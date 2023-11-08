We are now officially halfway through the 2023 NFL season, and all 32 clubs are dealing with notable injuries. The New York Giants are down to their third quarterback, the New York Jets are banged up on the offensive line and a couple of wide receivers such as Christian Watson and Drake London are dealing with issues.

Let's take a look at the injuries around the league. Below, we will break down the final injury report for "Thursday Night Football," and discuss the first injury reports for the other 24 teams scheduled to play on Sunday here in Week 10.

The Panthers are dealing with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Star pass rusher Brian Burns won't be out on the field on the short week, neither will cornerback C.J. Henderson. Carolina's two safeties in Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell are questionable, but both were at least limited participants in practice on Wednesday.

It appears Tyson Bagent will make another start for Chicago under center, as Justin Fields is doubtful with his dislocated thumb. Fields did return to practice, however, and was a limited participant all three days. Chicago will be down two other starters in Nate Davis and Tremaine Edmunds, who did not practice at all this week. In what is good news, the three players listed as questionable (Josh Blackwell, Khalil Herbert and Equanimeous St. Brown) were all full participants in practice all week.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was not at practice Wednesday, and won't make the trip to Germany due to concerns about reliability. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), cornerback Myles Bryant (chest), wide receiver Demario Douglas (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (shoulder) were limited participants.

Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle), offensive guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle), wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Jack Gibbens (shoulder), right tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion) and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) were limited participants.

For the Bucs, cornerback Carlton Davis (toe), cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) and defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion) did not practice Wednesday. Offensive guard Matt Feiler (knee), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin), wide receiver Trey Palmer (neck) and nose tackle Vita Vea (groin) were limited participants.

Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah was the only player not at practice on Wednesday, as he is dealing with an illness. Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), safety Andre Cisco (hamstring), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (toe), wide receiver Zay Jones (knee) and safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring) were limited participants.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was listed on the injury report with his left finger injury, but was a full participant on Wednesday.

For Detroit, new wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) and offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) were limited participants. Running back David Montgomery was a full participant with his ribs injury.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was not at practice Wednesday due to a personal matter, while fellow Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel was limited with a toe issue.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-16.5)

For the Giants, offensive lineman Sean Harlow (personal), defensive back Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck), running back Deon Jackson (concussion) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Parris Campbell (hamstring), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) were limited participants. Running back Saquon Barkley was not listed on the injury report.

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (illness) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday, while defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring) and linebacker Markquese Bell (calf) were limited.

New York Jets (-1) at Las Vegas Raiders

