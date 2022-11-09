As we head into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, the injuries are piling up and each team is dealing with a different level of health. This week, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets are all on byes, giving their banged-up players a chance to rest and heal.

The biggest news this week is whether Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be able to play on Sunday against the Vikings. Allen is confident he can suit up and on Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott said his star QB is considered "day-to-day" as he deals with an elbow injury.

Week 10 kicks off on Thursday night when the Falcons and Panthers go at it for the second time in three weeks. Five players have already been ruled out between the two teams. Let's take a look at the Week 10 injury report.

Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), S Erik Harris (foot), TE Feleipe Franks (calf) OUT

Panthers: S Juston Burris (concussion), WR Rashard Higgins (illness) OUT; CB Donte Jackson (ankle), RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle), DT Matthew Ioannidis (back), OT Taylor Moton (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons will again be without star cornerback A.J. Terrell, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury. He won't be the only Falcon out in the secondary, as Harris is out with a foot injury. All three players Atlanta ruled out did not practice this week.

As for the Panthers, Jackson, who is questionable, was a full participant in practice all week. Hubbard was also a full participant in practice all week but is still questionable to play. Ioannidis and Moton were both full participants on Wednesday and limited on Tuesday.

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage did not practice with a hamstring injury, while offensive guard Luke Goedeke was out of practice Wednesday with a foot injury. Wide receiver Julio Jones (rest/knee) and offensive guard Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) did not practice, either. Star wideout Mike Evans was limited with ribs and ankle injuries.

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (ankle), cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) did not practice Wednesday. Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was a limited participant with an ankle injury.

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen is reportedly dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves injury, and is currently "day-to-day," according to head coach Sean McDermott. McDermott added that Allen will not be on the field to start practice this week. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and offensive tackle David Quessenberry (groin) were limited participants.

Cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) were the only Lions who did not practice Wednesday due to medical reasons. Defensive back Kerby Joseph (concussion protocol), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), cornerback AJ Parker (hip) center Frank Ragnow (foot), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) and star running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) were limited participants.

Bears defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins did not practice Wednesday due to his concussion. Tight end Evan Engram was a limited participant with a back issue.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) was the only Chief who did not practice Wednesday due to a medical reason. Tight end Travis Kelce (neck) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) were listed on the injury report, but were full participants.

Browns tight end David Njoku did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, while linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sat out with a knee injury. Right tackle Jack Conklin (foot), cornerback Greg Newsome II (oblique), offensive guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) were limited participants.

As for Miami, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe) did not practice on Wednesday, while defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) was limited. Star wideout Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive end Christian Wilkins (hand) were listed on the injury report, but were full participants.

Texans wideout Brandin Cooks did not practice Wednesday, but it was not because of a personal issue. He was listed as a "DNP" due to a wrist injury. Linebacker Neville Hewitt was also out with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), wide receiver Nico Collins (groin), wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (ankle) and rookie running back Dameon Pierce (chest/shoulder) were limited participants.

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger did not practice Wednesday due to his eye injury, while right tackle Evan Neal was out with a knee injury. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) were limited participants. Wide receiver Richie James was listed as a full participant with his concussion.

Titans' Ryan Tannehill sat out for a second straight game with an ankle injury and the quarterback says the injury is testing his patience. As of Wednesday, Tannehill and head coach Mike Vrable are not giving anything away on whom will be the starter this week.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice on Wednesday after missing his third game of the season last week with an ankle injury.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to make a return this week. Elliott did not play in Week 8 due to a knee injury.

Packers running back Aaron Jones returned to practice and told reporters that his X-rays came back negative. Right now he is one to watch as we head toward Sunday's pivotal matchup.

