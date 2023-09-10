The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season is here and fans everywhere will be packing stadiums and tuning in to watch their favorite squads play. Some of those fans attending in person will be in for some less-than-ideal weather, as thunderstorms are expected to hit the Northeast.

For teams who do not have a dome to call home, the weather forecast can significantly impact the game and the game plan coaches plan to execute. We may see less passing in games where the rain is coming down hard.

Weather can also be a neutralizer, so some of these games could end up being closer than expected.

Here are the games that could be impacted by weather in Week 1

(Weather reports from weather.com)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

Weather forecast: Rain likely to end around 1 p.m. with heavy and torrential downpours at times

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 24%

Temperature at kickoff: 79 degrees

Wind factor: 5 mph

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Weather forecast: 96% cloud cover, 87% humidity

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 15%

Temperature at kickoff: 69 degrees

Wind factor: 8 mph

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Weather forecast: 90% cloud cover, 88% humidity

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 16%

Temperature at kickoff: 73 degrees

Wind factor: 4 mph

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field -- Prince George's County, Maryland

Weather forecast: Rain likely to end around 12:45 p.m. with heavy and torrential downpours at times

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 16%

Temperature at kickoff: 77 degrees

Wind factor: 4 mph

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Weather forecast: 23% cloud cover, 63% humidity

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 1% with rain expected later in the night

Temperature at kickoff: 73 degrees

Wind factor: 7 mph

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Weather forecast: There is a marginal risk of severe weather

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 15% increasing to 42% by 4 p.m., chance of precipitation increasing as the night goes on

Temperature at kickoff: 72 percent

Wind factor: 10 mph

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts

Weather forecast: Thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m.

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 90%

Temperature at kickoff: 77 degrees

Wind factor: 4 mph

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Weather forecast: Flood advisory, storms likely for the next several hours with heavy and torrential downpours at times

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 61%

Temperature at kickoff: 73 degrees

Wind factor: 4 mph