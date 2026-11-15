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NFL Week 10 inactives, injury tracker: A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson active for Patriots in Germany

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 10

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Week 10 in the NFL marks the beginning of the second half of the season, and as the campaign hits this major milestone, the demands of a lengthy year become all the more apparent on teams' injury reports.

Among the players ruled out in advance of game time are Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III, Packers running back Josh Jacobs, Texans WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and 49ers WR Mike Evans.

The Minnesota Vikings will be without All-Pro-caliber linebacker Blake Cashman.

Below are the inactives for all 22 teams in action on the Sunday of Week 10, plus live updates on all the notable injuries from the day's matchups.

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Patriots inactives

 
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Lions inactives

 
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Jordan Addison a game time decision

Kevin Steimle
November 15, 2026, 12:49 PM
Nov. 15, 2026, 7:49 am EST
 
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Good news for Jets

Kevin Steimle
November 15, 2026, 12:47 PM
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