We are now officially halfway through the 2023 NFL season, and all 32 clubs are dealing with injuries. The New York Giants are down to their third quarterback, the New York Jets are banged up on the offensive line and the Cincinnati Bengals have several injured wide receivers.

Who's in this weekend, and who's out? Let's take a look at the injuries around the league. Below, we will break down all of the final injury reports for Week 10 in the NFL.

*Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Colts : TBA

: TBA Patriots: TBA

Analysis to come.

Browns : TBA

: TBA Ravens: TBA

Analysis to come.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)

Cincy will be down at least two starters in Hubbard and Higgins. Both did not practice on Thursday and Friday. The headline is Chase, however, who is officially listed as questionable with a back issue. He was limited on Thursday and Friday after missing practice Wednesday.

Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson is questionable to return to the lineup after being limited in practice all week, but he has said he's going to take his time with his return. Hockenson is questionable with injured ribs after being limited in practice all week, as is Osborn, who suffered a concussion last Sunday. He was a full participant in practice on Friday.

The Titans will be without four starters on Sunday, including two on the offensive line in Brunskill and NPF. Murphy-Bunting won't get to play against his former team, as he has been ruled out with a thumb injury. Tannehill is questionable to suit up for the first time since Week 6, although if he does, he will be the backup to rookie quarterback Will Levis.

The Bucs could be shorthanded in the secondary, as Davis and Dean are questionable to play. Davis was limited on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, while Dean was a full participant on Friday. Feiler is doubtful even after being a limited participant in practice all week, and then the rookie Kancey is questionable after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

49ers : TBA

: TBA Jaguars: TBA

Analysis to come.

Packers : TBA

: TBA Steelers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Onyemata is an underrated player for the Falcons defense. He missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, but did return as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. He's listed as questionable. Atlanta gets wide receiver Drake London back this week. He was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after being limited with a groin injury on Wednesday, and has no game designation.

Kyler Murray is back under center for the Cardinals, and his running back, Conner, is trending in the right direction to return to the lineup for the first time in five weeks. He was limited in practice all week with his knee injury. Michael Wilson is questionable after being limited all week with a shoulder injury.

Lions : TBA

: TBA Chargers: TBA

Analysis to come.

Commanders : TBA

: TBA Seahawks: TBA

Analysis to come.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-17)

The Giants are the biggest underdogs of the 2023 NFL season this week in Dallas, and they will be without several starters. Jackson and Neal have already been ruled out, and then Glowinski is questionable with a personal matter after missing practice on Thursday and Friday. Andrew Thomas will play Sunday after being limited earlier in the week with a hamstring injury.

For the Cowboys, Turpin is questionable to play after not practicing all week with a shoulder injury. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (illness) were upgraded to full participants in practice on Friday, and have no game designations. Linebacker Markquese Bell was limited all week, but has no game designation either.

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders (PICK)

Jets : TBA

: TBA Raiders: TBA

Analysis to come.

Bills cornerback Christian Benford did not practice for the second straight day due to a hamstring injury. Safety Micah Hyde also missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a neck/stinger injury. Linebacker Terrel Bernard was limited with his concussion on Friday, and star wideout Stefon Diggs popped up on the injury report with a back issue. He was limited on Friday.