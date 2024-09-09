A full week of regular-season NFL action is almost in the books. And, boy, has the start of the 2024 campaign been flush with drama: From the Miami Dolphins overcoming a pregame police incident and edging the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New England Patriots stunning the Cincinnati Bengals with a major upset, Week 1 is already promising a roller-coaster ride to the next Lombardi Trophy.

Amid all the action, here are some of Sunday's biggest winners and losers:

Winner: Mike Zimmer

The former Minnesota Vikings coach caught some understandable flak for recent commentary about his old squad, but his Cowboys defense was lights out against the predictably shaky Cleveland Browns, chasing Deshaun Watson all over the field on the road to kick off the 2024 slate. The performance took the pressure off a newly paid Dak Prescott even if Dallas' offense didn't need the boost.

Loser: Deshaun Watson

The Cowboys were always going to be a tough draw in Week 1, but Watson is now in Year 3 of his polarizing Browns tenure, and Sunday was a chance to make a statement about both his availability and playmaking ability. He did stay on the field despite a banged-up front. He once again struggled mightily to find any rhythm as Kevin Stefanski's signal-caller, however.

Winner: Sam Darnold

In his first go-round as the Vikings' quarterback, the ex-New York Jets castoff was smart and steady in a perfect game script under Kevin O'Connell, going 19 of 24 to coast past the New York Giants ... in his old East Rutherford stomping grounds, no less. It won't always be this easy, but Vikings fans will take victories when they can get them after losing J.J. McCarthy before his rookie year could begin.

Loser: Panthers fans

Speaking of Darnold, is there any chance Carolina faithful might actually prefer the journeyman to Bryce Young right now? That's harsh, but so is watching the Panthers offense, which has a new director in Dave Canales but looked as hapless as ever in a 47-10 stomping at the hands of the rival New Orleans Saints. It'd be one thing if Young was flashing promise in a bad situation. It's simply ugly right now.

Winner: Matt Eberflus

Sunday wasn't necessarily the inspiring debut he might've wanted for No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams (14 of 29, 93 yards), but everyone anticipates the rookie quarterback will improve. Besides, the Chicago Bears coach's defense showed up when it mattered most, embarrassing Will Levis down the stretch to steal a gut-it-out victory from the Tennessee Titans.

Loser: Zac Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals may be an AFC contender by year's end. They almost never look like one in early September under Taylor's direction. Tee Higgins was missing, yes, but with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at your disposal, you muster 10 points against the rebuilding New England Patriots? Where was the creativity? The downfield shots? The commitment to the run once it started working?

Winner: Derek Carr

Most fans might've said they preferred the upside of Bryce Young to the known unevenness of Carr going into Week 1. But, wow, did the quarterbacks look worlds apart in live action, with Carr zipping the ball all over Carolina's secondary in a blowout win. Missing just four of his 23 throws, the veteran may be aging and overlooked, but he made the Saints look like a potential division winner out of the gate.

Loser: Brian Daboll

Is it the Giants coach's fault that he's trying to revive Daniel Jones for the second time in three seasons? That may fall more on the front office, but in the end, Daboll is paying for it just as much, if not more. As Big Blue's play-caller, he had basically no answers for the Vikings in New York's home opener, allowing Sam Darnold and Co. to thoroughly outplay his squad even amid low expectations.