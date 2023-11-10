We are now officially halfway through the 2023 NFL season, and all 32 clubs are dealing with notable injuries. The New York Giants are down to their third quarterback, the New York Jets are banged up on the offensive line and a couple of wide receivers such as Christian Watson and Drake London are dealing with issues.

Let's take a look at the injuries around the league. Below, we will break down the final injury report for "Thursday Night Football," and discuss the first injury reports for the other 24 teams scheduled to play on Sunday here in Week 10.

*Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

The Colts' Wednesday injury report is an estimation, but cornerback JuJu Brents (quad), wide receiver Josh Downs (knee), linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee) and tight end Drew Ogletree (foot) did not practice. Cornerback Tony Brown was limited with a concussion, and offensive tackle Braden Smith was a full participant with hip/wrist issues.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was not at practice Wednesday, and won't make the trip to Germany due to concerns about reliability. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), cornerback Myles Bryant (chest), wide receiver Demario Douglas (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) were limited participants.

The Browns have a lengthy injury report as they prepare for their showdown with the Ravens. Guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver Amari Cooper (knee) had veteran rest days. Tight end David Njoku (knee), corner back Greg Newsome II (groin) and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring). Deshaun Watson (shoulder) was a full participant.

For the Ravens, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) was given a veterans rest day. Tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) was a full participant.

Bengals star wideout Ja'Marr Chase missed practice Wednesday due to his back injury. Joining him in missing practice were defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder). Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) were limited participants.

The Texans listed 23 players on their injured list.

The Saints are relatively healthy heading into Week 10. Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk had a rest day and linebacker Demario Davis (knee) was a full participant.

For the Vikings, wide receiver K.J. Osborn and quarterback Jaren Hall are in the concussion protocol. Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was limited as his practice window was opened. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs) and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) were limited. Linebacker Brian Asomoah (ankle) was limited.

Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle), offensive guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle), wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Jack Gibbens (shoulder), right tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion) and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) were limited participants.

For the Bucs, cornerback Carlton Davis (toe), cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) and defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion) did not practice Wednesday. Offensive guard Matt Feiler (knee), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin), wide receiver Trey Palmer (neck) and nose tackle Vita Vea (groin) were limited participants.

For the 49ers, tackle Trent Williams did not practice as he's battling an ankle injury and guard Aaron Banks missed practice (toe). Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is back coming out of the bye, as he practiced in full. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (shoulder) also was a full participant.

Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah was the only player not at practice on Wednesday, as he is dealing with an illness. Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), safety Andre Cisco (hamstring), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (toe), wide receiver Zay Jones (knee) and safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring) were limited participants.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (back), offensive guard Jon Runyan (neck) and linebacker Quay Walker (groin) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (shoulder), safety Rudy Ford (calf) and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) were limited participants. Wide receiver Christian Watson was back at practice with his back issue, and was a full participant.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is still out of practice with his hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams Sr also missed practice with an ankle injury. Linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee) and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (groin) were limited participants.

Falcons cornerback Dee Alford and Mack Hollins did not practice Wednesday due to ankle injuries. Safety Richie Grant (neck) and wide receiver Drake London (groin) were limited.

For the Cardinals, offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf), running back Emari Demercado (toe), offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (ankle), linebacker Cameron Thomas (illness), linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hamstring) and cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Running back James Conner, who recently had his practice window opened, was limited with his knee injury. Wide receiver Michael Wilson was limited with a shoulder injury.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was listed on the injury report with his left finger injury, but was a full participant on Wednesday.

For Detroit, new wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) and offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) were limited participants. Running back David Montgomery was a full participant with his ribs injury.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was not at practice Wednesday due to a personal matter, while fellow Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel was limited with a toe issue.

Good news for the Seahawks involving a player on injured reserve. Starting tackle Abraham Lucas is still on track to practice next week. He's been out since Week 1 with a knee injury. Bad news for the Seahawks? A lot of starters didn't practice.

Running back Kenneth Walker (chest), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (hamstring), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (tooth) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hip) did not practice. Tackle Charles Cross (ankle) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) were limited.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-16.5)

For the Giants, offensive lineman Sean Harlow (personal), defensive back Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck), running back Deon Jackson (concussion) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Parris Campbell (hamstring), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) were limited participants. Running back Saquon Barkley was not listed on the injury report.

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (illness) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday, while defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring) and linebacker Markquese Bell (calf) were limited.

New York Jets (-1) at Las Vegas Raiders

Both teams initial injury report will be released Thursday.