We were due for some chaos after the favorites enjoyed a run for the last few weeks, and Week 9 certainly gave us pandemonium. It was a lucrative slate for the underdogs as an array of teams kept it within the numbers, while others, like the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings, pulled off the outright upsets. As we cautioned a week ago, this was bound to happen, and the fact that there were so many road favorites last week sent alarm bells ringing.

With Week 9 essentially in the rearview mirror, however, what does Week 10 have in store for us? Well, there aren't as many road favorites in this slate as it's just the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Rams laying points on the road. That said, there are some intriguing favorites like the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

Below, we'll dive deeper into those opening lines by taking a look at how the oddsmakers have positioned them to begin the week.

Note: Cincinnati, Dallas, Tennessee, and Kansas City are on the bye in Week 10.

Week 10 early odds

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Raiders at Broncos (Thursday) Broncos -9.5 41.5 Raiders +420, Broncos -559 Falcons at Colts (in Berlin) Colts -6.5 48.5 Falcons +235, Colts -290 Bills at Dolphins Bills -9.5 49.5 Bills -521, Dolphins +400 Jaguars at Texans Texans -1.5 38.5 Jaguars -102, Texans -116 Patriots at Buccaneers Buccaneers -2.5 48.5 Patriots +122, Buccaneers -144 Giants at Bears Bears -3.5 48.5 Giants +158, Bears -188 Saints at Panthers Panthers -4.5 39.5 Saints +210, Panthers -255 Browns at Jets Jets -1.5 36.5 Browns +106, Jets -124 Ravens at Vikings Ravens -3.5 46.5 Ravens -184, Vikings +154 Cardinals at Seahawks Seahawks -6.5 44.5 Cardinals +215, Seahawks -260 Rams at 49ers Rams -3.5 49.5 Rams -194, 49ers +162 Lions at Commanders Lions -8.5 49.5 Lions -461, Commanders +360 Steelers at Chargers Chargers -3 44.5 Steelers +130, Chargers -154 Eagles at Packers (Monday) Packers -2.5 44.5 Eagles +110, Packers -130

Notable movement, trends

Raiders at Broncos (Thursday)

The Raiders looked like a far more complete offense with the return of a healthy Brock Bowers and covered against Jacksonville, but they are still just 3-5 ATS on the season. They now find themselves as a 9.5-point dog on the road against the Broncos, who have had a knack for pulling out late wins. That hasn't been as favorable to bettors, however, as Denver is 4-4-1 ATS on the year. That includes a 2-2 ATS record at home.

Falcons at Colts (in Berlin)

The NFL dips back into international waters as the Colts and Falcons square off from Berlin on Sunday. Despite an alarming loss to Pittsburgh, where Daniels Jones accounted for five turnovers, Indy is still getting respect from the oddsmakers as they opened as a 6.5-point favorite on the neutral site. The Colts are tied for the second-best cover rate (66.7%) in the NFL coming into Week 10 with a 6-3 ATS record. The Falcons did cover in Week 9, which brought them to 4-4 ATS on the season.

Bills at Dolphins

Buffalo opened as an 8.5-point favorite, and that has only grown, jumping up to a 9.5-point spread coming out of Week 9. Miami already traded Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles, and more pieces could be stripped before the Nov. 4 trade deadline, so this roster could look quite different come kickoff. Not only could they be without some notable figures, but Miami continues to struggle in 2025. They are, however, just 4-5 ATS on the year, which is essentially even with Buffalo (4-4 ATS). The Bills are 2-1 ATS this year as a road favorite, while the Dolphins are 1-1 ATS as a home underdog.

Jaguars at Texans

The Texans opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but that has shrunk a bit to -1.5. This comes after C.J. Stroud left Sunday's loss to Denver due to a head injury, so his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week. On the other side, the Jags barely outlasted the Raiders in overtime, and that ATS loss dropped them back to .500 (4-4 ATS) on the year, which includes a 1-2 ATS record on the road.

Patriots at Buccaneers

The Buccaneers emerge from their Week 9 bye with improved odds in Week 10. They initially opened as a 1.5-point favorite at home, but that has ticked up to -2.5 as they host a red-hot Patriots team that has won six in a row. New England is 6-3 ATS on the year, which includes an NFL-best 4-0 ATS record on the road. The Bucs are a strong bet in their own right at 5-3 ATS, but Raymond James Stadium hasn't been too kind to them as they are just 1-2 ATS at home.

Giants at Bears

Chicago opened as a 3-point favorite, and that number has since moved over the field goal threshold to give them the hook at Bears -3.5. Caleb Williams and Co. narrowly escaped in Cincinnati, needing a 58-yard touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to pull off the win. This season, the Bears have a 2-1 ATS record at home and host a Giants squad that is 2-3 ATS on the road.

Saints at Panthers

The Panthers have jumped out as a 4.5-point favorite over the Saints after initially laying 3.5 points at the open. Carolina is coming off an upset victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field to move them to 5-4 on the year (6-3 ATS). They host a Saints squad that was just blown out by the Rams with Tyler Shough installed at quarterback. New Orleans is a league-worst 2-7 ATS, which includes a 1-3 ATS mark on the road.

Browns at Jets

The New York Jets are favorites. Yes, you read that right. New York is laying 1.5 points to the Browns as they travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 10. Both of these clubs were on the bye in Week 9, so neither possesses a significant rest advantage. The Browns have yet to record an ATS win on the road in 2025, coming into this matchup 0-4 against the spread. While that doesn't instill much confidence, neither should New York's 1-3 ATS record at home.

Ravens at Vikings

Baltimore opened as a 4.5-point favorite over the Vikings, but the line is starting to move in the direction of Minnesota. While the Ravens are still favored, the line is down to -3.5, which could be due to J.J. McCarthy looking solid in his return to action and leading the Vikings to an upset win over the Lions in Detroit. Minnesota is just 1-2 ATS at home so far this season, but U.S. Bank Stadium is a hostile environment, which should present a challenge for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Entering Week 10, Baltimore is 1-2 ATS on the road.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Seattle catches Arizona after they are still set to face the Cowboys on Monday night, so they'll have a slight rest advantage. The Seahawks are one of the most balanced teams in the league and are fresh off a blowout win over the Commanders on Sunday night. At home, they are now laying 6.5 points in this divisional matchup, and looking to improve on their 2-2 ATS record at Lumen Field. Before Monday's matchup in Dallas, Arizona currently owns a 3-0 ATS record on the road.

Rams at 49ers

Once again, we're on injury watch with the 49ers, specifically as it relates to quarterback Brock Purdy. Mac Jones has filled in well in his absence, but the injuries extend beyond quarterback as the defense continues to get slaughtered by the injury bug. The latest is first-round rookie pass rusher Mykel Williams, who is feared to have a torn ACL. All of this sums up why San Francisco is a home dog to the Rams. Not only that, but the line is up to Rams -3.5 after opening without the hook. Los Angeles is 2-1 ATS on the road this season, while the Niners are 1-2 ATS at home.

Lions at Commanders

Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury that will almost certainly keep him out for Week 10, if not longer. The odds have shifted to reflect that, as the Lions are now an 8.5-point road favorite. Detroit opened as a favorite as well, but was laying 3.5 points when it was assumed Daniels would be under center. With it likely being Marcus Mariota, the spread is now above a touchdown. Detroit is looking to rebound after a home loss to the Vikings, which gave them their first ATS loss at Ford Field this season. On the road, the Lions are 2-2 ATS, while Washington is 2-2 ATS at home.

Steelers at Chargers

The line for this game remained unchanged from the open despite Pittsburgh pulling off a home upset over the Colts and the Chargers barely escaping Tennessee with a win. Still, Los Angeles is a field goal favorite, laying three points to the Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is just 1-2-1 ATS at home this season, and the 33.3% cover rate is tied for the third lowest in the NFL. Pittsburgh isn't much better on the road, however, as they are 1-2 ATS, so something will need to give here. The key element could reside along the offensive line for the Chargers after Joe Alt was carted off Sunday due to injury.

Eagles at Packers (Monday)

The Packers were on the wrong side of the biggest upset of Week 9 as they fell to the Panthers at home. Even with that loss hanging over them, it hasn't shaken the confidence in the oddsmakers too much. Green Bay opened as a 3-point favorite, and that has since dipped below the field goal threshold to -2.5. Philadelphia was on the bye in Week 9, so they'll have a rest advantage over Green Bay. The Eagles have also been a good bet on the road as they own a 3-1 ATS record away from Lincoln Financial Field. The Packers are 2-2 ATS at Lambeau Field.