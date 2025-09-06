The NFL opening kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles had a few unique twists: Jalen Carter's ejection before taking a snap, a second half with only three points after the first half featured 41 and a lengthy delay in the third quarter due to lightning in the area. The delay lasted a little over an hour and impacted the flow of the game after a high-flying start.

There aren't expected to be any other major weather concerns like Cowboys-Eagles for the remainder of the Week 1 slate, but here are some games to keep an eye on the forecast just in case.

Bengals at Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

This game features the strongest winds of any Week 1 game, but still not enough to impact the total (which has actually moved up multiple points from 44.5 to 47.5). Winds will be around 10 to 15 mph throughout the contest.

Raiders at Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

There is a 44% chance of precipitation at kickoff in Foxborough, and there's a possibility of scattered showers throughout the game.

Panthers at Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Florida in September can have weather issues (just look at Notre Dame against Miami last weekend in college football), and there is a slim chance of a storm here. But more likely than not, this game will be dry throughout.

Titans at Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

This is another game that has a low chance of a shower. Again, it's most likely that this ends up being fine, but it's something to keep an eye on.