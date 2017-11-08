NFL Week 10: How to watch, live stream the Colts and Steelers on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Colts and Steelers on CBS All Access

With the Colts in tank commander mode and the Steelers coming off the bye on a three-game win streak, this is pretty much exactly the kind of game that the Steelers could lose. The question is, can the Steelers Steeler more than once a year? The Colts are coming off a six-point win against the Texans, and will be looking to keep it rolling behind Jacoby Brissett moving forward. Although it's been a difficult season, divisional wins can always boost a team, and the Colts aren't looking to pack things up yet.

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown lead a tremendously talented Steelers team, while Juju Smith-Schuster is bringing a fresh face to the fold. It's a big task for the Indianapolis defense, but no game is insurmountable. The Steelers are always hot and cold -- the Bears proved that -- and perhaps another game against a team widely perceived as a trap team is just what the doctor ordered. The AFC North is largely in hand, but now the Steelers are fighting for AFC seeding.

Colts vs. Steelers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12



Sunday, Nov. 12 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.