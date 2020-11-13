Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL, and they've already wrecked several teams entirely this season (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys). Which teams are healthy entering Week 10, however? And which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend's action? We've got you covered below with a full rundown of final Friday injury reports.

Eagles (-3) at Giants

The Eagles had their bye week come and go -- and they are the healthiest they have been all year. Alshon Jeffery will make his season debut after not receiving an injury designation, while Miles Sanders will start at running back for the first time since Week 6 (knee). Lane Johnson will start at right tackle after not receiving an injury designation. Jason Peters will start at left tackle.

New York will also be without running back Devonta Freeman, who went to injured reserve Friday with an ankle injury. Tate, who was in coach Joe Judge's doghouse and didn't play last week, is iffy with an ankle injury.

Lions (-3.5) at Washington

The Lions will be without Golladay for the second straight week, paving the way for Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola to receive more targets in the offense. Jones has three touchdowns since Golladay left the Lions' Week 8 game with the injury. Hockenson was limited in practice Friday, but the Lions are hopeful he can play Sunday. Detroit may be without two starters on the offensive line against a Washington front that includes five former first-round picks.

Alex Smith will start for the second consecutive week for Washington, and for the foreseeable future. Antonio Gibson wasn't given an injury designation so he's good to go for Sunday. Cornelius Lucas will start at tackle in place of Christian.

Buccaneers (-6) at Panthers

The Buccaneers will need Marpet if they wish to keep Tom Brady upright this week. Marpet, who missed last week's loss to the Saints, is still in concussion protocol and will need to be cleared by Saturday. He did practice throughout the week. Davis was a limited participant Friday as Tampa Bay will wait and see how he does Saturday before making a decision on his status.

Welcome back to the Mike Davis show in Carolina. The veteran backup will make his seventh start of the season filling in for McCaffrey, who was a no-go at practice all week.

Jaguars at Packers (-13.5)

Rookie Jake Luton will make his second straight start at QB in place of Minshew for the Jaguars, who might be in danger of losing his starting job altogether. Jacksonville may not be rushing Minshew back from his thumb injury. Chris Conley will man the slot in Shenault's absence, as Jacksonville will miss its Swiss army knife in the offense.

Tonyan did not practice Friday for the Packers, which isn't a good sign for Sunday. Marcedes Lewis (knee) wasn't given an injury designation, so he'll be the top tight end if Tonyan can't go. Josh Jackson and Chandon Sulivan will need to prepare for more playing time with Alexander unlikely to go and King limited in practice all week.

Texans at Browns (-3.5)

Texans:

Browns:

Bills at Cardinals (-2.5)

Hyde would be a big loss for Buffalo in the event he can't go, as the Bills have already struggled on the defensive side of the ball this year.

Chargers at Dolphins (-1)

What will the Chargers do at running back with Jackson out and Pope questionable? Remember, Austin Ekeler is still on injured reserve. Kalen Ballage is expected to get called up from the practice squad again and split the reps with Joshua Kelly. If Pope does play (he was a full participant in Friday's practice), the Chargers will be riding with the hot hand out of the three. Losing Bosa is huge for a Chargers defense that has just 16 sacks on the season.

Broncos at Raiders (-4)

Broncos:

Raiders:

Bengals at Steelers

Bengals:

Steelers:

49ers at Saints (-10)

49ers:

Saints:

Seahawks at Rams (-2)

Seahawks:

Rams:

Ravens (-7) at Patriots

Ravens:

Patriots:

Vikings (-2.5) at Bears

Vikings:

Bears:

