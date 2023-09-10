The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season is here and fans everywhere will be packing stadiums and tuning in to watch their favorite squads play. Some of those fans attending in person will be in for some less-than-ideal weather, as thunderstorms are expected to hit the Northeast.
For teams who do not have a dome to call home, the weather forecast can significantly impact the game and the game plan coaches plan to execute. We may see less passing in games where the rain is coming down hard.
Weather can also be a neutralizer, so some of these games could end up being closer than expected.
Here are the games that could be impacted by weather in Week 1
(Weather reports from weather.com)
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
Weather forecast: Rain likely to end around 1 p.m. with heavy and torrential downpours at times
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 24%
Temperature at kickoff: 79 degrees
Wind factor: 5 mph
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
Weather forecast: 96% cloud cover, 87% humidity
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 15%
Temperature at kickoff: 69 degrees
Wind factor: 8 mph
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Weather forecast: 90% cloud cover, 88% humidity
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 16%
Temperature at kickoff: 73 degrees
Wind factor: 4 mph
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field -- Prince George's County, Maryland
Weather forecast: Rain likely to end around 12:45 p.m. with heavy and torrential downpours at times
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 16%
Temperature at kickoff: 77 degrees
Wind factor: 4 mph
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
Weather forecast: 23% cloud cover, 63% humidity
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 1% with rain expected later in the night
Temperature at kickoff: 73 degrees
Wind factor: 7 mph
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
Weather forecast: There is a marginal risk of severe weather
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 15% increasing to 42% by 4 p.m., chance of precipitation increasing as the night goes on
Temperature at kickoff: 72 percent
Wind factor: 10 mph
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts
Weather forecast: Thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m.
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 90%
Temperature at kickoff: 77 degrees
Wind factor: 4 mph
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
Weather forecast: Flood advisory, storms likely for the next several hours with heavy and torrential downpours at times
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 61%
Temperature at kickoff: 73 degrees
Wind factor: 4 mph