Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with somewhat of a surprise in that the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) hung around with the Denver Broncos (8-2) in a narrow 10-7 victory by the host Broncos.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix had one of the worst games of his career, throwing for just 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 16 of 28 passing for a 54.2 passer rating -- the second-worst single-game passer rating of his two-year career. Only his 47.5 passer rating in his first NFL game in Week 1 of the 2024 season against the Seattle Seahawks was uglier. That's why the Broncos racked up just 10 points, their fewest in a home win since 2006.

Let's wash away the taste of that putrid start to Week 10 and look ahead to the weekend slate of NFL play with five bold predictions to kick off the second half of the 2025 NFL season.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart makes NFL history with fifth consecutive game with both a pass TD and rush TD

Despite missing both his No. 1 wide receiver in Malik Nabers (torn ACL) and top running back in Cam Skattebo (dislocated ankle), New York Giants first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is off to a historic start to his NFL career with 15 total touchdowns (10 passing and 5 rushing) to just three interceptions through six starts.

He is the first rookie in NFL history with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games. Dart will pull off that feat once again for a fifth game in a row to become just the third player in league history to do so along with Kyler Murray (2020) and Justin Fields (2022). Throwing and rushing for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 may not be easy since their defense leads the NFL in takeaways with 19 (13 interceptions and 6 fumbles recovered). However, Dart will pull off the feat to become only the third player ever to throw for a touchdown and rush for a touchdown in five straight games.

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba becomes first player since 1970 AFL/NFL merger with 8-plus catches and 120-plus receiving yards in five consecutive games

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on fire, leading the NFL with 948 yards receiving this season and on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving in league history. A big reason for that is his historic streak of production he's on right now: his four consecutive games with at least 8 catches and at least 120 yards receiving are tied for the longest such streak since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger along with stretches by Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Andre Johnson (2008).

Smith-Njigba will become the first player since 1970 to go for at least 8 catches and at least 120 yards receiving in five consecutive games in Seattle's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. That's certainly not a guarantee with the Cardinals defense allowing the eighth-lowest passer rating (84.8), the ninth-lowest completion percentage (63.3%) and the sixth-lowest passing yards per attempt (6.5) in the NFL this season. Arizona's secondary has come together nicely in head coach Jonathan Gannon's third season with the Cardinals.

However, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has fit like a glove in Seattle offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak's offense in 2025. He leads the NFL in both yards per pass attempt (9.6) and air yards per completion (8.7) this season. Now also having a Kubiak favorite in wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, whose 10 catches of 40 or more air yards since 2022 lead the league, on board after the trade deadline will open things up on underneath and intermediate routes for Smith-Njigba. He'll make history with another monster outing on Sunday.

Jets QB Justin Fields escapes Browns DE Myles Garrett's clutches, doesn't get sacked

On paper, Cleveland Browns All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett coming to town to face New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields looks like the equivalent of the hydrogen bomb vs. cough baby meme. Garrett averages the most sacks per game (0.9) by any player in NFL history (individual sacks became an official statistic in 1982), minimum 50 games played. Fields is averaging the most sacks per start (3.4) by any quarterback in the last 40 seasons, minimum 50 quarterback starts per CBS Sports Research.

Garrett also has had success against Fields. Before he sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye a career-high five times in a 32-13 road defeat in New England, Garrett's single-game career-high was 4.5, which came against Fields in his first career start back in 2021. That figure remains the most times any player has sacked Fields in a game of his career.

However, Fields won't be sacked by Garrett this week. New York's dual-threat quarterback is fresh off of helping lead the 1-7 Jets to their first win of 2025 in Week 8 in a 39-38 offensive fireworks show in Cincinnati. He threw for 244 yards and a touchdown on 21 of 32 passing while not being sacked. That game marked just his second career start without being sacked along with Week 13 of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers.

Fields will take that momentum into Week 10 fresh off of a bye week and evade Garrett's clutches on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers are suffering through their stereotypical, injury-marred campaign in 2025. Their offense line has taken the brunt of their injury issues with left tackle Rashawn Slater (patellar tendon) suffering a season-ending injury before the preseason and right tackle Joe Alt (ankle sprain) now out indefinitely.

That's a massive reason why Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert is taking 8.9 quarterback hits per game in 2025, the third-most by a quarterback in the last 20 years. He's also taken an NFL-high 465 quarterback hits since entering the league in 2021. That's bad news ahead of a "Sunday Night Football" matchup with All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt, who leads the NFL in sacks (113.0) and forced fumbles (35), and a Pittsburgh Steelers that forced quarterback Daniel Jones into five turnovers last week after he had just three in the first eight games of the year.

However, Herbert will have a sack-free outing against Pittsburgh for a couple of reasons. The Steelers haven't played well in prime time lately with four consecutive primetime defeats, and Los Angeles did add an offensive line reinforcement in New Orleans Saints 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning at the trade deadline. Penning isn't a world beater, but even a slight upgrade for a depleted Chargers offensive line will make the difference for Los Angeles' rocket-armed quarterback in Week 10.

Jaguars sack Texans QB C.J. Stroud or Davis Mills multiple times in first sweep of Houston since 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars have 15 takeaways this season, the third-most in the NFL this season. One would think part of the reason for that defensive chaos would be because of the havoc of their pass rush led by two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joshua Hines-Allen and 2022 first overall draft pick edge rusher Travon Walker. That's not the case: the Jaguars have the NFL's lowest sack rate (3.3%) and team sack total this season (10) with Hines-Allen and Walker each having just two sacks, both the fewest through the first eight games of a season in their respective careers.

That's going to flip on Sunday with Jacksonville collectively generating at least two sacks as a team to sweep the Houston Texans for the first time since 2017, the year they went to the AFC championship game in a season in which they were led by their ferocious defense.

This is a bold prediction because despite Houston's reputation of being a leaky pass protection unit, one that's been fairly earned the last two years, the Texans have been solid in pass protection in 2025. They've allowed the seventh-lowest quarterback pressure rate (33.5%) in the NFL and a league average 19 sacks, which ranks 15th in the league entering Week 10. Whether Houston's starting quarterback on Sunday is C.J. Stroud, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of a concussion, or backup Davis Mills, the Jaguars will actually affect an opposing quarterback by sacking Houston's starting QB multiple times.