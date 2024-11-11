Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season began with a game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in Germany, the final international game of the year.
There was a lot that went down this week and we had a packed Sunday, starting bright and early with the Germany game. Don't worry if you missed anything, because we have you covered. Here are some of the biggest moments from this week's action:
Final international game
The game between the Giants and Panthers started at 6:30 a.m. PST, so some of you may have still been asleep during the action. It got off to a slow start, with New York getting shut out in the first half. The Giants finally got on the board in the third quarter thanks to a 32-yard run from Tyrone Tracy Jr. A Panthers fumble, followed by a Giants interception and a swap of punts kept the score at 17-14 Carolina with a minute left.
After missing a field goal earlier in the day, Graham Gano made a 42-yard field goal to tie things up and force overtime.
Overtime didn't last long, because a Giants fumble set up a 36-yard field goal to win the game. The victory marked the second consecutive win for the Panthers, who now stand at 3-7.
Here's a look at the fumble that set up the field goal:
This is how you start OT— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 10, 2024
📺: NFL Network pic.twitter.com/a7poTbuEz5
Here's a look at the walk-off field goal:
MADNESS IN MUNICH— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 10, 2024
📺: NFL Network pic.twitter.com/FHPQB7WquD
Ricky Pearsall's first TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest this offseason during a robbery attempt and just a few months later, he scored his first NFL touchdown. The first-round pick was shot on Aug. 31 and on Nov. 10 he found the end zone.
He caught a 46-yard pass from Brock Purdy to make it 7-0 lead over the Buccaneers.
First NFL TD for Ricky Pearsall ‼️— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 10, 2024
📺 #SFvsTB on FOX pic.twitter.com/J8kjN1jYLB
Rushing QBs
Quarterbacks were using their legs to get in the end zone on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray ran it in twice to help defeat the New York Jets 31-6. Murray finished with 21 rushing yards on three attempts and went 22-of-24 for 266 yards and one touchdown in the air.
Here's a look at his first touchdown on the ground:
A Sunday stroll into the end zone 🤩— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 10, 2024
📺: #NYJvsAZ on CBS pic.twitter.com/XVrWLMzmqC
Here's a look at his second rushing TD:
MURRAY MAGIC 🪄 pic.twitter.com/DKVUFxrwcJ— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 10, 2024
Murray wasn't the only QB to find the end zone twice. Eagles' Jalen Hurts had two on the ground as well in their 34-6 divisional win over the Cowboys.
Hurts went 14-of-20 with 202 yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception, seven carries for 56 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Here's a look at his two scores:
50th Career Rushing TD for @JalenHurts to get us on the board in the 1st 👏 pic.twitter.com/o7SEQL6i0F— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 10, 2024
Jalen Hurts with his 2nd rushing TD of the day!— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2024
📺: #PHIvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/g1Xt51UqYx
Jared Goff throws five picks, still wins
Just looking at the Detroit Lions' stats, you'd think they lost. Quarterback Jared Goff threw five interceptions and at one point trailed by 16 points. They are the first team to throw five picks and trail by 15+ and win since 1970. They trailed 23-7 at halftime and things were looking grim for the road team.
Detroit was able to come back and set themselves up to even things up at 23 a piece, but first Jake Bates needed to hit a 58-yard field goal. The ball went through the uprights and it was looking like the Lions actually had a chance. Bates was the hero once again, kicking a 52 yarder with no time left to secure the 26-23 win.
Here's a look at his game-winning field goal:
WE'RE GONNA FLY HOME ON THE WINGS OF JAKE BATES— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 11, 2024
🎙 @DanMillerFox2 pic.twitter.com/SsvTiXzpht
Wild finishes and nail biters
This week in the NFL had a theme of wild endings, so let's keep that trend going.
The Chiefs just can't seem to lose and this week was no different. It looked like their perfect season would be over, when the Denver Broncos lined up for a 35-yard field goal, but never count the Chiefs out. They blocked the field goal and the score stood at 16-14 Chiefs.
Here's a look at the exciting finish:
NOT IN OUR HOUSE 👆 pic.twitter.com/CnXgKHl3jU— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2024
The Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Washington Commanders was also a nail-biter. The score stood at 28-27 and the Steelers lined up for a fourth-and-1 situation. A first down would seal the deal and Pittsburgh was able to bait the Commanders who jumped offsides and ruined any chances they had of winning.
The Steelers were in position to win thanks to a Mike Williams 32-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining.
Here's a look at the game-winning touchdown:
RUSSELL WILSON TO MIKE WILLIAMS! @STEELERS LEAD!— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2024
📺: #PITvsWAS on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/zM3oWDIj95