We are now officially halfway through the 2023 NFL season, and all 32 clubs are dealing with injuries. The New York Giants are down to their third quarterback, the New York Jets are banged up on the offensive line and the Cincinnati Bengals have several injured wide receivers.

Who's in this weekend, and who's out? Let's take a look at the injuries around the league. Below, we will break down all of the final injury reports for Week 10 in the NFL.

Franklin's status improved during the week to the point where he was a full practice participant on Friday. Downs, however, did not practice throughout the week. He did make the trip over to Germany ahead of Sunday's game.

For the Patriots, Brown won't play after he missed Wednesday's practice for unspecified personal reasons. Like Brown, Jackson did not travel to Germany with the rest of the team due to reliability and performance issues. Bill Belichick said he expects Jackson to rejoin the team next week.

Both Newsome and Strong were limited during Friday's practice for the Browns. For the Ravens, every questionable player sans Humphrey was a full participant during Friday's practice.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)

Houston's injury report this week was longer than the opening scroll in a Star Wars film. Of their questionable players, Woods and Hughes are trending upward as both players were full participants on Friday.

Cincy will be down at least two starters in Hubbard and Higgins. Both did not practice on Thursday and Friday. The headline is Chase, however, who is officially listed as questionable with a back issue. He was limited on Thursday and Friday after missing practice Wednesday.

Prentice was a full practice participant all week after he was designated to return from injured reserve.

Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson is questionable to return to the lineup after being limited in practice all week, but he has said he's going to take his time with his return. Hockenson is questionable with injured ribs after being limited in practice all week, as is Osborn, who suffered a concussion last Sunday. He was a full participant in practice on Friday.

The Titans will be without four starters on Sunday, including two on the offensive line in Brunskill and NPF. Murphy-Bunting won't get to play against his former team, as he has been ruled out with a thumb injury. Tannehill is questionable to suit up for the first time since Week 6, although if he does, he will be the backup to rookie quarterback Will Levis.

The Bucs could be shorthanded in the secondary, as Davis and Dean are questionable to play. Davis was limited on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, while Dean was a full participant on Friday. Feiler is doubtful even after being a limited participant in practice all week, and then the rookie Kancey is questionable after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

A big positive for the 49ers is the return of Deebo Samuel, who is back in the lineup after missing the team's past two games. Williams, meanwhile, is listed as questionable after returning to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday.

Every player on the Jaguars' injury report was limited throughout the week. Jones, who hasn't played since Week 5, will miss another week, but a positive is that this was the first week he practiced since getting injured.

Alexander and Walker didn't practice this week, while each of the Packers' questionable players were limited during Friday's practice. When asked about Walker, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that he doesn't think his injury is a "long-term concern."

Fitzpatrick will miss his second straight game after initially getting injured during Pittsburgh's Week 8 loss to Jacksonville. Damontae Kazee, who had an interception in the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars, will continue to start in Fitzpatrick's place.

Onyemata is an underrated player for the Falcons defense. He missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, but did return as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. He's listed as questionable. Atlanta gets wide receiver Drake London back this week. He was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after being limited with a groin injury on Wednesday, and has no game designation.

Kyler Murray is back under center for the Cardinals, and his running back, Conner, is trending in the right direction to return to the lineup for the first time in five weeks. He was limited in practice all week with his knee injury. Michael Wilson is questionable after being limited all week with a shoulder injury.

Onwuzurike appeared on the injury report Thursday and did not practice each of the past two days. Peoples-Jones was limited all week, while Skipper was a full practice participant Friday.

"Everyone is a go," is how the Chargers described their injury front ahead of Sunday's game.

As you can see, Washington is about as healthy as you can be at this point in the season (with the exception being the Chargers). It is hoping to have Samuel after he missed last week's win over the Patriots.

Fortunately for Seattle, all of its questionable players were full practice participants Friday. When asked about Brooks, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said there is a "good chance" the former first-round pick suits up against Washington.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-17)

The Giants are the biggest underdogs of the 2023 NFL season this week in Dallas, and they will be without several starters. Jackson and Neal have already been ruled out, and then Glowinski is questionable with a personal matter after missing practice on Thursday and Friday. Andrew Thomas will play Sunday after being limited earlier in the week with a hamstring injury.

For the Cowboys, Turpin is questionable to play after not practicing all week with a shoulder injury. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (illness) were upgraded to full participants in practice on Friday, and have no game designations. Linebacker Markquese Bell was limited all week, but has no game designation either.

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders (PICK)

McDonald's injury occurred late in the week. While his absence would hurt, the Jets have good depth at EDGE rusher with Jermaine Johnson II, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson and Micheal Clemons and Bryce Huff.

Las Vegas had a slew of players on their injury report but only three players received injury designations. Miller did not practice all week, while Johnson was limited after not practicing the previous two days. Peters was limited the past two days.

Bills cornerback Christian Benford did not practice for the second straight day due to a hamstring injury. Safety Micah Hyde also missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a neck/stinger injury. Linebacker Terrel Bernard was limited with his concussion on Friday, and star wideout Stefon Diggs popped up on the injury report with a back issue. He was limited on Friday.