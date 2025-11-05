Dread it, run for it, injuries arrive all the same in the NFL. It's an unfortunate reality, but one that teams have to deal with every week, and Week 10 is no exception. There are several notable names whose statuses for this upcoming slate are still up in the air, and Wednesday is when we get that first glimpse of what their fate may be.

Below, you can find the initial injury reports for most teams as they hit the practice field for the first time this week, as well as the final reports and game designations for Las Vegas and Denver leading up to their "Thursday Night Football" matchup.

NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook. You can bet NFL Week 10 games at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boost tokens with the promo code CBS20X.

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Stream on Prime Video

The Raiders are holding out O'Connell for this matchup, despite listing him as a full participant this week. Meanwhile, Johnson logged a full practice on Wednesday and both Pola-Mao and Butler were limited, so all three should have a shot at being active on Thursday.

Denver ruled out receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as he continues to deal with a concussion. Mims was listed as a limited participant on both Tuesday and Wednesday in their estimated walkthrough sessions, so his return could be around the corner.

The Falcons did not have edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (ankle), or offensive lineman Storm Norton (foot) at practice on Wednesday. Corner Mike Hughes (neck), inside linebacker JD Bertrand (knee), and defensive lineman LaCale London (shoulder) were limited.

Indy held out seven players to begin the week of practice: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck), defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee), offensive tackle Matt Goncalves (personal), receiver Anthony Gould (knee), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin), corner Kenny Moore II (Achilles), and receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (glute). The Colts also listed newly acquired corner Sauce Gardner (concussion) as a full participant.

The Ravens had no injuries to report on Wednesday as each player was a full participant at practice, the team announced.

Minnesota did not have safety Theo Jackson (concussion), running back Aaron Jones (shoulder, toe), corner Jeff Okudah (concussion), tight end Josh Oliver (foot), or safety Harrison Smith (rest) at practice on Wednesday. The team listed guard Will Fries (calf), fullback C.J. Ham (hand), safety Josh Metellus (foot), and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (shin) as limited.

Running back James Cook (ankle), defensive end Joey Bosa, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (concussion) headlined the group of players not practicing for the Bills on Wednesday. Corner Taron Johnson (groin), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) also didn't practice. Corner Christian Benford (groin), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), and receiver Joshua Palmer (knee, ankle) were limited.

Linebacker Chop Robinson (concussion), corner Rasul Douglas (foot, ankle), receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder), and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb, foot) did not practice for Miami. The Dolphins also listed linebacker Bradley Chubb (foot), safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), running back Ollie Gordon II (ankle), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (shoulder) as limited.

Jaguars receive Brian Thomas Jr. did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. The Jaguars also held out tight end Hunter Long (hip, knee), corner Jourdan Lewis (neck), and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee, ankle). Receiver Dyami Brown (concussion), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (back), and linebacker Jack Kiser (quad) were limited.

Coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Wednesday that C.J. Stroud is in concussion protocol and will not play this week. In his place, veteran Davis Mills will get the start.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday, along with receiver Isaiah Bond (foot), defensive end Isaiah McGuire (illness), and offensive tackle Cam Robinson (illness). Corner Myles Harden (ankle) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (back) were limited.

New York had perfect attendance at practice, but did limit receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (concussion).

Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (ankle) was the lone player listed as a nonparticipant in practice for New Orleans on Wednesday. Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) and tight end Jack Stoll (ankle) were limited.

Carolina held out running back Rico Dowdle from practice on Wednesday due to a quad injury. This comes after the back ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the upset win over Green Bay, so his status will certainly be worth monitoring. Meanwhile, guard Chandler Zavala (elbow) was also held out. Safety Lathan Ransom (illness) was limited.

The Patriots were missing five players at the start of this week's practice: receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), center Garrett Bradbury (hip), linebacker Christian Ellis (hip), defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle), and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe.

Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday, nor did outside linebackers Haason Reddick (ankle, knee) and Markees Watts (hand). Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) was limited.

Eight players were missing from the Giants first practice of the week: corner Paulson Adebo (knee), receiver Beaux Collins (neck), outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (shoulder), offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec), kicker Graham Gano (neck), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle), and center John Michael Schmitz (shin). Meanwhile, tight end Thomas Fidone II (foot), corner Cor'Dale Flott (concussion), linebacker Neville Hewitt (foot), safety Jevon Holland (knee), tight end Theo Johnson (shoulder), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches Sr. (elbow), and corner Dru Phillips (calf) were limited.

Chicago held out defensive backs Josh Blackwell (concussion) and Kevin Byard III (back, ankle) from practice, along with linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring), defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (rest), receiver DJ Moore (hip, groin), receiver Rome Odunze (ankle, heel), and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle). Running backs D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai (ankle), and Roschon Johnson (back) were limited, along with tight end Cole Kmet (concussion).

After naming Jacoby Brissett the starter for Week 10, the Cardinals placed Kyler Murray (foot) on injured reserve. That means he'll miss a minimum of four games.

Brock Purdy (toe) was limited to begin the week of practice for the 49ers, along with center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), linebacker Dee Winters (knee), and linebacker Tatum Bethune (thigh). Wideout Ricky Pearsall (knee) is still not practicing.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (knee) were held out of practice for Detroit, along with offensive tackles Taylor Decker (shoulder), Penei Sewell (shoulder), and Dan Skipper (back). Linebacker Grant Stuard (foot), running back Jacob Saylors (back), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), and offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee) were limited.

After suffering a gruesome elbow injury last week, Jayden Daniels was officially listed as a nonparticipant and is expected to be out for an extended period of time. Meanwhile, safety Quan Martin (hamstring), receiver Terry McLaurin (quad), and safety Tyler Owens (hamstring) also did not practice due to injury. Corner Trey Amos (hip), running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (tooth), defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion), defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (ankle), and tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) were limited.

The Steelers held out eight players from Wednesday's practice: receiver Scotty Miller (finger), corner Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring, knee), safety Jabrill Peppers (quad), linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness), linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), guard Isaac Seumalo (pec), tight end Darnell Washington (foot), and tight end Jonnu Smith (rest).

Analysis to come.