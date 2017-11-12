NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10 is right here
Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season is here-- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Thursday
Seahawks 22, Cardinals 16 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Green Bay at Chicago, , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
New Orleans at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Miami at Carolina, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
