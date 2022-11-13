The 10th Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin with an early morning matchup in Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. There are some key injuries at the quarterback position to watch out for today as Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford are battling injuries.
We've got you covered with all the inactives. Check back early and often as the lists roll in for each team.
Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 10:
Arizona Cardinals
TBD
Buffalo Bills
TBD
Chicago Bears
TBD
Cleveland Browns
TBD
Dallas Cowboys
TBD
Denver Broncos
TBD
Detroit Lions
TBD
Green Bay Packers
TBD
Houston Texans
TBD
Indianapolis Colts
TBD
Jacksonville Jaguars
TBD
Kansas City Chiefs
TBD
Las Vegas Raiders
TBD
Los Angeles Rams
TBD
Miami Dolphins
TBD
Minnesota Vikings
TBD
New Orleans Saints
TBD
New York Giants
TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers
TBD
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
TBD