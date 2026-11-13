Anything can happen in the National Football League, and the kickoff to Week 10 of the 2026 season certainly confirmed that hypothesis.

In the Washington Commanders' (3-5-1) 24-21 upset win on the road over the NFC East-leading New York Giants (5-3-1), there were two passing touchdowns and three interceptions in the game's final 8:25. That made the Week 10 opener the first game in 25 years — the first since Week 16 of the 2001 season between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals — with multiple passing touchdowns and at least three interceptions in the final 10 minutes of a game.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the go-ahead touchdown from 32 yards out to wide receiver Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds left before Washington cornerback Rasul Dougal hauled in the game-winning interception with 25 seconds left. Daniels became the first player with multiple interceptions in the fourth quarter and a game-winning touchdown in the same game since Carson Wentz in 2022, who also did so for Washington.

What other stunning turn of events could go down across the rest of the NFL's Week 10 lineup of games? Let's take a look at five bold predictions.

Joe Burrow joins Peyton Manning in NFL history with 4-plus total TD vs. Steelers' top-five scoring defense

First place in the AFC North is on the line in the Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup of the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) at the Cincinnati Bengals (6-2). Cincinnati is powered by quarterback Joe Burrow and the NFL's second-highest-scoring offense (30 points per game), while Pittsburgh is driven by edge rusher T.J. Watt and a defense tied for the fourth-fewest points allowed per game (18.0).

The Steelers have been so stingy that they have allowed just 12 total touchdowns in eight games. That mark is tied for the second-fewest touchdowns allowed in the league this season and is just one behind the Minnesota Vikings (11 allowed) for the top spot in that statistic.

However, Burrow will join Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (2004) as the second quarterback in NFL history with four-plus total touchdowns in five consecutive games by racking up at least four on the Steelers Sunday night. He is in the midst of a never-before-seen heater as the first player in NFL history with four straight games with a completion percentage of 70% or better and four-plus total touchdowns.

When these two teams faced off in Week 3 in Pittsburgh, the Steelers prevailed 30-27 after Burrow fumbled the football away with 53 seconds left. He still performed admirably that day, completing 28 of 37 passes for 282 yards and 3 passing touchdowns, a quarter of the touchdowns the Steelers have allowed in 2026. Watt, whose 7.5 sacks are tied for the fourth most in the NFL this season, may affect Burrow, but Burrow will stay in the zone and still produce four touchdowns against a Steelers defense that has allowed just 12 all year.

Titans' Tony Pollard goes off for 100-plus rushing yards and a touchdown vs. stacked Jaguars defense

The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) had the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense (15.1 points per game allowed) before the 2026 NFL trade deadline eve on Monday. That's when the Jaguars unloaded a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2028 fifth-round pick, a 2028 sixth-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick for the services of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

In their first game playing all together, they will be no match for contract-year Tony Pollard when they head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans (1-7). Pollard just became the fourth player in Titans history with 100-plus rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns in consecutive games in Week 7 vs. the Cleveland Browns (129 yards rushing and 3 rushing touchdowns on 25 carries) and in Week 8 at the Cincinnati Bengals (117 yards rushing and 2 rushing touchdowns on 21 carries). The other three players in franchise history to pull off this feat are Derrick Henry, Chris Johnson and Pro Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell.

Pollard will keep the good times rolling, somehow, in pursuit of one last payday in the 2027 offseason at age 30 by steamrolling the new-look Jacksonville defense.

Packers defense ruins Kirk Cousins' Minnesota Vikings return by picking him off multiple times

The Minnesota Vikings' 2026 season is back on track now after trading a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with Kirk Cousins. Despite having the league's best defense, their offense, quarterbacked by the tandem of Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, mustered just 12 offensive touchdowns, tied for the fewest by a team during a 6-2 or better start since 1950. Their 12 touchdowns are the second fewest in the NFL, just one more than the league-low 11 by the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

Cousins should provide a big lift to the Vikings' offense as he returns to Minnesota with 20 passing touchdowns, the second most in the NFL. However, that lift won't begin on Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers (6-3), when Cousins throws multiple interceptions. Yes, Cousins' connection with Justin Jefferson averages 98.9 passing yards per game, the best by any quarterback-wide receiver duo with at least 50 games played together. The problem is the Packers have the second-most takeaways (19) and interceptions (13) in the NFL. Green Bay All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney co-leads the league with five interceptions, while fellow Packers safety Evan Williams' three are tied for the seventh-most in the NFL.

McKinney and Williams will provide Cousins with a rude return to life in the NFC North, as he throws multiple interceptions Green Bay's way en route to another miserable outing at Lambeau Field.

Bijan Robinson runs wild vs. Chiefs' top-five scoring defense

Atlanta Falcons All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson has been worth every penny of his three-year, $66.75 million contract extension. He entered Week 10 leading the league in rushing yards with 880, and his 6,778 career scrimmage yards are the fifth-most in NFL history before age 25.

However, he is set to run into a big, red wall on Sunday in the Kansas City Chiefs defense. They're the NFL's No. 3 scoring defense (17.9 points per game allowed) and have allowed just 12 touchdowns all season, tied for the second fewest in the league with the Steelers. Kansas City is also allowing just 97.5 rushing yards per game this season, the 10th fewest in the NFL.

Despite facing one of the NFL's best defenses, Robinson is going to run for 120-plus yards against the Chiefs on Sunday. With Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. struggling (one touchdown pass to five interceptions over the last two weeks), Atlanta will hand Robinson the ball over 20 times — a mark he's only hit three times this season — and he'll wear down the Chiefs en route to a huge game on the ground.

Deshaun Watson is sacked no more than twice vs. Will Anderson Jr., Texans defense

No player has been sacked more than Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: he's been sacked an NFL-high 33 times. Now, he'll face a Houston Texans defense led by All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., whose 9.5 sacks stand as the most in the league through nine weeks. That's a problem for Watson, whose average time to throw of 3.08 seconds ranks ninth-longest in the NFL among the league's 31 qualified quarterbacks.

However, Watson will get the ball out faster on Sunday to his rookie wide receiver duo of KC Concepcion and Benzel Boston because he knows his life depends on it against Anderson Jr. That's why the Texans will sack him no more than twice on Sunday, even though it would appear that Watson is in for a long afternoon.