his debut this century.

It was a wonky day for Tyler Shough, who, through the first half, seemed like a lost cause at quarterback. However, he did recover with 325 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the second half/overtime against Detroit. Time will tell which version is the one New Orleans will be getting for the bulk of 2026.

It wasn't the most efficient day for David Montgomery (60 yards on 20 carries), but his presence was a welcome addition to the Texans' backfield, and his three total touchdowns show just how much of a factor he'll be in the red area this season.

Zay Flowers had 150 receiving yards in the first half before exiting the game with a hamstring injury. That was the third-most first-half receiving yards in a season opener in the past 35 years.

Sunday was T.J. Watt's 27th game with two or more sacks, but it was his first-ever game with a pick six.

The Falcons are truly a competent quarterback away from being frisky, and if Michael Penix Jr. is healthy enough to play in Week 2, it wouldn't surprise me if Kevin Stefanski chooses to start him.

It was a ROUGH debut for Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll in Tennessee. The offense looked abysmal, and their 10 points scored in the loss to the Jets were the fewest in a season opener at home in franchise history.

It wasn't flashy, but Geno Smith was solid in his return to the Jets. He had just 215 yards passing and no touchdowns, but he didn't turn the ball over. Given the weapons New York has, competent QB play will go a long way to make the Jets pesky in 2026.

Ashton Jeanty's sophomore breakout is coming in full force. The Raiders back rushed for 102 yards in the win over Miami and caught all six of his targets for 45 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Congrats to Mike LaFleur, notching his first win as a head coach. No one on the CBS Sports Expert Picks page picked the Cardinals to beat the Chargers, but they took it to them with the most notable upset of Week 1.

After all the hype surrounding the Chargers' offense being revitalized this season with the hiring of Mike McDaniel, they tied the fewest points scored (14) in a season opener in the last 25 years of the franchise's history.

This was Jim Harbaugh's first-career loss in a season opener (was previously 6-0).

Nick Sirianni improves to 6-0 in Week 1 during his tenure in Philadelphia.

Brian Flores put on a defensive masterclass in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota pull off the win over Green Bay. Along with the shutout, they forced two turnovers on downs, a fumble, and an interception. Dominant.

Looking back to Rams-Niners -- It turns out the travel philosophy was a factor. San Francisco getting there a week early always felt like the right approach, and that proved to be the case in a convincing win. Don't sleep on them to win the NFC West.