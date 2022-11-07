Week 9 in the NFL is nearly in the books with just the Saints and Ravens left on the docket on Monday night. So far, we've seen plenty of fascinating action unfold across the NFL as teams continue to jockey for playoff positioning as we enter the second half of the year. As is the case almost every week, there were some notable upsets to come out of Week 9 including the Lions and Jets pulling off upsets at home against the Packers and Bills, respectfully. Of course, it'll be interesting to see if those outcomes and others like them that developed in Week 9 have any impact on what Week 10 may have in store for us.

While there is still one more game to go on Monday night, it's never too early to look at what's to come in Week 10. Below, we'll take our first glimpse of these matchups and get our impression of the opening lines for these games to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers see coming out on top.

Note: The Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Baltimore Ravens are on the bye in Week 10.

Week 10 early odds

(All lines from Caesars Sportsbook, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7), Thursday

Opening line: Falcons -1.5

Atlanta was a 1.5-point favorite in the lookahead, but the Panthers did briefly jump out as a 3.5-point favorite amid the early slate of games on Sunday. That quickly shifted back in favor of the Falcons, however, and they now stand as a 2.5-point road favorite. Of course, these two teams just met back in Week 8 and needed overtime to determine a winner. Since then, Carolina has continued to clean house, firing two assistant coaches after being blown out by the Bengals. The Falcons, meanwhile, fell to the Chargers at home. Atlanta is 6-3 ATS this season, while Carolina is 3-6 ATS. This is the first time that the Falcons have been a road favorite, but they have covered in three of their four road games on the year thus far. The Panthers are 2-1 ATS as a home dog.

Seahawks (6-3) at Buccaneers (4-5), in Munich, Germany

Opening line: Buccaneers -2.5

Even after the events of Week 9, the Bucs are still laying two points to Seattle as these clubs head to Germany for their international matchup. Given that this is a neutral site and the Bucs have been a league-worst 2-6-1 ATS, these odds seem a little suspect. However, maybe the oddsmakers are buying what Tampa Bay showed in the final seconds of their win against the Rams where the offense looked like its former self. That said, Seattle is 6-3 ATS on the year and Geno Smith is playing himself into the MVP conversation, so taking the points may be the way to go, especially considering the Seahawks are 5-2 ATS as a dog this season.

Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2)

Opening line: Bills -9.5

This number has since fallen to Bills -7.5 after Buffalo was upset by the New York Jets despite being a double-digit favorite. Meanwhile, the Vikings continue their strong start to the season as their win over Washington pushed them to 7-1 and the runaway favorite to win the NFC North. The Bills have been strong at home as of late as they are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven home games while Minnesota is 1-1-1 ATS on the road this season. One X-factor in this game that could make you want to take the points with the Vikings is Buffalo's struggles against the run. They allowed the Jets to rush for 174 yards on 5.1 yards per carry. If Minnesota deploys Dalvin Cook the right way, that could keep this game close enough to take the touchdown and the hook.

Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6)

Opening line: Bears -1.5

Chicago has since moved to a 2.5-point favorite and it wouldn't be too surprising to see this number increase even more given how well Justin Fields has been playing. Despite falling to the Dolphins, the 2021 first-round pick dazzled by rushing for the most yards by a quarterback in a single game in NFL history. He also had three touchdowns through the air. While the Lions were able to come out on the winning end of their game against the Packers, it's tough to gauge whether they were gutting out the win or if Green Bay was simply shooting itself in the foot and they were merely the beneficiaries of that. The Bears are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five home games and are hosting a Lions team that is 1-4-1 ATS in its last six trips to Chicago.

Jaguars (3-6) at Chiefs (6-2)

Opening line: Chiefs -9.5

Kansas City is now a double-digit favorite, laying a full 10 points to Jacksonville. After being physically thrown off their game in the early portions of their Sunday night matchup with Tennessee, Patrick Mahomes used his legs to will the Chiefs to an overtime win, albeit being unable to cover the double-digit spread. Meanwhile, the Jags rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Raiders at home. Considering K.C.'s recent history at Arrowhead Stadium, this may be a spot to try and ride the momentum with the Jaguars. The Chiefs are 0-4 ATS this season at home. That said, Jacksonville has been a bit inconsistent this season and is 1-7 ATS in their last eight road games, so something will need to give here.

Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3)

Opening line: Dolphins -5.5

Miami has moved to a 4-point home favorite against Cleveland, who was on the bye in Week 9. While the Browns may be the more rested team in this matchup, that may not factor into folks taking the points with them when you look at their history in this setting under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Since he was hired, the Browns are 1-6 ATS when they have the rest advantage and 0-2 ATS after the bye. While the Dolphins couldn't cover against Chicago in Week 9, they continue to look stellar offensively and are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games.

Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2)

Opening line: Giants -6

As New York rested up over the bye, they saw their advantage jump to 6.5 points. The Texans played the Eagles surprisingly well last Thursday as they were able to apply pressure onto Jalen Hurts off the edge and run the ball pretty effectively with rookie Dameon Pierce. It'll be interesting to see if they can replicate that against the Giants, who are 3-1 ATS at home this season. Houston has been a solid bet this season as a road team, covering 66.7% of their games on the road this season.

Saints (3-5) at Steelers (2-6)

Opening line: Saints -2.5

With the Steelers on the bye in Week 9 and the Saints yet to play, this number has held at New Orleans -2.5. Pittsburgh has been a safe bet in the two times they were in this setting this season, owning a 1-0-1 ATS record as a home underdog. Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers are 15-3-3 ATS as a home dog and are 9-9 ATS off the bye. Meanwhile, the Saints are a league-worst 0-3 ATS on the road this season.

Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3)

Opening line: Titans -2

Tennessee is now a 3-point favorite over Denver and that could be due to optimism that Ryan Tannehill returns this week. He was a game-time decision leading up to their matchup against the Chiefs but ultimately wasn't able to go. With another week to rest, it's possible he's back on the field and would be a welcome sight for a Titans club that has struggled to throw the football with rookie Malik Willis under center. Of course, Denver has had its problems on offense this season but was able to rally to beat the Jaguars in London in Week 8 before the bye. Tennessee is 2-1 ATS at home this season and is coming into this game on a six-game covers streak. Denver is 2-5 ATS in its last seven road games.

Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6)

Opening line: Raiders -3.5

Las Vegas is now laying 5.5-points at home against a Colts team that doesn't seem to have much going offensively, and just fired Frank Reich. They were held to just three points on the road against the Patriots and Sam Ehlinger threw for just 103 yards and an interception while being sacked nine times. The Raiders pass rush headlined by Maxx Crosby can apply a similar kind of pressure, which doesn't exactly instill much confidence in taking Indy and the points here. That said, Josh McDaniels' team has struggled mightily this season and just blew a 17-point lead against the Jaguars to fall to 3-5 ATS on the year. Las Vegas is 2-1 ATS at home, however, so if there was any situation where you would lay the points with them it's at Allegiant Stadium.

Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6)

Opening line: Cowboys -3

Dallas is now a 5-point road favorite and it wouldn't be a shock to see this get all the way to seven points by the time kickoff rolls around. The Packers offense continued to look lost in Week 9 as Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions against the bottom-ranked Lions secondary, including two that were inside the end zone. That loss dropped the Packers to 3-6 SU and ATS on the season and Lambeau Field hasn't exactly been a safe space for them either as they are 1-2 ATS at home this season. As for Dallas, they are coming off the bye and are tied for a league-best 6-2 ATS record. The Cowboys are also 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games, so this may be a number that you want to pounce on early.

Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5)

Opening line: Rams -3

This line has held throughout the week as both of these NFC West clubs fell in Week 9. The Cardinals couldn't fend off Geno Smith and the Seahawks as the quarterback dropped 21 points in the second half to pull away with the win. Meanwhile, the Rams seemingly had a win locked up before Tom Brady marched down the field with 44 seconds remaining to score the game-winning touchdown. Now, both of these teams are merely fighting to stay out of the division basement. Arizona is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against division opponents and the Rams do own a 5-1-1 ATS record against the Cardinals in Los Angeles.

Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4)

Opening line: 49ers -3.5

This may be the biggest jump in the odds of the entire slate as the 49ers are now a 7-point favorite over the Chargers, who narrowly beat the Falcons in Week 9. With several Chargers pass-catching weapons out for last week's game, Herbert completed 30 of 43 for 245 yards, a touchdown, and a pick and needed a 37-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker to pull off the win at the end of regulation. That moved them to 4-0 ATS on the road this season and they will now take on a San Francisco team that was on the bye. Under Kyle Shanahan, the Niners are 3-3 ATS off the bye.

Commanders (4-5) at Eagles (8-0), Monday

Opening line: Eagles -10

Philadelphia is now a 10.5-point favorite over their NFC East rival, who they beat 24-8 back in Week 3 this season. The Eagles were able to pull away and beat the Texans last Thursday but did show some weakness stopping the run. Meanwhile, the Commanders couldn't get the better of Kirk Cousins as they allowed the Vikings to score 13 unanswered points in the second half to walk away with the win. Washington is 1-3-1 ATS in its last five trips to Philly and the Eagles are a perfect 4-0 ATS at home this season.