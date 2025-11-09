Injuries are unfortunately an inescapable part of the NFL season. It would be great to see each team firing on all cylinders each week, but that's simply not the case, and the depth of their respective rosters will be tested whenever a notable figure is sidelined.

In Week 10, there are several stars who have already been put on the shelf, which Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Buccaneers running back Bucky Irvin and wide receiver Chris Godwin. Meanwhile, we're monitoring the statuses of other notable figures who are questionable for Sunday's action.

Kicking things off on Sunday are the Colts and Falcons from Berlin, Germany and you can find inactives for that game here.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.