When it comes to betting on the NFL, it's sometimes advantageous to jump on lines early. While that can remain the case for Week 10, there is another variable that bettors need to account for this go-around: the trade deadline. Between now and when the action kicks off on Thursday between the Commanders and Giants, a slew of trades will have gone down. And lines will move.

For instance, Jonathan Taylor is currently a member of the Indianapolis Colts, but will that remain the case by 4:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday? If he's dealt, how much does that shift Indy's line with the Dolphins, where they're slotted as a 2.5-point favorite at home? What if the Kansas City Chiefs make a move for a wide receiver? That would almost certainly shift the line in their matchup with the Falcons, where they are currently a 3.5-point road favorite.

It's those types of moves that take center stage and could have the midweek lines moving more than they have the entire season. With all that in mind, let's dive into these early odds to see how the oddsmakers are stacking up Week 10 prior to Tuesday's deadline.

Note: Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay are on the bye in Week 10.

Week 10 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Commanders at Giants (Thursday) Giants -1.5 43.5 Commanders +105, Gaints -125 Patriots at Lions (in Germany) Lions -2.5 50.5 Patriots +120, Lions -142 Jaguars at Titans Jaguars -9.5 46.5 Jaguars -500, Titans +380 Panthers at Saints Panthers -1.5 47.5 Panthers -120, Saints +100 Texans at Browns Texans -4.5 39.5 Texans -192, Browns +160 Bills at Jets Bills -8.5 51.5 Bills -549, Jets +410 Dolphins at Colts Colts -2.5 42.5 Dolphins +114, Colts -135 Vikings at Packers Packers -3 42.5 Vikings +142, Packers -170 Chiefs at Falcons Chiefs -3.5 46.5 Chiefs -175, Falcons +145 Seahawks at Raiders Seahawks -3 42.5 Seahawks -166, Raiders +140 Rams at Cardinals Rams -7 45.5 Rams -310, Cardinals +250 49ers at Cowboys 49ers -4.5 55.5 49ers -225, Cowboys +185 Steelers at Bengals Bengals -3.5 47.5 Steelers +142, Bengals -170 Chargers at Ravens (Monday) Ravens -4.5 38.5 Chargers +154, Ravens -185

Notable movement, trends

Commanders at Giants (Thursday)

New York sits as a slim 1.5-point favorite in this NFC East matchup with the Commanders. Of course, these two clubs tied earlier this season, but the Giants are a different team this time around. Jameis Winston was under center for that contest, and now it'll be J.J. McCarthy, who briefly exited Sunday's win with a hip injury. The Giants are 6-2 ATS on the season, which includes a 3-1 ATS record at home. Washington is 2-1 ATS on the road.

Patriots at Lions (in Germany)

New England opened as a 1.5-point favorite for this international game in Munich, but that has since changed. In the aftermath of a blowout defeat at the hands of the Packers at Gillette Stadium, New England finds itself as an underdog to Detroit, who is now laying 2.5. Neither of these teams has been particularly strong clubs to back this season, as the Lions are 3-4-1 ATS while the Patriots are 3-5-1 ATS. The Over might be the play for this game, however, as it's 11-6 between them entering Week 10.

Jaguars at Titans

Both teams are well rested. The Jags initially opened as a 10-point favorite, but that has ticked down to -9.5. Liam Coen's team is 5-3 ATS this season, including a 2-1 ATS mark on the road. Meanwhile, Tennessee hasn't defended Nissan Stadium that well in 2026 as they're 1-3 ATS at home.

Panthers at Saints

Carolina is a 1.5-point road favorite over the division rival Saints in what will be their first of two matchups this season. The Panthers are looking to snap a three-game losing skid after losing to the Broncos at home. They are 2-2 ATS on the road so far in 2026, while New Orleans is still looking for its first ATS victory at the Superdome this season. Coming into Week 10, the Saints are 0-4 ATS at home.

Texans at Browns

Houston came out of its bye week looking like a true playoff threat, despite a 3-5 record, after C.J. Stroud tossed five touchdowns in a win over the Chargers. Now, they're gearing up as a 4.5-point road favorite against the Browns. Houston is 2-1 ATS on the road this season, and all of those games saw them as road favorites. Still, this won't be an easy task for them in Week 10 as the Browns are a perfect 3-0 ATS at home this season.

Bills at Jets

Buffalo opened as a 7.5-point favorite, and that line has since moved to -8.5. Of course, this line could move again depending on how the Bills matchup against the Vikings on Monday night unfolds, but enter that game 5-2 ATS. As for the Jets, they're looking to snap a four-game losing streak, with the most recent defeat coming in Kansas City, where the Chiefs put up 35 points while the Jets mustered 12. New York is 4-4-1 ATS on the season and is 2-2 ATS at MetLife Stadium. The one advantage that the Jets will have is that Buffalo will be playing on the road on a short week.

Dolphins at Colts

This line could move depending on whether the Colts decide to trade Taylor, Daniel Jones, or even Josh Downs before the deadline, so you may want to proceed with caution here. That said, they are 2.5-point favorites at home against Miami. The Dolphins are 2-2 ATS on the road this season, while Indy is 2-2 ATS at Lucas Oil Stadium. The latest reports state that Jones will stay in Indianapolis.

Vikings at Packers

Minnesota still has its Monday night matchup with the Bills, so this game could see some movement. That said, Green Bay has opened as a 3-point favorite after a dominating road win over the Patriots. Jordan Love totaled four touchdowns in the win, but should face much tougher sledding against a stout Vikings defense. In the Week 1 opener, the Vikings beat the Packers at home, 39-22. In that defeat, Love committed two turnovers. With this game being played at Lambeau Field, it's worth noting Green Bay is 3-1 ATS at home this season. However, Minnesota is 3-1 ATS on the road.

Chiefs at Falcons

Kansas City picked up the hook and is now laying 3.5 points to the Falcons as a road favorite after initially opening as a 3-point favorite. Despite the confidence of the oddsmakers, the Chiefs are just 1-3 ATS on the road this season. However, Atlanta is coming back from an international game in Madrid on Sunday, which certainly contributes to this line. The Chiefs are also just a better club and seemingly dodged a bullet with Patrick Mahomes after he injured his elbow in Week 9 but finished the game, and MRI results showed no damage.

Seahawks at Raiders

Seattle is a 3-point favorite on the road in Las Vegas, and this is another game to keep an eye on from a trade deadline perspective. While it sounds like it's unlikely, if the Raiders trade Kirk Cousins, that'd put Fernando Mendoza in for his first-career start. Under that circumstance, one would imagine this line moving even further in the direction of the Seahawks. However, the defending champions are dealing with QB injuries. After missing Week 9 with a quad injury, Sam Darnold is reportedly not a lock to return in Week 10. Meanwhile, top backup Drew Lock is dealing with an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 9, which has his status up in the air as well. The Seahawks are 1-2 ATS on the road this season, while the Raiders are 3-1 ATS at home.

Rams at Cardinals

Los Angeles opened as an 8.5-point favorite, but that has since come down to -7. That could be due to the uncertain status of Puka Nacua, who sustained a knee injury on the Rams' final offensive play of the day in their win over Washington. If he misses time, it further dents their offense, which was already without Davante Adams. L.A. is 3-1 ATS on the road, while the Cardinals -- who could trade pieces before Tuesday's deadline -- are 0-3 ATS at home.

49ers at Cowboys

San Francisco is a 4.5-point road favorite as they gear up for a matchup against the Cowboys. Both clubs are coming off of wins in Week 9, with San Francisco taking down the Raiders while Dallas fended off the Colts. As a road favorite, the Niners are 0-1 ATS. Overall, they're 2-1 ATS on the road. Meanwhile, Dallas is just 1-2 ATS at AT&T Stadium, but has yet to be a home underdog this season. Last season, the Cowboys were 3-0 as a home underdog.

Steelers at Bengals

Cincinnati's offense has been on a tear in recent weeks, thanks in large part to Joe Burrow looking like an MVP candidate. That's, in part, why they are a 3.5-point favorite as they host the Steelers. However, as good as the Bengals offense has looked in recent weeks, this is a tough spot for them. Despite being favorites, the Bengals are coming home after playing in Madrid and will face a Steelers team that was just on its bye, creating quite the rest disparity. Cincinnati is 1-2 ATS at home this season, while Pittsburgh is 1-2 ATS on the road, so something will need to give.

Chargers at Ravens (Monday)

Baltimore will likely start Jacoby Brissett for this game after acquiring him in a trade with the Cardinals. That acquisition has helped them sit as a 4.5-point favorite as they host the still winless Chargers. On top of entering Week 10 with a 0-8 straight-up record, the Chargers have also yet to record an ATS win, coming into Baltimore with a 0-7-1 ATS mark on the season. That includes a 0-3-1 ATS road record. As for the Ravens, this feels like a perfect spot for them to record their first ATS win at home (currently 0-4 ATS).