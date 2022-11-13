The 10th Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin with an early morning matchup in Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. There are some key injuries at the quarterback position to watch out for today as Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford are battling injuries.

We've got you covered with all the inactives. Check back early and often as the lists roll in for each team.

Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 10:

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD