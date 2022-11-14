NFL Sunday in Week 10 was arguably the wildest day of the regular season up to this point. We saw upsets and record-breaking performances, but what the day was dominated by was comeback victories.

Sunday marked the first day in the NFL since at least 1940 where three teams all won their games after trailing by 10 or more points entering the fourth quarter, CBS Sports' research department revealed. And they were all teams in the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings trailed the Buffalo Bills, 27-17, and won 33-30 in overtime. The Detroit Lions trailed the Chicago Bears 24-10, yet won 31-30. And the Green Bay Packers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 28-14, but came back to win in overtime, 31-28.

Vikings-Bills may go down as the game of the year. Down four points with just minutes remaining in the game, Kirk Cousins led the Vikings all the way to the Bills' 1-yard line -- thanks to a ridiculous catch from Justin Jefferson on fourth-and-18 -- but couldn't punch in the QB sneak on fourth-and-goal! It appeared all was lost for Minnesota, until Josh Allen fumbled his own quarterback sneak, as he was attempting to make some room to put the game on ice, and the ball was recovered by Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks for a touchdown to put Minnesota up three points with just 41 seconds remaining.

If you thought the game was over at that point, you were wrong. Allen went 69 yards down the field on five plays to set up a 29-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. That drive was sparked by a very controversial Gabe Davis catch that somehow was not reviewed. After the Vikings kicked a field goal in overtime, Allen then gifted the victory to Minnesota with his second interception of the game. The Vikings have now won seven straight games -- all coming by one possession.

As for the Lions, they utilized a 21-6 fourth quarter to down Justin Fields and the Bears for Dan Campbell's first-ever road victory. D'Andre Swift scored a touchdown early in the final stanza to cut the Bears' lead to seven points, then two plays later, Jeff Okudah picked off Fields and returned it 20 yards to the house to tie the game at 24 apiece. As if we hadn't seen enough points scored in the last few minutes, Fields then reeled off a 67-yard touchdown run -- but Cairo Santos missed the extra point! Later in the fourth quarter, Jared Goff led a 91-yard game-winning drive which was capped by a Jamaal Williams rushing touchdown. The successful extra point gave Detroit a one-point win.

Cowboys-Packers was another intense affair that needed overtime. Trailing by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, Packers rookie wideout Christian Watson scored two of his three touchdowns in the final 14 minutes to tie the game. The Cowboys got the first opportunity in overtime, but went for it on a fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35-yard-line, and Dak Prescott failed to hook up with Tony Pollard. Aaron Rodgers then took over, and led a 55-yard drive which was capped by a walk-off 28-yard field goal from Mason Crosby. This marked the first time in Cowboys franchise history where they lost when holding a lead of at least 14 points entering the fourth quarter. Previously, they were 195-0

Sunday was truly an unbelievable day in the NFL. With teams starting to pay attention to the playoff picture, expect things to get even weirder moving forward.