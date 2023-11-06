We are about midway through the 2023 NFL regular season and we're starting to get a sense of the legit contenders, thanks to the action that unfolded in Week 9. Kansas City's defense looks like it's the best that Patrick Mahomes has ever played with as they held the Dolphins to just 14 points in a win in Germany. Meanwhile, two AFC North clubs -- the Ravens and Bengals -- look like they'll be in the thick of the playoff race down the stretch after impressive wins. Of course, the Eagles also gave themselves even more breathing room in the NFC East with a victory at home over the Cowboys, so we're getting into the good stuff in the NFL, which will certainly continue as we look forward to Week 10.

While the Chargers and Jets still have their "Monday Night Football" showdown to wrap up Week 9, let's take our first glimpse of all the Week 10 matchups and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Note: Kansas City, Los Angeles (Rams), Miami and Philadelphia are all on bye in Week 10.

Week 10 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Panthers and Bears (Thursday) Bears -3.5 40.5 Panthers +143, Bears -170 Colts at Patriots (in Germany) Colts -1.5 43.5 Colts -130, Patriots +110 Packers at Steelers Steelers -3.5 37 Packers +143, Steelers -170 Browns at Ravens Ravens -6 38.5 Browns +196, Ravens -240 Titans and Buccaneers Buccaneers -1 39 Titans -105, Buccaneers -115 49ers at Jaguars 49ers -2.5 44.5 49ers -145, Jaguars +122 Saints at Vikings Saints -2.5 40.5 Saints -140, Vikings +118 Texans at Bengals Bengals -8 46.5 Texans +328, Bengals -430 Falcons at Cardinals Falcons -2 41.5 Falcons -130, Cardinals +110 Lions at Chargers Lions -1.5 48.5 Lions -130, Chargers +110 Giants at Cowboys Cowboys -15.5 39.5 Giants +700, Cowboys -1100 Commanders at Seahawks Seahawks -6 45 Commanders +210, Seahawks -260 Jets at Raiders Jets -2 36.5 Jets -130, Raiders +110 Broncos at Bills (Monday) Bills -7.5 45.5 Broncos +300, Bills -385

Notable movement, trends

Panthers at Bears (Thursday)

The line in this game opened at Bears -3 and has already moved to -3.5 coming out of Week 9. However, it will be interesting to see if it moves more toward Chicago once there is a bit more clarity on the quarterback situation. GM Ryan Poles did say that Justin Fields -- who has missed the last few games due to a right thumb injury -- could make his return Thursday. Meanwhile, Carolina has dropped to a league-worst 1-7 on the season after a three-interception game by Bryce Young, two of which went for pick-sixes. The Bears are 1-2-1 ATS at home while the Panthers are yet to cover in any of their four road contests on the year.

Colts at Patriots (in Germany)

This game will be held in Frankfurt for the second and final Germany game of the 2023 season. While New England is technically the home team, this is a neutral site that has the Colts favored by 1.5 points. Indy has been a far more competitive team in 2023 compared to the Patriots, owning a 4-5 record that includes a Week 9 road win over the Panthers. As for New England, it fell at home to the Commanders. With a 2-7 ATS record, the Patriots are tied for the second-worst ATS mark in the league. The Colts, on the other hand, are 5-4 ATS and the Over is tied for a league-best 6-3.

Packers at Steelers

Pittsburgh will have the rest advantage in this game after playing on Thursday in a win over Tennessee. Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have covered 55.8% of their games when they have the rest advantage, which includes a cover earlier this season under this circumstance. Pittsburgh is also 3-2 ATS at home this year while the Packers have been so-so on the road with a 2-2 ATS mark. The Under could be the play in this game with it holding a combined 12-4 record between these two teams entering Week 10.

Browns at Ravens

Both of these AFC North clubs are coming off impressive wins in Week 9. The Browns shut out the Cardinals en route to a 27-0 victory where Deshaun Watson threw two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Ravens look like arguably the best team in the NFL with a 37-3 thumping of the Seahawks. In that win, Baltimore totaled 515 total yards of offense and allowed just 151 yards. The Ravens are 6-3 ATS on the year while the Browns are 4-3-1 ATS. Earlier this year, the Ravens beat the Browns in Cleveland but that was without Watson under center. The Browns have struggled on the road this season owning a 0-2-1 record away from Cleveland. Meanwhile, the Ravens have covered 75% of their home games this year.

Titans at Buccaneers

Both of these clubs are coming off losses in Week 9 with Tennessee dropping Thursday's open against the Steelers and the Bucs allowing C.J. Stroud to air it out against them on Sunday. For the Titans, it'll be fascinating to see if Mike Vrabel has Will Levis continue as the team's starter or turns the keys back to Ryan Tannehill, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. The Bucs have not been a solid bet at Raymond James Stadium this season as they are 1-3 ATS at home. That said, Tennessee isn't a road warrior either with a 1-3 ATS record away from Nissan Stadium. The Under could prove to be the play in this matchup with it 12-4 between these teams this season.

49ers at Jaguars

Both of these teams had byes in Week 9 and were on very different trajectories heading into the break. The Niners lost three in a row, while the Jaguars won five straight. Despite their recent play, San Francisco is a field-goal road favorite over Jacksonville this weekend. Not only that, but it jumped up to the key 3-point number after initially opening at 2.5. The Niners are 1-3 ATS on the road this season while the Jaguars are 1-2 ATS at home.

Saints at Vikings

New Orleans got the win over Chicago on Sunday, but couldn't clear the 8.5-point spread despite plenty of opportunities to do so. That dropped the Saints to 2-6-1 ATS on the year, proving that they've been a tough team to lean on throughout the year. The Vikings' situation under center has been thrown in a whirlwind over the last few weeks. After Kirk Cousins (Achilles) went down for the year and rookie Jaren Hall was injured early in the Week 9 matchup against Atlanta, Joshua Dobbs -- who was acquired earlier in the week at the trade deadline -- was thrust into action, throwing two touchdowns and leading the Vikings to victory over Atlanta. While Dobbs has been favorable to bettors in various stops throughout his NFL career, it will be interesting to see if he can help Minnesota's 1-3 ATS record at home this year.

Texans at Bengals

C.J. Stroud is looking like the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year after a record-setting performance on Sunday where he threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns in the win over Tampa Bay. However, the Texans are still an eight-point dog to the Bengals in Week 10. That's because Cincinnati has done a 180 and looks like the team that reached the Super Bowl a few years ago in recent weeks. Joe Burrow is healthy and now the Bengals are set to make a run for the AFC North down the stretch. At home, Cincy is 2-1-1 while the Texans are 2-2 ATS.

Falcons at Cardinals

Both of these teams were on the losing end of things in Week 9. For Arizona, the status of Kyler Murray will be something to watch as this week has been circled by many as a possible spot for the quarterback to return to the Cardinals. If so, that could swing these odds as Arizona is currently a 2-point home underdog. This will be the fifth time that the Cardinals have been a home dog this year and they've covered three of the previous four times. The Falcons are 0-1 ATS as a road favorite this year and are 1-2 ATS on the road in general.

Lions at Chargers

The Lions were on bye in Week 9, so they'll be by far the more rested team over the Chargers, who are playing on Monday night. Under Dan Campbell, the Lions are 6-2 ATS when they have the rest advantage. Under Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, L.A. is 5-6 ATS when they have the rest disadvantage. The Lions are 3-1 ATS on the road this year and the Detroit fans have traveled extremely well. When factoring in how previous fan bases have engulfed SoFi Stadium, this could feel like a home game for the Lions. The Chargers are 2-2 ATS at home this year.

Giants at Cowboys

Daniel Jones' return to the Giants was short-lived as the quarterback suffered a serious knee injury that knocked him out of Week 9 early and is feared to be a season-ending ACL tear. That injury contributes to New York being one of the biggest underdogs of the season as they are getting 15.5 points as it rolls into Dallas to take on the Cowboys. Mike McCarthy's team fell to the Eagles on Sunday, but have played well at home and are a perfect 3-0 ATS at AT&T Stadium. Under McCarthy, Dallas is also 14-7 ATS after a loss, which is the second-best cover rate over that stretch.

Commanders at Seahawks

The Seahawks were blown out by the Ravens in Week 9, managing just three points and 151 yards of total offense while allowing 515 yards by Baltimore. They will head home to Lumen Field, however, where they are 2-1-1 ATS on the year, but do face a Commanders team that has been sneaky good on the road. This season, Washington is 4-1 ATS away from home, which includes a straight-up win last week in New England.

Jets at Raiders

New York still has its Monday night matchup against the Chargers on deck, but will face a Raiders team that responded well to interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Las Vegas trounced the Giants, 30-6, and the club played with more fire than it had at any point under Josh McDaniels this year. Will that hold up? It's anyone's guess, but the oddsmakers are still making them an underdog in this matchup against the Jets. The Raiders are 3-1 ATS at home this season. Meanwhile, the Jets are 1-1-1 ATS on the road.

Broncos at Bills (Monday)

Denver was on bye in Week 9 but went into the break on a high note after upsetting the Chiefs in Week 8 and winning its second straight game. Meanwhile, the Bills have started to cave in on themselves as they've lost three of their last five games, including an 18-point showing from the offense in a loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. Denver has yet to cover on the road as it is 0-2-1 ATS as the away team in 2023. While the Bills have struggled as of late, they are a better team at home but are still just 2-2 ATS in Buffalo.