Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season began with a game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in Germany, the final international game of the year.

There was a lot that went down this week and we had a packed Sunday, starting bright and early with the Germany game. Don't worry if you missed anything, because we have you covered. Here are some of the biggest moments from this week's action:

Final international game

The game between the Giants and Panthers started at 6:30 a.m. PST, so some of you may have still been asleep during the action. It got off to a slow start, with New York getting shut out in the first half. The Giants finally got on the board in the third quarter thanks to a 32-yard run from Tyrone Tracy Jr. A Panthers fumble, followed by a Giants interception and a swap of punts kept the score at 17-14 Carolina with a minute left.

After missing a field goal earlier in the day, Graham Gano made a 42-yard field goal to tie things up and force overtime.

Overtime didn't last long, because a Giants fumble set up a 36-yard field goal to win the game. The victory marked the second consecutive win for the Panthers, who now stand at 3-7.

Here's a look at the fumble that set up the field goal:

Here's a look at the walk-off field goal:

Ricky Pearsall's first TD

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest this offseason during a robbery attempt and just a few months later, he scored his first NFL touchdown. The first-round pick was shot on Aug. 31 and on Nov. 10 he found the end zone.

He caught a 46-yard pass from Brock Purdy to make it 7-0 lead over the Buccaneers.

Rushing QBs

Quarterbacks were using their legs to get in the end zone on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray ran it in twice to help defeat the New York Jets 31-6. Murray finished with 21 rushing yards on three attempts and went 22-of-24 for 266 yards and one touchdown in the air.

Here's a look at his first touchdown on the ground:

Here's a look at his second rushing TD:

Murray wasn't the only QB to find the end zone twice. Eagles' Jalen Hurts had two on the ground as well in their 34-6 divisional win over the Cowboys.

Hurts went 14-of-20 with 202 yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception, seven carries for 56 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Here's a look at his two scores:

Jared Goff throws five picks, still wins

Just looking at the Detroit Lions' stats, you'd think they lost. Quarterback Jared Goff threw five interceptions and at one point trailed by 16 points. They are the first team to throw five picks and trail by 15+ and win since 1970. They trailed 23-7 at halftime and things were looking grim for the road team.

Detroit was able to come back and set themselves up to even things up at 23 a piece, but first Jake Bates needed to hit a 58-yard field goal. The ball went through the uprights and it was looking like the Lions actually had a chance. Bates was the hero once again, kicking a 52 yarder with no time left to secure the 26-23 win.

Here's a look at his game-winning field goal:

Wild finishes and nail biters

This week in the NFL had a theme of wild endings, so let's keep that trend going.

The Chiefs just can't seem to lose and this week was no different. It looked like their perfect season would be over, when the Denver Broncos lined up for a 35-yard field goal, but never count the Chiefs out. They blocked the field goal and the score stood at 16-14 Chiefs.

Here's a look at the exciting finish:

The Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Washington Commanders was also a nail-biter. The score stood at 28-27 and the Steelers lined up for a fourth-and-1 situation. A first down would seal the deal and Pittsburgh was able to bait the Commanders who jumped offsides and ruined any chances they had of winning.

The Steelers were in position to win thanks to a Mike Williams 32-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining.

Here's a look at the game-winning touchdown: